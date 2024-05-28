Skip to content
Lumad from Mt. Apo
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
May 28, 2024
7:31 pm
Betel nut in her mouth, a Lumad who says her name is Inday points to the mountains near Mount Apo and says “layó” (far) when asked where she resides. Inday is asking for fare money from passersby along the national highway in Digos City, Davao del Sur on Monday (27 May 2024). MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
