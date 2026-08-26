What Now Wednesday | When One Job Is No Longer Enough

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews/26 August 2026) — There was a time when having a job was supposed to mean that you had made it. You studied. You graduated. You found employment. You showed up Monday to Friday, collected your salary twice a month, paid the bills, perhaps put something aside, and slowly built a life.

The job might not make you rich. But it was supposed to be enough.

That old bargain is beginning to look increasingly unfamiliar to many young Filipinos.

A recent CNA Insight documentary carries a telling title: Why So Many Filipino Gen Zs And Millennials Work Multiple Jobs. Its premise is simple enough. In the Philippines, one job is increasingly not enough. Young workers are freelancing, creating content, selling online, taking project work and accumulating what we have long called raket.

Raket itself is hardly new. Long before anyone called it the “gig economy,” Filipinos were already tutoring after office hours, selling insurance on weekends, taking photographs at weddings, driving taxis after their day jobs, baking cakes for neighbors or bringing longganisa and tocino to the office in plastic containers.

We have always been ingenious at stretching both pesos and possibilities. And then, yesterday, the idea suddenly acquired a face.

I received a call out of the blue from a former colleague at the chamber. It must have been close to thirty years since we last saw each other. Jake did not call to ask for anything. He simply wanted to say thank you.

Our conversation lasted more than twenty minutes, much of it spent remembering the things he had learned during his years at the chamber and where those lessons eventually carried him.

His working life had not followed a straight line. He went into photography services. He organized summer trips for students. He tried different kinds of work because, even then, one job was not enough.

Eventually, he found his niche: printing yearbooks for schools. There was something quietly reassuring about hearing his story three decades later.

Long before “side hustle,” “portfolio career” and “gig economy” became fashionable terms, people like Jake were already doing what Filipinos have always done: looking around, learning new skills, trying another door when the first one did not open wide enough.

Sometimes the raket is about survival. Sometimes it is experimentation. And sometimes, after enough detours, the side road becomes the road.

That may be one important distinction when we talk about multiple jobs today. For some people, a second source of income is the beginning of entrepreneurship. For others, it is simply the only way the arithmetic works.

The Arithmetic of Raket

The statistics offer some context. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that 12.1 percent of employed Filipinos were underemployed in June 2026—people who already had jobs but wanted more hours, another job or additional work. That represented roughly 6.11 million workers.

Meanwhile, unemployment stood at 4.9 percent, representing about 2.59 million Filipinos looking for work. And even among those securely employed, the paycheck has been running against another number.

Inflation was 6.2 percent in July 2026. The PSA’s most recent Occupational Wages Survey puts the average monthly wage of full-time time-rated workers at ₱21,544 in 2024.

Put those numbers beside rent.

Electricity.

Internet.

Transportation.

Food.

Medicines.

Tuition.

The occasional Grab ride home because it is raining and you are exhausted.

Then perhaps a little money for your parents.

A little for an emergency fund.

A little for retirement.

And, heaven forbid, a little money simply to enjoy being alive.

Suddenly the mystery of the Filipino side hustle disappears. It is not necessarily that this generation has become obsessed with money. Sometimes they are simply trying to make the numbers meet.

From Career Ladder to Career Jigsaw Puzzle

My generation was taught to imagine a career as a ladder. You entered an organization somewhere near the bottom. You learned the work. You earned promotions. You accumulated seniority. If things went reasonably well, the institution rewarded loyalty with stability.

There were exceptions, of course. But the architecture of working life was recognizable.

Many younger workers seem to be assembling something quite different: a career jigsaw puzzle.

There is the full-time job.

Beside it, freelance work.

Perhaps an online store.

A YouTube or TikTok account.

Some graphic design in the evenings.

An online client in Australia.

A weekend photography assignment.

Maybe tutoring.

Maybe food delivery.

Maybe trading.

Maybe all of the above.

LinkedIn calls this a “portfolio career.” We call it: May raket ako.

There is something admirable in it. Young Filipinos are learning skills outside their job descriptions. They are building income streams rather than depending entirely on one employer.

Technology has opened markets that previous generations could scarcely reach. A designer in Davao can work for a client in Dubai. A bookkeeper in Cagayan de Oro can service a company in California. A teacher in Iloilo can tutor a student in Japan.

That is economic opportunity.

But we should resist turning necessity into a motivational poster. Because there is another question hiding behind all this industriousness: Why does someone working eight hours a day still need another four hours of work to feel financially secure?

When Hustle Becomes the Measure of Worth

Modern culture has become very good at glorifying exhaustion.

Wake up at five.

Exercise.

Journal.

Meditate.

Work eight hours.

Build your side hustle.

Learn another skill.

Monetize your hobby.

Develop your personal brand.

Network.

Invest.

Repeat.

Sleep, apparently, is for people without ambition. We celebrate the employee answering email at midnight. We admire the entrepreneur running three businesses. We describe people with five sources of income as disciplined.

Sometimes they are. But sometimes they are simply tired.

The CNA programme does not merely examine what is driving the side-hustle boom; it also asks about “the price of juggling multiple jobs.”

That may be the more important half of the story. Because there is a difference between: I have several jobs because I enjoy building things and I have several jobs because one salary cannot carry my life.

The first can be freedom. The second can become a warning about the quality of work itself.

Employment Is Not the Same as Economic Security

This is where our public conversation sometimes becomes too satisfied with headline statistics. We celebrate the number of people employed. And employment certainly matters. But the better question may be: What kind of employment?

Does it provide enough income?

Does it offer predictable hours?

Health coverage?

Social protection?

Opportunities to improve skills?

A path toward higher productivity and wages?

Can someone build a household around that income?

Can a young couple imagine having a child?

Can a worker afford to get sick?

Can somebody save enough so that at sixty-five he does not have to keep working simply because stopping is financially impossible?

These questions tell us more about the lived economy than an employment percentage alone. Six million underemployed Filipinos are not six million people without work. They are, in a sense, something more troubling.

They are millions of Filipinos with work who still want more work. That deserves attention.

The Other Side of the Raket Economy

Still, I would not dismiss this generation’s instinct to diversify. There is wisdom in it. Perhaps the old model of betting an entire working life on one institution was never as secure as we imagined.

Companies disappear.

Industries change.

Technology disrupts professions.

Artificial intelligence is already altering what many white-collar jobs look like.

A second skill can be insurance.

A small business can become independence.

Freelancing can become a bridge.

A hobby can become meaningful work.

And sometimes a raket grows quietly until one morning the employee realizes that the little thing he was doing after office hours has become the work he actually wants to do.

That possibility is exciting. The danger begins when every unused hour must become economically productive.

Because a human being is not a corporation. Not every walk needs to produce content. Not every hobby needs customers. Not every conversation needs networking value. Not every Saturday needs a revenue stream.

Some things are allowed to remain gloriously unproductive.

A meal with your parents.

Basketball with friends.

Taking your children to the park.

Reading a novel.

Sitting beside your spouse doing absolutely nothing important.

Those hours may not improve GDP. They may nevertheless be the hours from which a life is made.

So, What Now?

Perhaps the rise of the Filipino side hustle requires two conversations at once. For workers, especially younger ones, there is a practical lesson: Build skills. Diversify where sensible. Save when you can. Use technology to expand your opportunities. Do not assume one employer will carry you safely through forty years of working life.

But there is also a larger national question. We should not congratulate ourselves too quickly because Filipinos have become exceptionally good at surviving inadequate incomes.

Resilience is admirable.

But it should not become economic policy.

The goal cannot simply be to produce Filipinos clever enough to hold three jobs. The better goal is to build an economy productive enough that one good job can once again support a decent life—while leaving people free to pursue a second income because they want to, not because the electricity bill says they must.

That means better-paying industries.

More productive enterprises.

Stronger small businesses.

Skills that match changing markets.

Infrastructure that lowers the cost of doing business.

Affordable housing and transport.

Social protection.

And an economy in which wage growth eventually catches up with what ordinary families actually spend. Because perhaps the most revealing economic statistic is not how many Filipinos have jobs.

It is how many Filipinos finish one job—and discover they still cannot afford to stop working. That is what the raket economy is asking us to understand.

And on this Wednesday, perhaps that is the question worth carrying beyond the numbers: When did having a job stop being enough—and what must we do so that decent work can once again mean a decent life?

Understanding what is happening—so we can ask what comes next.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)