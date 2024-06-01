Skip to content
Improvised Musical Instruments
June 1, 2024
6:32 pm
Artist Noy Narciso demonstrates his improvised musical instruments before guests at the Davao ArtFest 2024 at La Herencia in Davao City on Saturday, 1 June 2024. Narciso’s instruments are mostly made of repurposed and upcycled materials. The event is part of Dabawenyo Artists Federation Inc. art festival. MindaNews photo
