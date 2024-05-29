Skip to content
Summer Fun
Roel N. Catoto
-
May 29, 2024
9:31 am
Locals enjoy the sea bicycle and kayak rides at the mouth of the river in Pilar town in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Tuesday (28 May 2024). MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO
