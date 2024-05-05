Skip to content
Pinoy ‘cherry blossoms’
Rommel G. Rebollido
May 5, 2024
Pink Tabebuia (Tabebuia rosea) trees in full bloom attract motorists along the national highway in Nagpan, Malungon town, Sarangani, on May 4, 2024. Also known as ‘pink trumpet,’ the tree is often likened to Japan’s cherry blossoms. MindaNews Photo ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO
Pinoy 'cherry blossoms'
