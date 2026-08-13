13 political parties confirm attendance in Bangsamoro election debate 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 August 2026) – Representatives of all 13 Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) participating in the 1st Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections on September 14, 2026 have confirmed their participation in the first Bangsamoro election debate on Thursday, August 27, at the Notre Dame University in Cotabato City.

The debate will focus on three broad clusters of issues – economy and human development, peace and security, and good governance – that the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament will face starting noon of October 30, when they assume their posts, a date that also marks the end of the nearly eight-year transition period in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The debate from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. is organized by the Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG), NDU and the Independent Election Monitoring Center (IEMC), in coordination with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Representatives of the 13 political parties participating in the 1st Bangsamoro Election Debate. Courtesy of IAG

All 13 RPPPs will be represented, including a party whose registration and accreditation was canceled by the Commission on Elections on August 4 due to alleged misrepresentation but whose name remains on the ballot.

Each RPPP lists 40 nominees, ranked 1st to 40th. Of the 13 parties, 12 nominated 40 each but the Indigenous, Sama, Settlers and Minority (ISAMA) listed only 14.



Seven of the 13 party representatives in the Debate are first nominees of their parties while two are second nominees.

The seven 1st nominees sent by their parties to represent them at the debate are: Atty. Omar Crisostomo Sema of Cotabato City, for the Bangsamoro Party (BaPa); Atty. Al-Rashid Balt of Bayang, Lanao del Sur for the Bangsamoro Empowerment and Social Transformation (BEST); Abdulhussein Kashim of Cotabato City for ISAMA; Nur-ainee Tan Lim of Parang, Maguindanao del Norte for Mahardika; Dr. Alipikre Basher of Tugaya, Lanao del Sur for People’s Consultative Party (Mushawara); Engr. Don Mustapha Loong of Cotabato City for Progresibong Bangsamoro Party; and Atty. Jose Lorena of Cotabato City, for the Bangsamoro People’s Democratic Party (Raayat Democratic Party).

Four of these 1st nominees are Presidents of their parties: Balt, Basher, Loong and Lorena.

The two 2nd nominees participating in the debate are Emran Mohammad of Maguindanao del Norte for Alliance of Bangsamoro Tri-peoples’ Party (ABOT); and Atty. Najeeb Taib of Bayang, Lanao del Sur, for Moro Ako Party whose registration and accreditation were canceled by the Comelec on August 4.



The four other parties’ debaters are Amir Mawallil of Tawi-Tawi, for the Bangsamoro Grand Coalition (BGC); Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of Cotabato City, for the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP); Engr. Addie T. Unsi, Secretary General of the Partido Bangon Bangsamoro (PBB), and Atty. Sha Elijah B. Dumama-Alba of Cotabato City, for the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

Mawallil, 8th nominee of the BGC, and Sinarimbo, BFP candidate for representative of the 2nd district representative of Cotabato City, are the spokespersons for their parties.

Five of the 13 are incumbent Members of Parliament (MP) – Dumama-Alba (from 2022), Loong, Lorena and Sema (from 2019), and Sinarimbo (from March 2025). Mawallil served as MP from 2019 to 2025.

Lorena serves on a concurrent capacity as Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development.

Balt serves as Director-General of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety.

The nearly 2.4 million BARMM voters are electing 80 Members of Parliament – 40 of them political party representatives, 32 district representatives and eight sectoral representatives.

The allocation of 40 party seats will be determined through a proportional representation system.

To qualify for seat allocation, a party must obtain at least 2.5% of the total valid votes cast for the RPPPs, in accordance with the revised Bangsamoro Electoral Code. Before the Code was amended, the threshold was at least 4%.



What to expect during the debate

The debate organizers posted on the social media page of IAG guidelines on “What to Expect at the BARMM Parliamentary Elections Debate on August 27.”



On Economy and Human Development, the debate organizers said the party representatives are expected to be pressed on the “everyday concerns that dominate life in the region” such as poverty, the state of agriculture and fisheries, persistent gaps in electricity and connectivity that hold back small businesses, land tenure, the condition of schools, madaris, teacher hiring, and the region’s still-difficult health and nutrition indicators.

“Questions on fair distribution of jobs, budgets, and opportunities across BARMM’s mainland and island provinces round out this segment — a sensitive topic for areas like Basilan and Tawi-Tawi, which have long argued they get less than their share,” the organizers said.

On Peace and Security, debate organizers said the parties’ debaters will be tested on how well they understand “and intend to finish – the unfinished business of the peace process” between the Philippine Government (GPH) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the continuing commitments under the peace deal with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), and the slow work of transitional justice and reconciliation.

The parties’ representatives are expected to answer questions on the “exit agreement” between the GPH and MILF, on rido (clan feuds) and land-related violence, the long road to Marawi’s reconstruction, the unfinished decommissioning of combatants, and the rights of Indigenous Peoples and Christian settlers within a Muslim-majority region.

“Maritime security along the Sulu and Celebes Sea corridors, the risk of violent extremism, loose firearms, and the political fallout from Sulu’s exclusion from BARMM are also expected themes — the last of these a particularly emotional issue tied to the region’s history and its future shape,” the organizers said.

On Good Governance, the parties will be asked on how they plan to run the region, raise more local revenue instead of relying almost entirely on the national block grant, how to make budgeting and spending genuinely transparent, and how to handle the corruption allegations that have already reached the Commission on Audit and parliamentary oversight bodies.

“Expect questions on whether parties back deeper constitutional reform to fully realize the peace agreement, how to strengthen the Shari’ah justice system, and where they stand on the constitutionally contested ban on political dynasties,” the organizers said.

They will also be asked on relations between the regional government and local government units, reform of the bureaucracy, electoral reform, the role of civil society, and women’s participation in politics and the economy.

Only 2 women

Only two of the 13 debaters are women: Dumama-Alba of the UBJP, the political party of the MILF, and Lim of Mahardika, the political party of the MNLF under founding chair Nur Misuari.

Before her appointment as Member of Parliament, Dumama-Alba served as Bangsamoro Attorney General, Minister of the Interior and Local Government, Deputy Speaker, and Floor Leader of the BTA Parliament.

Mahardika is the lone party among the 13, with a woman (Lim) as 1st nominee.

Lim is Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), Vice-Chairperson of the BARMM Women Advisory Council, and Chair of the Socio-economic Subcommittee of the MNLF-GPH Peace Implementing Committee. Lim is the daughter of Nur Misuari and the late Desdemona Tan.

The MNLF under Muslimin Sema is also represented in the debate through his son, Omar, the first nominee of BaPa.

Two of the debaters served as Minister of the Interior and Local Government: Sinarimbo from February 2019 to December 2023, and Dumama-Alba from December 2023 to July 2025.

The debate’s moderator is Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana, a peace and development worker and independent consultant.

The debate will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance, Notre Dame University, and IEMC BARMM.

The IAG said that immediately after the debate, civil society and advocacy groups can present their concerns and priorities to the representatives of the 13 parties. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)