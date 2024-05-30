Skip to content
Football for Basketball
Roel N. Catoto
-
May 30, 2024
10:20 am
Using a football, kids play basketball by the roadside with a makeshift board attached to a coconut trunk in Barangay Cabitoonan in General Luna, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Wednesday (29 May 2024). MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO
