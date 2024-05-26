WebClick Tracer

Unoccupied stalls

26agdao11
Scenes inside the modernized fish section of the Agdao Public Market in Davao City, where some stalls have remained closed for months. According to reports, many stall owners have closed shop due to low sales and high rental cost. Photo taken on May 26, 2024. MINDANEWS PHOTO
