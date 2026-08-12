WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | Understanding What Is Happening

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 12 August 2026) — Sometimes the economy does not announce trouble with one dramatic headline.

Instead, the headlines arrive separately.

GDP growth slows to 2.3 percent.

Unemployment rises to 4.9 percent.

Investment contracts.

Foreign direct investment weakens.

Farm output growth slows.

Inflation remains above 6 percent.

Interest rates may have to remain high.

The peso comes under pressure.

Read one at a time, these are statistics.

Put them together and they begin to tell a story.

So before we ask the inevitable political question—Whose fault is this?—perhaps we should ask something more basic:

What exactly is happening to the Philippine economy?

Growing, but too slowly

The economy grew by only 2.3 percent in the second quarter of 2026, following 2.8 percent in the first quarter.

Technically, we are not in recession. The economy is still expanding.

But for a developing country with a growing population and millions of Filipinos needing productive work, 2.3 percent is painfully slow.

More revealing is what lies underneath.

Investment fell sharply. Construction contracted. Household consumption—the great engine of the Philippine economy—grew only 2.8 percent.

And here the numbers begin connecting with one another.

When prices rise faster than household incomes, families become cautious.

They postpone purchases.

Businesses see weaker demand and postpone investments.

When fewer factories, warehouses, stores, houses and infrastructure projects are built, fewer workers are needed.

Then another headline appears.

More Filipinos looking for work

Unemployment rose to 4.9 percent in June, representing about 2.59 million Filipinos.

There is an important qualification.

The unemployment rate partly increased because more Filipinos entered the labor force looking for jobs.

That is actually the point.

A young, growing country needs an economy expanding fast enough to create work for people entering the labor market.

When growth becomes sluggish, job creation struggles to keep pace.

GDP suddenly stops being an abstract statistic.

It becomes the difference between someone finding work this month—or continuing to look.

Investment matters

Foreign direct investment net inflows also fell sharply, to just $210 million in May, about 65 percent below the previous year’s level.

We should be careful with this number. FDI can fluctuate significantly from month to month, and one bad month does not prove investors have abandoned the Philippines.

But alongside declining investment and construction, it is difficult to ignore.

Capital has choices.

A factory that is not built in Batangas can be built in Vietnam.

A regional office that does not open in Manila can open in Kuala Lumpur.

A semiconductor facility, data center or logistics hub can go elsewhere.

That is why comparisons with our neighbors are uncomfortable.

Indonesia grew 5.29 percent in the second quarter. Singapore was around 6 percent. Vietnam reported much stronger growth.

The Philippines managed 2.3 percent.

Our economies are different, so league tables can oversimplify reality.

But surely we should still ask:

Why are some of our neighbors navigating the same uncertain world better than we are?

The number that bothers me most

Yet the statistic that troubles me most is not 2.3.

It is 8.2.

Overall Philippine inflation eased slightly from 6.4 percent in June to 6.2 percent in July.

But inflation experienced by the bottom 30 percent of income households actually increased—from 8.0 to 8.2 percent.

Pause there.

Prices are rising faster for Filipinos who can least afford them.

My first thought was the tingi economy.

Poorer families often cannot afford the large bottle, sack or package that offers the lower unit price. They buy the sachet, the cup of rice, the few pieces of garlic, the ₱20 worth of cooking oil.

Being poor can indeed make everyday necessities more expensive.

But that is not the main reason the official inflation rate is higher for poorer households.

The deeper explanation is simpler:

They spend much more of their income on necessities whose prices are rising rapidly.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for roughly 54 percent of their July inflation, with housing, utilities and fuel also taking a significant share.

Rice inflation for these households reached 19.3 percent.

A wealthier family can postpone buying a television.

It can delay replacing a car.

It can cancel a vacation or eat out less often.

A poor family cannot postpone dinner.

That is why inflation is unequal.

The same peso increase hurts differently depending on how many pesos you have.

More than checking palengke prices

This also answers another question I had.

Where is government? Shouldn’t the DTI be inspecting markets and stopping unjustified price increases?

Yes, government must monitor prices, enforce consumer laws and investigate profiteering, manipulation and cartels.

But inspectors walking through public markets cannot solve a shortage of rice.

They cannot reverse crop damage.

They cannot make fertilizer cheaper, lower world oil prices or magically reduce the cost of transporting vegetables from Benguet to Manila.

Price monitoring treats one end of the problem.

The harder work is fixing the other end:

Agricultural productivity.

Irrigation.

Post-harvest facilities.

Cold storage.

Farm-to-market logistics.

Ports.

Energy.

Competition.

Food security ultimately requires producing enough food and moving it efficiently enough that farmers can earn decent incomes without consumers paying punishing prices.

The BSP’s dilemma

Then comes another complication.

Inflation remains high.

Normally, when economic growth weakens, the central bank can lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, investment and spending.

But persistent inflation makes that difficult.

The Bangko Sentral therefore faces an unpleasant balancing act.

Keep rates high—or raise them—and inflation and the peso may receive some protection.

But businesses face more expensive loans. Mortgages cost more. Investment becomes harder.

Cut rates too aggressively and inflation could worsen.

In effect, the economy needs an accelerator while inflation is forcing the BSP to keep one foot near the brake.

That combination—weak growth alongside persistent inflation—is why economists become nervous about the word stagflation.

We should not casually declare that the Philippines is already trapped in it.

But the warning lights deserve attention.

So, what is happening?

Remove the political shouting for a moment and a pattern emerges.

Inflation is weakening household purchasing power.

Weaker purchasing power slows consumption.

Investment is contracting.

Construction has weakened.

Foreign investment has fallen.

Job creation is struggling to absorb people entering the labor force.

Agriculture remains vulnerable.

And high inflation restricts the BSP’s ability to stimulate growth.

These are not separate stories.

They are different chapters of the same story.

Politics, of course, cannot be removed entirely.

Government competence matters.

Corruption matters.

Infrastructure execution matters.

Agricultural policy matters.

Energy costs matter.

Regulatory predictability matters.

Investor confidence matters.

Leadership matters.

But blaming everything on President Marcos would explain too little.

Blaming everything on wars, oil prices, weather and global uncertainty would explain too little, too.

The more uncomfortable conclusion may be closer to the truth:

External shocks are exposing domestic weaknesses we have failed to repair.

What now?

That, after all, is the question of this Wednesday.

We need investment again.

We need infrastructure that exists beyond budgets and announcements.

We need agriculture that becomes more productive rather than merely reacting to the next shortage.

We need reliable, affordable energy.

We need rules stable enough for investors to plan years ahead.

Most of all, we need growth that produces jobs and incomes faster than the cost of living rises.

But perhaps our leaders should begin with that 8.2 percent.

Because somewhere this morning, a mother walked into a palengke carrying the same ₱500 she carried before.

She did not calculate GDP.

She did not discuss monetary policy.

She did not debate whether the BSP should move interest rates by 25 basis points.

She simply discovered that rice, fish, vegetables and the fare home now consumed more of the money in her hand.

And something had to be left behind.

That is where economics eventually ends up.

Not in a PSA spreadsheet.

Not in a BSP boardroom.

Not in Congress.

Not even in Malacañang.

But in an ordinary Filipino household quietly deciding:

Ano ang hindi muna natin bibilhin ngayon?

Understanding what is happening is only the beginning.

The question that follows is the one we should keep asking our leaders—and ourselves:

What now?

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing — reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews — “South of the 8th Parallel” — every Sunday.)