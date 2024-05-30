Skip to content
Flowers for Graduates
MindaNews
-
May 30, 2024
7:04 pm
A vendor prepares a bouquet of flowers at the Bankerohan Market in Davao City on Thursday (30 May 2024). Sales of flowers have slightly spiked these days because of the graduation season. MindaNews photo
