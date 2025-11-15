PHOTO ESSAY: A month after

Nearly a month after a portion of the zigzag road in Palacapao, Bukidnon collapsed on 18 October 2025, residents and passersby continue to navigate the disruption on foot and by motorcycle. Concrete steps connect the broken highway, while habal-habal drivers carry passengers, crates, and baggage through steep makeshift routes on Saturday, 15 November. Passengers bound for Cagayan de Oro or Davao cities ride the bus until Palacapao, take the concrete steps to reach the other side, past the collapsed portion, to transfer to another bus to reach their destinations. MindaNews photos by ALLIZAH MANULAT, GREGORIO BUENO, ALYSSA ILAGUISON