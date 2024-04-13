Skip to content
Hot Day
MindaNews
-
April 13, 2024
9:29 pm
Pedestrians wait for their turn to cross the street in Bajada, Davao City on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The city’s heat index peaked at 38 degrees Celsius at 3pm on this day, according to the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. MindaNews photo
