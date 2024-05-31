Skip to content
New Eastmincom Chief
Manman Dejeto
May 31, 2024
Maj Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II is installed as the new acting commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday (31 May 2024), replacing LtGen Greg Almerol, who retired on the same day, in a change of command ceremony in Panacan, Davao City presided by AFP Deputy Chief of Staff LtGen Charlton Gaerlan. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
