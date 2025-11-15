PHOTO ESSAY: A month after

Nearly a month after a portion of the zigzag road in Palacapao, Bukidnon collapsed on 18 October 2025, residents and passersby continue to navigate the disruption on foot and by motorcycle. Concrete steps connect the broken highway, while habal-habal drivers carry passengers, crates, and baggage through steep makeshift routes on Saturday, 15 November. Passengers bound for Cagayan de Oro or Davao cities ride the bus until Palacapao, take the concrete steps to reach the other side, past the collapsed portion, to transfer to another bus to reach their destinations. MindaNews photos by ALLIZAH MANULAT, GREGORIO BUENO, ALYSSA ILAGUISON

A section of the Zigzag Road in Barangay Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon collapsed on October 18, rendering the highway impassable as of November 15, 28 days after the incident. MindaNews photo by ALLIZAH MANULAT

Habal-habal drivers loaded with empty crates navigate a steep makeshift road built after a portion of the highway in Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon collapsed on October 18, 2025. MindaNews photo by ALLIZAH MANULAT

Bus passengers from Davao City navigate the concrete steps built by the DPWH to transfer buses bound for Cagayan de Oro City on November 15 at Overview, Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

A motorcycle carrying a passenger ascends the temporary bypass road created after a portion of the highway in Quezon, Bukidnon, collapsed on October 18, 2025. MindaNews photo by ALYSSA ILAGUISON

Buses halt at the edge of the collapsed road, unable to proceed along the Zigzag Road in Quezon, Bukidnon. MindaNews photo by ALLIZAH MANULAT