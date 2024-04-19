Skip to content
Coastal Cleanup
Bobby Timonera
-
April 19, 2024
9:07 am
Students of St. Michael’s College conduct a coastal cleanup drive at Barangay Santiago in Iligan City on Friday (19 April 2024). MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
QC court orders arrest of suspects in killing of retired colonel
Read More »
City Council sets probe on state of Davao airport
Coastal Cleanup
Davao City to establish cultural, tourism hub
Intense Heat
Davao City has ‘substantial surplus’ of water
PEACETALK | Four Rebel Group Amnesties: Time Frames, Surrenders, Admission of Guilt, and Processing (3)
DAVAO
Tomatoes
Blood Donation
GENERAL SANTOS
Intense Heat
Weather in General Santos sizzles, classes ordered suspended
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon
Treasure hunter killed, 3 others feared dead due to suffocation inside Bukidnon cave
BARMM
Lawmaker offers Palestinian refugees to live in Lanao del Sur
Comelec chair Garcia: Bangsamoro Electoral Code’s IRR “already promulgated”
ILIGAN
Coastal Cleanup
Ballet
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan Sur graduates from list of 20 poorest Philippine provinces
Agusan Sur seeks hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2026
MALAYBALAY
Kites for sale
Nature’s Kaleidoscope