Davao River Bridge Project
MindaNews
-
May 22, 2024
4:05 pm
Badjao children laze along the banks of the Davao River on Wednesday (22 May 2024) as construction works continue for a bridge project. The 1.3-kilometer bridge will link the 18-kilometer coastal road project and expected to be completed in two years. MindaNews photo
