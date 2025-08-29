SPECIAL REPORT: For former rebels in Samar, the fight is now for daily survival

Jazmin Bonifacio of Leyte Samar Daily Express / Patricio P. Diaz Fellow

SAMAR (MindaNews / 29 August ) — Alma Gabin decided to leave the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its New People’s Army (NPA) in early 2020, hoping to reunite permanently with her family, including her three children, anywhere in the region where they will be safe and secure.

However, as she lined up in Barangay Burak, Tolosa, Leyte for COVID-19 pandemic aid in 2021, authorities swooped down and arrested the former education secretary of the CPP Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

It didn’t take the military long to convince the weary Gabin to reveal information about her former comrades.

With promises of housing and livelihood, they persuaded her to join roadshows that encouraged other rebels and their supporters to surrender.

After five years, Gabin’s dream of a new life is nowhere to be found. She still moves from military camp to military camp, longing for her family. She cannot seem to change her fortunes.

“My husband is the one taking care of my children. They are safe. The PNP (Philippine National Police) provided us a house and a small livelihood, while I spend most of my time in military camps,’ Gabin said.

She is currently the President of the Eastern Visayas Peace Builders Development Federation (EVPBDP), and spends most of her time now in the national capital, working and lobbying with other government agencies for help to be extended to fellow comrades and to fast-track the process of their papers.

“My children are affected by our situation, they still long for me and sometimes I am unable to return home,” she said.

‘Ang hirap walang hanapbuhay’

In December 2019, Jason Rafales, another former rebel who was once a regional organizer for People Surge in Eastern Visayas, made a decision to surrender to the Army’s 46th Infantry Battalion in Calbiga, Samar.

Nearly four years later, the now 27-year old senior high student finds himself in a persistent state of limbo, remaining in the custody of the Army, a direct consequence of the government’s unfulfilled promise of a housing unit and livelihood.

“Hindi normal at hindi masaya ang mawalay ka sa pamilya mo” (Being away from your family is not normal and does not bring joy), Rafales admits.

He further laments the lack of livelihood. “Ang hirap walang hanapbuhay, na araw araw umaasa ka lang sa mga kasama mo na kapwa mga FRs (former rebels). Mas lalo na ngayon na nag aaral ako at walang pamasahe at panggastos” (It is difficult to have no job, to rely every day on your fellow former rebels. Especially now that I am studying and have no money for transportation and expenses)

His voice becomes a plea for action, directly aimed at government agencies responsible for housing programs and livelihood. He implores them to “implement and take actual, practical action” on the long-promised housing and livelihood, especially for former members of the CPP who have chosen to return to the fold of the law.

Rafales emphasizes that this is a critical call for the government to fulfill its programs designed for “former rebels peace builders group,” ensuring that their decision to choose peace is genuinely supported and rewarded.

Gabin said other former rebels have spent longer in limbo.

‘Peace Village”



The government promised to build a “Peace Village” for 35 key rebels in Barangay Catigawan, Pinabacdao Samar, a fourth-class municipality, in 2019. However, to this day, the area remains an empty, windswept hill with no road opening. When it rains, a muddy trail makes it difficult for visitors to access the area. The promised “Peace Village” has turned out to be just a dream for former rebels, as it has not been realized.

The delay in providing shelters puts ex-guerrillas at risk, as military and civilian officials recognize them as vulnerable to reprisals from Asia’s longest-running insurgency.

In the absence of relocation, they remain separated from their families. They largely rely on handouts from the military and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Many have fled Samar Island, the country’s third-largest island divided into three provinces, to try their luck in Manila.

Gabin and other former rebels spoke to Leyte Samar Daily Express, describing a “hearts and minds campaign” threatened by economic frustrations and unfulfilled pledges.

They also revealed the loss of the “halfway homes” meant to secure themselves and their families until relocation.

Military officers and DSWD confirmed the housing delays. They sometimes provide different explanations for the broken promises.

`Hotbeds of Dissent’

Since 2019, a significant number of individuals associated with the NPA have chosen to surrender in the region, totaling approximately 2,139 members and mass supporters.

This substantial figure breaks down into 604 regular NPA cadres and a larger contingent of 1,535 Militia ng Bayan highlighting the broad base of support and involvement the group maintains within these communities.

Records from the 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army further outline these concentrations: Northern Samar stands out with the highest numbers, reporting 198 regular cadres and 700 Militia ng Bayan (MB), underscoring its historical importance as an insurgent stronghold.

Significant numbers are also noted in Samar province (191 regular NPA, 212 MB) and Eastern Samar (113 regular NPA, 107 MB).

While Leyte reported fewer regular members at 86, its 515 MB indicate a strong community-level presence. The consistent stream of surrenders, even amidst the persistent high numbers in certain provinces, signifies both the enduring challenge of insurgency in these “hotbeds” and the ongoing efforts to dismantle their operational capacity and erode their support networks.

Of these, 604 are cadres or ranking officers, now collaborating with the government in fighting the CPP-NPA.

More than half of them have provided valuable information leading to the arrests or deaths in operations of senior communist guerillas, including the highest CPP leaders Benito and Wilma Tiamzon.

“The number waiting for housing has grown because of those who surrendered from 2020 until 2023,” said Gabin.

Rumblings

The rumblings from ex-rebels in Eastern Visayas highlight the contradictions between the national government’s message of peace, reconciliation, and rehabilitation and realities on the ground for those who take up its offer.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in November 2023 issued Proclamation Nos. 403-406, granting amnesty to various groups, such as CPP‑NPA‑NDF, MILF, MNLF, and RPMP‑RPA‑ABB.

Days after, his government and the leftist underground umbrella, the National Democratic Front (NDF), also agreed to restart peace talks that former president Rodrigo Duterte terminated in November 2017.

While advocates welcomed new peace talks, they also urged Marcos to focus on the issues fueling unrest in the country.

In November 2023, in Oslo, Norway, the Philippine government and the NDF signed the Joint Statement and mutually acknowledged the need to “resolve the roots of the armed” conflict and also address its deep-rooted socio-economic and political grievances.

Poverty and injustice



Freddie Bolito, the former Deputy Secretary of the Damol Platoon of the CPP/NPA operating in Villareal Samar, bluntly stated that Samar has been a rebel stronghold since the martial law regime of the current president’s father and namesake.

“Ka pobrehan ngan kawaray hustisya ha pira nga mga taga Samar nga ira na experyenciahan tikang ha gobyerno, ini adton naka tatak na ha huna-huna han mga tawo” (Poverty and injustice for some people in Samar and neglect by the government. This is what people here feel), Bolito said.

He and other former rebels cited the lack of land, housing and basic services as factors that pushed them to become activists.

The “Friends Rescued” (the military’s way of referring to former rebels) voice the same complaints years after their turnaround, which should be a wake-up call for President Marcos Jr, whose relatives are also the most powerful clan in the region.

`Grave Danger’

Albert (not his real name for security reasons), a young father of two, works as a store attendant while waiting for his turn on the list to be a beneficiary of the promised housing,

“FRs are targets for killing. We have no homes, we stay in military camps,’ Albert said.

“Problema, diri makauli, kay delikado, papatayon gud,’ he pointed out. (We really can’t return home because it’s dangerous, death awaits there)

Albert surrendered his firearms to the 78th Infantry Battalion in Borongan City, Eastern Samar in October 2023. Like any other former rebel, poverty and injustice were the main reason that prompted him to join the armed group with the hope that it would transform his life.

With only a Grade 2 elementary education and coming from a family of struggling farmers, Albert sought a way out of destitution.

His wife, also a former combatant, shared this difficult path; they met within the organization when Albert was assigned in Eastern Samar. Their life in the mountains was incredibly harsh, a reality punctuated by a series of heartbreaking challenges.

One of these heartbreaking challenges was the tragic loss of their second child and the difficult decision to leave behind their eldest, now three, in another village.

Upon their surrender, a beacon of hope appeared as they were finally reunited with their eldest child and Albert acknowledged a significant improvement.

“Nag uru-upay man an amon kabutang yana kontra han nakadto ha guba, naka kaon kami tulo ka beses ha usa ka adlaw, naka katurog kami na waray gin kakahadlokan” (Our lives have drastically improved since we left the fear-filled existence in the forest, now we enjoy regular meals three times a day, sleep soundly without the constant dread of conflict that haunted us before), Albert said.

However, despite these personal gains, and his wife pursuing ALS education while he secures meager livelihood as store attendant, Albert’s situation remains precarious. The government’s promises, particularly under the ECLIP (Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program) and housing assistance, largely remain unfulfilled.

Albert has been a persistent state of limbo for nearly three years now. They remain in the custody of the Army, homeless, and unable to return to his village in Barangay Benowangan, Borongan in Eastern Samar for fear of retaliation from former comrades.

Significant gap

The significant gap between the promised comprehensive support including compensation for his surrendered firearm from October 2023, and the initial aid received causes deep embarrassment, especially when he is asked to encourage former comrades to surrender.

Albert’s earnest plea to the government is for these vital promises to translate into tangible actions. He believes that theory must align with practice if true reintegration is to be achieved and lasting peace fostered among those who returned , and hoped for a new and stable life for their families.

In November 2021, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) officially transferred a three-hectare parcel of land in Barangay Catigawan, Pinabacdao for the development of socialized housing under the government’s Peace and Prosperity Village for former rebels who have surrendered under national reintegration programs such as E-CLIP and LSIP (Local Social Integration Program). Around 30 former rebels had expressed interest in moving into the village.

Local officials expected to start construction in 2022 after land preparation, but delays persisted due to logistical and administrative challenges, prompting frustration among intended beneficiaries.

‘Counterrevolutionary traitors’

Gabin warned the prolonged neglect of former rebels’ relocation needs places them in jeopardy.

“Some former rebels have reintegrated with their barangays but some remain in the custody of the Army because of security issues. Housing and livelihood are what they want. That is important,” she said.

In a press statement in April 2024, Marco Valbuena, the Chief Information Officer of the CCP, rejected the amnesty offer from the Marcos administration, claiming the offer was not a genuine pathway to peace, but a calculated tactic intended to sow disunity and demobilize their ranks.

Valbuena , warned comrades who are now collaborating directly with state security forces, including the AFP, PNP and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), branding them as “counterrevolutionary traitors.”

Slow pace

Faced with persistent delays in promised housing from the National Government, the Philippine Army’s 801st Brigade, based in Hinabangan, Samar, has taken a proactive approach by conceptualizing and implementing small-scale housing projects for former rebels.

Brig. Gen. Lenart Lelina, commander of the Army’s 801st Brigade (until his retirement in July 2025), confirmed the dangers associated with the delay in relocation.

“We have peacebuilders (a military term for surrenderers) who until now we consider displaced. Because when they surrendered, they brought among firearms, which is a mortal sin to the movement. So, they cannot return to their villages,” he said.

In San Jose De Buan, another highland town in Samar, a modest project for 17 homeless ex-guerrillas broke ground in August 2023, distinct from the 35 individuals who have been waiting units since 2019.

While municipal and provincial governments have provided a combined seed fund of P4 million, this remains minuscule against the estimated P250,000 cost per unit, necessitating a “bayanihan” approach where former rebels contribute their labor as equity in the new single-detached, concrete and amakan(woven bamboo) homes, while construction relies heavily on donations from government units and private groups.

The small housing project, Saad nga Balay (promised home) Lelina said, represents a new start for the families of FRs. `This is where we complete their integration, in a new community, but not too far from their old ones.

Most former rebels come from farming families.

Reintegration

“Our goal is integration, as near as possible to their communities. We cannot bring those from San Jose De Buan to Pinabacdao, or those in Calbiga to Pinabacdao,” he pointed out.

Lelina explained that only residents of San Jose De Buan will benefit from housing and the ECLIP in San Jose de Buan.

San Jose De Buan, however, is timberland. “Hindi alienable and disposable ang lupa, so hindi maibibigay,” acknowledged Lelina. (The land is not alienable and disposable and so cannot be awarded.)

A path to peace — A soldier walks with a former rebel as they enter the Saad nga Balay community in San Jose de Buan, Samar. Photo by RICKY J. BAUTISTA

But the DENR worked for the grant of a special permit allowing each FR beneficiary a 150-square-meter lot.

The San Jose De Buan model, though not a permanent solution, serves as a crucial temporary measure aimed at integrating former rebels into new communities, ideally close to their originals, and pressuring the national government for quicker fund allocation.

Saad nga balay

The success of this concept of a `Saad nga Balay’ has been it replicated in other Samar towns, including Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog in Eastern Samar and with Calbiga notably having awarded units to 10 of its 35 ex-guerillas, with farm lots also being processed by Calbiga LGU.

Major Vinie Quinones, executive officer of the Army’s 46th Infantry Battalion based in Calbiga Samar said, they helped their FRs establish livelihood, through collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Ten former rebels and their families now live in this “Saad nga Balay” (promised home) in Barangay Litron, Calbiga, Samar. Photo by JAZMIN R. BONIFACIO

Quinones said their partner agencies provide the necessary resources, equipping beneficiaries with the vital training needed to start their ventures.

He emphasized that a current primary focus is on ensuring the long-term sustainability of these livelihoods. Monitoring is important, he stressed, because sometimes, when former rebels find themselves in a difficult situation, their ability to sustain their livelihood is compromised.

A significant source of income for many former rebels in Calbiga comes from their integration as CAFGU Armed Auxiliary (CAA).

According to Major Quinones, each individual receives a monthly salary of P12,500. All FRs in Calbiga are now part of the CAA, some go on duty at patrol bases and when off-duty they wisely utilize allocated farming slots given to them by the Calbiga LGU as an additional source of income, supplementing the initial livelihood support they had previously received.

Promises, promises

Alma Austero, the Provincial Director of Social Welfare and Development for Samar Province, affirmed the local government’s sincere efforts to improve the lives of former rebels. She acknowledged their hard work in helping the former rebels reintegrate into society.

However, despite the local and military initiatives in Samar, which have successfully led to the surrender of 1,011 New People’s Army (NPA) members in the region between 2019 up to July 2025, a significant challenge remains in providing the promised support.

Alarmingly, only 27 former rebels have received housing units so far, leaving the vast majority still waiting for their promised homes. This disparity underscores a massive and urgent call for the national government to fulfill its commitment and provide the necessary housing units for these individuals promptly, ensuring that their choice to return to peaceful lives is supported effectively.



At the top of a hill in Barangay Litiron, Calbiga Samar, stands the “Saad nga Balay” serving as a sanctuary for 10 former rebels who now call it home. PHOTO BY JAZMIN R. BONIFACIO

Discussing the delays in Pinabacdao, proposed “Peace Village.” Austero said the task force had problems with the National Housing Authority (NHA). “They have very difficult requirements and then the funds need to come from the national level and that’s also hard.”

In an interview on August 15, Engineer Clemente Dayot, NHA General Manager for the region, Engineer Clemente Dayot, said the project still does not have an allocated budget.

Despite current financial constraints, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) last month requested legal documents related to the proposed Pinabacdao housing projects from the NHA office.

Dayot clarified that OPPAPRU has not made a definitive promise of funding. ` They didn’t promise, but we’re hoping that OPPAPRU will fund that project.

“Nevertheless, the NHA continues to prepare its part,” Dayot said, adding that the office continues to prepare housing plans and packages, in case the elusive funding eventually materializes.

Exodus

Gabin said that over 50 frustrated former rebels in Samar have left for the national capital.

Whether in camps or in self-imposed exile in the capital, the ex-cadres continue to face disruption in their family lives.

Some military units are unable to accommodate the entire families and Metro Manila is too expensive, leading most former rebels with little schooling or work skills to poorly paid manual labor.

Army Colonel Ronald Illana, commander of Joint Task Group Tacloban, admitted that the transition period of FRs within the camps has been challenging.

While the DSWD provides an allowance of P26 per day for every FR for a two-month transition period and reimburses this to the military host camp, Colonel Illana said this amount is insufficient, especially for those FRs who have families with them in the camp.

Although the army units do not complain, Illana acknowledged the difficulty and mentioned that they sometimes seek additional assistance from LGUs to support the FRs in the camps.

Watching the former rebels struggle without financial or physical security is difficult especially since most of them cite the welfare of their families as the reason for their change of heart.

Unfulfilled promises

Jesus Redaja, also known as `Opel’ was a former full-time organizer for the CPP/NPA’s Damol Platoon in Villareal, Samar. He surrendered in 2021, at the Leyte Police Provincial Office, but his life since then has been filled with significant challenges and a deep struggle for sustainable livelihood. Despite receiving temporary assistance such as DOLE-Tupad and AICS, Redaja sees these as mere ` band-aid solution.’

He expresses profound frustration over unfulfilled government promises, especially regarding programs like E-CLIP. I haven’t fully benefited from despite its intent to assist former rebels even without surrendering a firearm,’ Redaja told Leyte Samar Daily Express.

The promised benefits from the Joint AFP-PNP Intelligence. Committee (JAPIC) to be entitled to E-CLIP, have been elusive for five years, according to Redaja.

He critically points out that while government programs are good in principle, implementation is weak and has left him and may others in limbo relying on donations for survival.

Having no formal education but willing to take on any work, even street sweeping, Redaja desperately seeks sustainable employment rather than sporadic handouts that quickly disappear and fail to improve life from his days as port laborer before he became a rebel.

His current situation, where “nothing has changed,” serves as a stark warning, making it challenging to convince other comrades to surrender and inadvertently provides “big propaganda” for the CPP/NPA against the government’s sincerity.

Gabin said there are more than 50 displaced former rebels now living together with their families in different military camps.

And when the camps run low on funds, their wards have to depend on emergency assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“It’s a dole out because we cannot look for livelihood, and we cannot leave the camps alone because it is dangerous,” said Gabin.

The military also wants to keep tab on the surrenders to make sure they do not “backslide,” said another FR who asked to remain anonymous.

Trust-building, losing trust

The dance of trust-building can go two steps backward in an island where the roots of rebellion remain. This cuts both ways.

Some former rebels may be mindless puppet or loyal follower, but many retain the assertive ways that made them activists.

“When we know of funds, we monitor these,” said Gabin.

The ex-rebels still organize “plenums” – a holdover word from their rebel days – but Gabin clarifies the activity is not anti-government, but their effort to aid in monitoring the implementation of the re-integration program.

“Where there are problems, we offer to help in crafting solutions,” said Gabin. “We still try to educate people, including those in government. What is new is we no longer carry arms. But if we see problem areas, we do not hesitate to speak up.”

For the other former rebel, who was instrumental in the arrest of a top CPP official, remaining silent when the government acts unjustly could potentially lead to an increase in the number of NPAs.

Speaking in a mix of Filipino and Waray, he said: To have genuine peace, the people, even those living in remote villages, need to be able to witness governance, and feel they can reach the government, not just during elections.”

From sanctuary for ex-rebels to LGU guest house?

The housing situation for rebel surrenders in Samar has worsened due to the loss of their Peace House.

There are allegations that their designated “Peace House,” intended as a sanctuary and transitional home, has been repurposed into an LGU guest house.

Former rebels claim they are only allowed to stay for a week as various officials now reportedly use the facility. This conversion has forced many former rebels into precarious living situations, including being placed in different army battalions, which is a stark deviation from the facility’s original purpose.

The Samar Peace House within the confines of Samar PNP Provincial Office in Maulong, Catbalogan Samar. The facility is envisioned as a temporary sanctuary where former rebels reportedly spend two to three crucial months undergoing a process of de-radicalization. It is also in this period that their essential papers for reintegration are processed. Photo by JAZMIN R. BONIFACIO

The Peace House was initially meant as a temporary residence for surrenderers until permanent housing could be arranged. It provided custodial debriefing, medical treatment and counseling while the JAPIC processed their initial integration.

Alma Austero, Provincial DSWD Officer of Samar, asserts that the Peace House facility within the Samar Police Provincial Office is fully operational, with its manual of operations and logistical requirements provided by the Province of Samar through an approved Appropriations Ordinance to make the facility operational.

The facility is managed by staff of the OPAPRU with the PSWDO staff overseeing the Peace House.

“It is now up to the former rebels to decide if they want to stay at the facility, but there are guidelines on how long they can stay to accommodate other former rebels,” Austero explained.

Major Jefferson Mariano, the Public Affairs Division Chief of the Army in Eastern Visayas revealed that despite its intention to serve as a transitional home for former rebels re-integrating into civilian life, the Peace House has proven largely unsustainable for them.

A significant hurdle, according to Mariano is the FRs’ difficulty adapting to the indoor environment and their longing for their usual food sources, even with provisions supplied.

According to Mariano, the mandatory isolation, stemming from the inability of their families to reside with them, has been a major deterrent, leading many FRs to prefer returning to battalion camps where they can be reunited with their loved ones.

Consequently, the Peace House’s role has diminished, now primarily serving for brief, escorted visits when FRs need to finalize paperwork, or as an alternative, staff from OPAPRU or PSWD visit the camps themselves to process necessary documents.

Major Mariano clarified that the facility now functions merely as temporary accommodation for FRs during specific group activities organized within the Division, highlighting a significant shift from its original purpose.

From Shelter to Skills

A significant step towards the reintegration of former rebels in Samar is currently underway through the adaptive reuse of a facility in Brgy Fatima, Hinabangan.

Originally designed as a halfway house for surrendering rebels, this facility has been successfully transformed into a dynamic training center for FRs.

This strategic location now acts as a central hub, allowing FRs from different communities to easily access essential training programs provided by various government agencies. While former combatants temporarily stay at the center, receiving focused instruction and support before going back home- a model that simplifies the provision of a vital services for their transition back to civilian life -a critical question regarding the project’s sustainability has arisen among the FRs themselves.

The Halfway Home in Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar, is where former rebels undergo intensive livelihood training facilitated by government agencies. Photo by JAZMIN R. BONIFACIO

Bolito, the former Deputy Secretary of the Damol Platoon of the CPP/NPA, expressed this concern, emphasizing the crucial need for the government assistance to maintain the project, stressing that “after the training, there must be a planned next intervention” to ensure they can effectively utilize their newly acquired skills. He further highlighted their basic needs, noting that existing camps are “too congested” and pointing out the urgent need for stable homes and most importantly, “sustainable livelihood for them to survive.”

This sentiment highlights that true reintegration requires not only skills, but also long-term support to apply them and secure a stable future.

The Unseen Wounds of War

The narratives surrounding former rebels in Samar are often grim, even after they lay down their arms. The promised peace settlement frequently falls short of providing true stability.

For many, surrendering their weapons does not end their struggle; it simply transforms it from armed conflict to a daily fight against poverty, lack of opportunity and social stigma.

These stories, though varied in their specifics, all speak to the profound challenges of transition. They remind us that for those who once roamed the forests with a rifle, the battlefield simply shifts to the villages and towns. This demands an equally arduous fight for survival, economic security, and ultimately, acceptance within a society that often remains wary or indifferent.

[Jazmin Bonifacio / Leyte Samar Daily Express. This story was produced under the Patricio P. Diaz Fellowship Program, implemented by the Mindanao Institute of Journalism and MindaNews under the Media Impact Philippines project. The program is supported by International Media Support (IMS) and co-funded by the European Union and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA)]