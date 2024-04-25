Skip to content
Brown Field
Bobby Timonera
April 25, 2024
Wilted and dried grasses blanket an empty football field at the Mindanao State University campus in General Santos City on 24 April 2024. The city and nearby places continue to experience scorching heat since March 2024. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
Brown Field
