Atty. Basari Dimakuta Mapupuno. Photo from MSU website

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 27 May) – Atty. Basari Dimakuta Mapupuno, president of the Mindanao State University (MSU) System, succumbed to cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, May 27.

He was 61.

Mapupuno was brought to the Amai Pakpak Hospital in Marawi City after suffering a cardiac arrest, said Atty. Arassad Macumbal, Regional Trial Court presiding judge in Iligan City, his brother in-law.



Widely regarded for his deep commitment to education, peacebuilding and public service in Mindanao, Mapupuno was appointed as the 8th president of the MSU System in June 2022 by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In accordance with Muslim rites, he was laid to his final resting place in Wato, Balindong, Lanao del Sur, where he was enthroned as “Sultan sa Malaeg.”

Sittie Aleah Macagaan, a lawyer in Lanao del Sur, said that Mapupuno was diagnosed last month with a kidney ailment, with physicians advising him to undergo a transplant.

“His demise seemed to have overtaken us too fast,” she said.

Mapupuno’s administration was marked by “a bold and visionary 10-point agenda aimed at transforming the MSU System into a more dynamic, inclusive, and forward-looking institution.”

His leadership priorities included taking bolder strides toward academic excellence, strengthening research, extension, innovation, and production, and promoting the MSU System as the Philippines’ “National Peace University.”

He also emphasized the importance of harnessing the unity of the MSU System by focusing on comparative advantages and rationalizing academic programs.



Under his leadership, internationalization and strategic linkages under research and community extension were pursued more aggressively through partnership with state and private universities and institution.



Mapupuno also championed improvements in human resource development, administrative processes, and service delivery, alongside initiatives to increase income generation and enhance fiscal responsibility.

He also worked for the advancement of infrastructure development and the implementation of a comprehensive land use plan—each reflecting his commitment to institutional growth, sustainability, and excellence.



The MSU community expressed its grief in an official statement, calling Mapupuno “a beacon of hope, compassion, and vision.” The statement urged all MSU campuses to lower their flags to half-mast and observe a moment of silence in honor of their late leader.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, also expressed sympathies for the passing of Mapupuno.

“The passing of Atty. Mapupuno is a deeply felt loss not only for the people of the Bangsamoro and Mindanao, but for the nation as a whole, because of his invaluable contribution to the comprehensive Philippine peace process,” Galvez said in a statement.

In 2024, Mapupuno oversaw the launch of a pioneering diploma course on Women, Peace, and Security, part of MSU’s transformation as the country’s first “National Peace University.”



The Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) also paid tribute, acknowledging Mapupuno’s instrumental role in supporting the Marawi siege victims and survivors. The MSU, under his leadership, provided office buildings for the MCB, facilitating the board’s mission to assist displaced residents.



His services didn’t go unchallenged, which included a bomb explosion inside the university’s gymnasium on December 3, 2023. Advocating for peace and mental health, Mapupuno suspended classes and extracurricular activities, sending around 600 students, faculty and staff to their home provinces. The university provided psychological support to the affected students and acknowledged the need to enhance security.



Prior to his MSU System presidency, Mapupuno served as the longest-tenured dean of the MSU College of Law from 1998 to 2008. He also led the Integrated Bar of the Philippines’ Marawi City and Lanao del Sur chapters.

Hailing from a lineage of leaders, he was a first cousin of former Congressman Abdullah Dimakuta-Dimaporo and held the traditional title of Sultan of Malaeg in 2003 in Balindong, Lanao del Sur.

His father, Atty. Khalil Oga Mapupuno, is one of the Muslim delegates to the 1971 Constitutional Convention who taught Administrative Law in MSU.

Mapupuno was married to Apasrah Macumbal, a physician. They have one child.



He was a student council leader in his younger days. He organized the Federation of Mindanao State University Supreme Student Council (FEMSUSSCO) and became the first student regent to MSU’s Board of Regents.



He was also affiliated with the Alpha Phi Omega (APO) and Beta Sigma Lambda fraternities.



Colleagues and former students recalled his generosity and unwavering dedication. “Boss,” as he was fondly known among law students and alumni, was remembered as a mentor who championed education regardless of socioeconomic background.

“His smile flashed like the rising sun,” said Imelda Tarhata Macarambon, an MSU law alumna, recalling his warmth and support during their years in the Ford Village.



“To the world, you will always be remembered as a brilliant leader who championed academic excellence, cultural pride, and true inclusivity. But to us, you were so much more—our Sir Boss, mentor, our brother. We will miss your warm spirit, your hearty laughter, your firm handshake, and the way you made each of us feel seen and valued,” the Beta Sigma Lambda fraternity said in a statement.



“President Mapupuno was more than just a leader. He was a kind soul, a guiding light, and someone who always made time to listen. He led with wisdom, patience, and genuine care, not just for the institution, but for the students, the staff, and every part of the MSU system,” the Supreme Student Council of MSU-main campus said. (Violeta M. Gloria / MindaNews)