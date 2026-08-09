Iqbal: Bangsamoro peace process continues beyond Sept. 14 polls

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 09 August 2026) – When the Peace Implementing Panels of the Philippine government (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) meet in Kuala Lumpur on September 25, the winners of the 1st Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections on September 14 will have been proclaimed and are preparing to assume their posts on October 30.

October 30 also marks the end of the thrice-extended transition period.

Win or lose, the journey of the Bangsamoro peace process will continue, Mohagher Iqbal, chair of the MILF’s Peace Implementing Panel (PIP), said.

Mohagher Iqbal, chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Peace Implementing Panel, talks about the peace process beyond the transition period on Friday, August 7, 2026 in Cotabato City. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

But Iqbal, a Member of Parliament since February 2019 and Education Minister from 2019 until May this year, is hopeful that the MILF’s political party, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), will win a substantial number of seats in the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament.

“You cannot separate BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) from the overall peace process,” Iqbal told MindaNews in the conference room of the Office of the UBJP Vice President on Friday afternoon.

The election, the UBJP Vice President stressed, is “part of the overall peace process between government and MILF.”

He said a UBJP win will be a victory for the peace process “because if the Government of the Day of the BARMM is not very knowledgeable of the peace process, then while it might not be very serious, but it would pose some challenges. But if the Government of the Day in the BARMM will come from the UBJP, then the peace process will be more smooth,” he said.

MILF chair and UBJP President Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, interim Chief Minister from February 2019 to March 2025, is the party’s number one nominee while Iqbal is number two.

“We are submitting ourselves, the candidates of the UBJP, to the people. But it would be more proper or advisable, depending on how we conduct ourselves and how do we convince the people that the UBJP, which is the political party of the MILF and the MILF is the one negotiating with the Philippine government, although in the implementation phase, should be heading the BARMM government,” he said.

The MILF and Philippine government signed the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) on March 27, 2014 after 17 years of negotiations. The CAB paved the way for the establishment of the BARMM in 2019 with a transition period that should have ended on June 30, 2022 but was extended until June 30, 2025, extended anew until October 30, 2025 and extended again until October 30, 2026.

In July last year, the MILF suspended its engagement in the decommissioning of combatants and weapons until there is “substantial compliance” by the national government in the other tracks of normalization, such as the provision of socio-economic packages of the 26,145 decommissioned combatants.



In mid-March this year, MILF Murad declared a “temporary pause” in their engagements in the GPH-MILF peace process until a “full-fledged chairman” of the GPH PIP is named.

President Marcos appointed Mel Senen Sarmiento in April as Presidential Peace Adviser and named him concurrent GPH PIP chair on July 15.



The August 4 meeting at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City was the first time the PIPs met since December 2025 and the first time the panels met with the new GPH chair.

“Very clearly it is really a sign that the peace process between government and the MILF is alive and kicking and the fact that the government had agreed to have a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on September 25 this year is an indication that the two parties, especially the government, will really pursue the peace process towards a positive way forward,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal is hopeful that the “Special Meeting” in Kuala Lumpur, “tentatively scheduled on 25 September 2026,” will push through that day, which is 11 days after the election and a month and six days before the transition period ends.

Iqbal said that before moving to the venue of the panel meeting on August 4, the GPH and MILF PIP chairs had an executive session with Tan Sri Dato Seri Panglima Ts Haji Zulkifli Bin Zai Zainal Abidin, Third Party Facilitator and/or Special Adviser, on the meeting in Kuala Lumpur. He said both parties gave assurance that the CAB will be implemented. “There were commitments from both parties and the assurances that they will pursue the peace process,” he said.

The two panels later issued a Declaration of Continuity in implementing the CAB.

GPH peace implementing panel chair Mel Senen Sarmiento, third party facilitator Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abiding and Moro Islamic Liberation Front peace implementing panel chair Mohagher Iqbal shows the signed copies of their “Declaration of Continuity of Partnership” in the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro during their meeting at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City on 4 August 2028. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The CAB has two tracks: political and normalization. Under the political track, the CAB and its enabling law, RA 11054, mandates the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to enact priority legislations such as the Bangsamoro Administrative Code, Bangsamoro Revenue Code, Bangsamoro Electoral Code, Bangsamoro Local Government Code, and Bangsamoro Educational Code.



The BTA has passed the Administrative, Education, Electoral and Local Government codes but has yet to pass the Bangsamoro Revenue Code.

There are only 16 session days left between October 5 and 29, until the end of the transition period on October 30.



The normalization track includes the decommissioning of MILF combatants and weapons, disbandment of private armed groups, among others.

The normalization track cannot be completed by October 30, 2026.

To get back on track, Iqbal suggests that panels “retrace our steps and see where we are right now and come up with some ways forward na dapat maka catch up yung iba, referring to the other deliverables in the decommissioing process.

Kasi pag decommissioning naman yan, naka-link yan doon sa seven other deliverables.

Sarmiento told MindaNews after the August 4 meeting that it gave him “renewed hope” but more importantly, it “reaffirmed our shared commitment to work together in moving the normalization track to the phase envisioned under the CAB.”



“We look forward to translating this positive momentum into concrete actions that will bring lasting peace and development to the Bangsamoro,” he said.

A total of 40,000 combatants and 7,200 weapons are to be decommissioned, and as of the third phase that ended on July 4, 2024, the decommissioned combatants number 26,145 (65.4%) and decommissioned weapons at 4,625 (64.2%).

Awaiting decommissioning are 13,855 combatants and 2,575 weapons.

Only 5% or 1,286 out of 26,145 decommissioned combatants of the BIAF, are from the six MILF camps previously acknowledged by the national government, and 9,582 or 37% are from areas outside the BARMM. Only 16,563 (63%) of those decommissioned are from within the BARMM. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)