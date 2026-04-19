Non-Moro IP women in BARMM push for meaningful inclusion beyond token representation

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) — Non-Moro indigenous women in the Bangsamoro region are calling for more meaningful participation in governance, pushing back against what they describe as tokenistic inclusion in decision-making spaces.

“Parating may reklamo … ‘Yong babaeng nilagay diyan, for the sake lang na may IP. Pero ‘di maka-assert, ‘di siya makasalita, ‘di niya alam ‘yong issue ng mga katutubo” (There is always a complaint: The woman [is] placed there only for the sake of representation. She cannot assert, she cannot speak, she does not know the issues of the indigenous people), Jo Genama Jover, Chair of the Indigenous Women Resource Center (IWRC), said at the dialogue and lobbying activity with local government units (LGUs) on April 17, attended by indigenous women from North and South Upi, women from the Special Geographic Area, and LGU representatives — including representatives of the mayor and the GAD focal point system.

The gathering brought together women from the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) to articulate shared concerns and policy demands, highlighting gaps in representation, protection, and access to justice within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Participants attend a dialogue forum with LGUs to push and advocate for the inclusion of non-Moro indigenous women in governance under the WEAct program “Supporting Women’s Political Leadership for Women, Peace and Security: Women in Politics for Peace.” MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Participants emphasized that while indigenous women are often present in formal structures, their voices are not always reflected in decisions affecting their communities.

Jover underscored the difference between symbolic inclusion and genuine participation, pointing to cases where representatives are appointed without meaningful consultation from their communities.

She further stressed that representation must be rooted in genuine accountability to the community.

“Ang tanong: Pinadala ka ba ng community para i-represent kami? Kasi, ‘yong pinadala namin, sure namin na madadala niya ‘yong boses ng mga community (The question is: Did the community send you to represent us? Because those we send, we trust will carry our voices),” she added.

The concerns outlined at the lobbying activity also reflect broader structural issues faced by non-Moro indigenous peoples in the region.

Scholars have described Lumad communities in the Bangsamoro as “second-order minorities,”marginalized both within the Philippine state, and within BARMM.

Despite legal frameworks recognizing indigenous peoples’ rights, including participation in decision-making and protection of ancestral domains, many communities continue to struggle for meaningful inclusion in governance and peace processes.

Voices from the ground

For many indigenous women, these structural issues are also deeply personal, experienced through lived realities shaped by violence, displacement, and limited access to institutions meant to protect them.

Rizell Campo, a community leader, recounted difficulties in reporting cases of violence against women (VAW), including rape, due to lack of access, fear, and distrust in the justice system.

“Maraming mga biktima ng rape, hindi nakapag-file ng report,” she said. “Dahil sa takot, kahihiyan, o kawalan ng tiwala sa sistema ng hustisya … Minsan, nag-report sila, pero sa kanila babalik ‘yong report nila. Walang proteksyon tungod sa kanila (Many victims are not able to file a report. Because of fear, shame, or lack of trust in the justice system. Sometimes they report, but their cases are returned to them. There is no protection towards them),” she said.

Rizell Campo, an indigenous woman leader, speaks during the lobbying activity on April 17. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

These challenges are compounded further by the lack of accessible services in remote communities, as well as overlapping legal systems that create confusion on where cases should be filed.

In some communities as well, early and forced marriage continues to persist, often linked to economic hardship and limited access to education, further constraining women’s autonomy.

Displacement due to armed conflict and land disputes also remains as a major issue, emerging as a recurring concern.

Tessie Ambol, another IP leader said the land they live on is from their ancestors but“hanggang ngayon, problema pa rin namin, kasi ‘yong doon sa mga title na lumalabas, kung tinitingnan naman ito sa ating office namin, hindi naman siya recorded (until now, we are still facing problems because the titles that are reflected, if you look at it in our office, it’s not recorded).”

Participants described how overlapping land claims and lack of formal documentation continue to create tensions, leaving communities vulnerable and uncertain about their rights.

The absence of shelters for survivors of violence, further exacerbates these vulnerabilities, with some community leaders sharing that they provide temporary refuge to survivors in their own homes due to lack of facilities.

During disasters and armed conflict, these risks intensify.

Campo said women are the most vulnerable in armed conflicts, typhoons and calamities. “Sa mga evacuation center, walang privacy ang kababaihan (In evacuation centers, women have no privacy).”

Participants also pointed out that even when women’s groups are active in their communities, many remain unregistered and are therefore excluded from formal planning and budgeting processes, limiting their ability to influence policies and access government support.

Government response

Five LGU representatives responded to the concerns raised, outlining ongoing programs while acknowledging persistent gaps in implementation.

Nasser Gayagay, Secretary of the Mayor of Tugunan in the BARMM’s SGA, emphasized the importance of establishing “women-friendly spaces” where issues can be discussed openly.

“‘Pag mayroon tayong space, a women-friendly space, lahat ng mga isyu, doon siya mapag-usapan. Para ma-break natin ‘yong tinatawag na ‘culture of silence’ (If we have a space, a women-friendly space, we can talk about all these issues and break the so-called ‘culture of silence’),” Gayagay said.

During the open forum, one participant from the LGUs said they have set up “women-friendly spaces” where survivors of VAWC (violence against women and children) can be brought, alongside barangay-level facilitators and health workers who assist in handling cases.

“Sa municipal level, mayroon po tayong women-friendly space, kung saan pwede po niyong dalhin ‘yong mga survivors ng VAWC … maliban diyan, every barangay, mayroon po tayong facilitators or health workers na nagka-cater ng may mga problema sa VAWC (At the municipal level, we have a women-friendly space where you can bring the survivors… aside from that, [at] every barangay, we have facilitators or health workers who are catering to those who have problems),” she said.

However, another participant from the community pointed out that, while these “women-friendly spaces” do exist, they are located in the center of South Upi. Access, therefore, remains uneven especially for far-flung communities, highlighting the need to establish more localized facilities.

Gayagay also highlighted livelihood programs as part of their interventions, particularly for survivors of VAWC.

Edgardo Calantungan, representing South Upi, stressed the importance of registering people’s organizations and women’s groups so that they can formally participate in governance processes.

“‘Yong mga organization natin sa grassroot level, kailangan natin itong ipa-register (Our organizations on the grassroots level, we need to register them),” Calantungan said, adding that it would allow these groups to be included in governance processes, consultations, and access support.

Continuing the push

Despite their efforts thus far, the LGU representatives acknowledged that services remain limited and uneven, particularly in remote areas and at the barangay level, where resources, facilities, and trained personnel are often lacking. And participants maintained that systemic change requires stronger institutional commitment and accountability.

“Tayo ay (We are) rights holders,” as Jover said, emphasizing that actors like the LGUs and BARMM government are “duty bearers,” that them raising these concerns is them asking for what is rightfully theirs, and that meaningful inclusion must go beyond participation on paper. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)