GPH panel that signed peace pact with MILF urges gov’t to “help unite, not divide, its peace partner” 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /07 September) – The government peace panel that completed the negotiations with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and signed the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) on March 27, 2014 is urging the government under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “help unite, not divide, its peace partner” amid apparent fractures within the MILF itself.

Government “must help strengthen, not weaken, its implementing partner,” the group stressed in a statement issued Sunday and signed by Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, then chair of the government (GPH) Peace Negotiating Panel; Senen Bacani, Senior member of the panel; Yasmin Busran-Lao, peace panel member; Zenonida Brosas, chair of the GPH Technical Working Group on Normalizaton, and Anna Tarhata Basman, head of the legal team.

The group said they issued the statement as an “expression of utmost concern that the developments in the Bangsamoro will spiral out of control.”

“It is unfortunate that what we are seeing today is a fracture within the MILF. Even more unfortunate is that the division that is causing confusion in the ranks is not simply an internal matter among them,” the group said, while acknowledging that there are cliques within any organization. “But if there are external actors exacerbating these fractures and propping up one against the other, then the tensions are multiplied,” the statement noted.



The group did not name the “external actors” but the MILF and its supporters had earlier blamed Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo for alleged meddling in BARMM affairs, allegations that both officials denied.

In Cotabato City on August 14, protesters threw tomatoes, eggs and slippers on Lagdameo and Galvez’ standees while protesters in Marawi City burned their effigies on August 26. Protesters also called for their resignation.

Established in February 2019, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will finally hold its first Parliamentary Elections on October 13 this year, after two postponements.

During the transition period, the BARMM is run by the MILF-led Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA). The MILF has been leading the BTA since February 2019. The transition period would have ended on June 30, 2022 but was extended twice – until June 30, 2025 and until October 30, 2025 — when the first parliamentary elections were postponed twice.

The 80 members of the BTA are appointed by the President. Since 2019, three appointments for the BTA composition had been made, one under the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte, referred to as “BTA1,” the second under the administration of Marcos, referred to as “BTA2” and the last, in March this year, still under Marcos, referred to as “BTA 3.”



Cracks

The cracks within the MILF appear to have widened recently, from what used to be mere hairline cracks as the organization evolved from being rebels to government leaders, from fighting the government through armed struggle to leading a regional autonomous government during the transition period.

The cracks worsened in March when President Marcos replaced interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim with Abdulraof Macacua, then OIC Maguindanao del Norte Governor and concurrent Chief of Staff of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF).

Four months later, in July, the MILF suspended the supposed fourth and final phase of the decommissioning process until there is “substantial compliance” by the national government in the other tracks of normalization, including the provision of socio-economic package to the 26,145 who have been decommissioned. Fourteen thousand more have yet to be decommissioned.

In mid-August, MILF chair Murad issued a memorandum prohibiting commanders and officials from participating “in any decommissioning or normalization activities” organized by the national government and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) “without prior written approval or authorization” from him.

Issues raised by the MILF and national government on the implementation of the CAB can be addressed through the Peace Implementing Panels. But while the joint mechanisms under them are regularly meeting, the Peace Implementing Panels’ meetings have been few and far between. Under the Marcos administration, the panels met only once in 2023 in July in Davao City; twice in 2024 in Manila in February and December; and this year, once, in January, in Davao City.

Breaking the impasse

Cardinal Orlando Quevedo in a press conference in Davao City on August 20 at the end of the two-day Titayan 2, a forum he convened on bridging peace in the Bangsamoro, said it was important for the peace implementing panels to meet. “The issue is not something insoluble. It’s a matter of dialogue between the two implementing panels,” he said.

The sooner the panels meet, the better to ease the tension, he said.

A Joint Statement of the Climate and Conflict Action Asia (CCAA) and the Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG) on August 18, said the only way to break the impasse “is to first acknowledge and accept the inherent weaknesses in the decommissioning and normalization processes and the peace bureaucracy that have long ignored these glaring problems.”



“All parties are equally responsible and accountable for the failure to resolve the pressing issues,” the Joint Statement said, adding that the single most important step that needs to be undertaken now is to conduct an “inclusive examination of the entire peace infrastructure with other sectors and stakeholders having a seat on the table” and that participation “must be drawn from the peripheries to the center, from the islands to the cities, and from local to national.”

Murad and Macacua

On Saturday, two mass actions were held in what seemed like a “show of force” — one in Camp Darapanan, Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte, the MILF’s base, where members of the BIAF’s 102nd Base Command from Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur gathered in support of Murad’s leadership – and another inside the compound of the Grand Mosque in Kalanganan II, Cotabato City, where thousands of BIAF members gathered, including base commanders suspended by Murad for allegedly violating his directive. Participants expressed support for Macacua as BIAF chief and BARMM Chief Minister, and Murad as MILF chair.

Unknown to the public because the visit was kept low-key, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, accompanied by Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner, Jr., Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete and other key AFP officials, met with officials of the 6th Infantry Division in their camp in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Saturday.



According to a press release from the 6th ID, Teodoro underscored the historic significance of the October 13 polls in the Bangsamoro peace process. He reminded the AFP of the importance of non-partisanship and directed the military to protect the credibility of the elections as the voters choose their district representatives and political parties.

Macacua succeeded Murad as BIAF chief in 2003 when Murad took over the chairmanship of the MILF after the death of Salamat Hashim.

In the appointments for BTA 3, MILF Peace Implementing Panel chair Mohagher Iqbal said the national government violated the peace agreement by naming only 35 from the MILF’s list of 41 and not naming Murad as interim Chief Minister.

In BTA 1 and 2, the MILF’s list of 41, prepared by the MILF Central Committee chaired by Murad, were all appointed by the President. Murad served as interim Chief Minister from February 2019 until March 2025, for a total of 6.1 years.

The national government argued that BTA3 is still MILF-led because Macacua is an MILF official, and that other nominees were also MILF.

Macacua’s appointment came seven months before the October 13 polls.

October 30 marks the end of what would be a 6.8 year transition period led by the MILF. On that day, the first elected Members of Parliament will assume their posts, this time with a mandate from the people. The MPs elect the Chief Minister.

But the GPH peace panel that signed the CAB said the issues they are raising in their statement “are not just about the typical fear of electoral violence disrupting the polls.”

“The danger is not only about the fact that all of them – old and new politicians, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) or non-MILF, traditional political dynasties or aspiring new clans – have their respective stashes of weapons that can come in handy. The upcoming election is part of the equation but it is not the only factor for the current tension,” the group explained.

“Help unite, not divide”

“We repeat with urgency, government must help unite, not divide, its peace partner,” the group said as it also called on the “MILF leadership across the divide to halt from any action that would only further destabilize their own organization.”

Ferrer’s group said implementing a peace agreement should be built on trust and partnership, one fostered through decades of negotiations that eventually led to the signing of a peace agreement and the establishment of the BARMM.



Among 18 regions in the country, the BARMM is the lone region that was born out of a peace agreement.



Ferrer signed the CAB with her MILF counterpart, Iqbal, during the ceremonies on March 27, 2014 in the gardens of Malacanang. But members of both panels also affixed their signatures on the document.

Implementing the CAB, the group added, “should not be based on patronage” and should uphold “integrity of the commitments, advance the needed reforms, and extract accountability through constructive dialogue, without divisive manipulation.”

The group said the President “should be fully informed on the dynamics on the ground” and urged him to “decisively prevent any further escalation of the tension that would endanger the smooth transition to a duly elected Bangsamoro Parliament and compromise the full implementation of the CAB, including the decommissioning of MILF-BIAF weapons and combatants.”

Better than fractured

The statement noted that during the peace negotiations between GPH and the MILF, “we in the government panel held on to the firm belief that a solid negotiating partner is better than a weak and fractured one” because the former “has command over its forces to stay on the peace track and support the talks in its ups and downs.”



A fractured command, the group said, “is unable to rally its troops in one direction” and consequently, “will only metamorphose into several lost commands, without a unified command structure, without discipline” while some will become even more radicalized and others will slide into criminality.

But this maxim, the group emphasized, applies not only during negotiations but also during the implementation of a peace agreement. “Government, therefore, must help strengthen, not weaken, its implementing partner.” (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews