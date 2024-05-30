Skip to content
Bus to Kapatagan
Yas D. Ocampo
-
May 30, 2024
10:18 am
A man steps aside to make way for a female passenger to board a bus in sleepy Barangay Soong in Digos City, Davao del Sur early morning Thursday (30 May 2024). The bus is headed to Barangay Kapatagan, a village in Digos that has become a highland tourist destination after years of development. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback