WebClick Tracer

Pinoy ‘cherry blossoms’

05pinktrumpets11
Pink Tabebuia (Tabebuia rosea) trees in full bloom attract motorists along the national highway in Nagpan, Malungon town, Sarangani, on May 4, 2024. Also known as ‘pink trumpet,’ the tree is often likened to Japan’s cherry blossoms. MindaNews Photo ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO
-- ad here--
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy

Search MindaNews

You might also like

DAVAO

GENERAL SANTOS

CAGAYAN DE ORO

BUKIDNON

BARMM

ILIGAN

AGUSAN DEL SUR

MALAYBALAY