Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition with Prayer for Issuance of Temporary Restraining Order and/or Writ of Preliminary Prohibitory and Mandatory Injunction filed by former President Rodrigo Duterte and incumbent Senator Ronald Dela Rosa at 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, hours after Duterte’s arrest on orders of the International Criminal Court where he is being investigated for alleged crimes against humanity.