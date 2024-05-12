WebClick Tracer

Fresh catch

12lakesebu11
Fresh catch. Residents buy a bunch of tilapia from roadside vendors in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato on Sunday, May 12, 2024 . MINDANEWS PHOTO
-- ad here--
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy

Search MindaNews

You might also like

DAVAO

GENERAL SANTOS

CAGAYAN DE ORO

BUKIDNON

BARMM

ILIGAN

AGUSAN DEL SUR

MALAYBALAY