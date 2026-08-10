When Inday takes over Kadayawan 2026

This year’s Kadayawan sa Dabaw features a unique ultimate attraction. It’s not the durian, it’s not Indak-Indak. It’s Inday Sara in full green bloom. Mas bagsik pa sa duryan, mas blooming pa sa waling-waling, mas bula-bula pa kaysa sa indak-indak.

This festival of festivals carries the theme : “We are ONE, KadayaONE!” Which is another version of: UniTEAM failed, so I’m just one, alone, with the people who love me.

Making her presence felt in her festival but skipping the impeachment just goes to show the VP is trabaho wala, puro gala.

To those who disagree and would like to defend the VP, please explain anong klaseng trabaho niya na regular na pupunta sa The Hague, at mag world tour sa mga ka-DDS upang mag-rant.

Okay, we may agree with the VP’s speech in the Kadayawan opening, where she said the Kadaywan “reflects the strength and resilience of the people of Davao,” but kumusta ang resilience sa mga nabahaan ug nawad-an og trabaho?

The VP said the important thing that Kadayawan teaches us is “pagtinabangay, pag-respeto ug pagpasalamat.” Talking about respect, this is an official who has skipped committee hearings, her impeachment trial and cursed the president. And by the way, kinsa sa inyo mga Dabawenyo ang natabangan na gikan sa confidential funds? Pasalamat mo ug pag-witness na mo sa impeachment, dali!

Joining the Kadayawan is Senator Robin Padilla. Tiyak gagawin niya itong question sa mga COA witnesses sa susunod na trial kung nakapunta ba sila sa Dabaw upang ma-witness ang Life is Here aura ng Dabaw with baha, drug bust, and all.

Kakaiba talaga si Robin, nakagawa daw ng batas sa kulungan noon. How about putting him in that cell forever, para matino ang performance nito. Nagkalat lang sa Senado na parang nasa tagayan.

The Kadayawan will occupy the minds of Inday supporters they might forget the impeachment. Baka maka-relax ang mga tao sa bardagulan sa Facebook.

But do note, the VP really hates the news, she calls out Philippine journalists for their low quality in journalism. It is indeed so low that the VP did not know anything about Pax Silica.

So, this is Kadayawan 2026. Please join and enjoy the festive dances and tribal activities.

PS: The VP attraction is good until her position lasts through the end of the impeachment trial.

(Mind da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)