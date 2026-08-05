WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY: The Week Alex Eala Kept Us Whole

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 5 August 2026) — For a few precious hours last week, the country stopped worrying about the price of rice.

We stopped calculating whether the salary would reach the next payday, whether the electricity bill could wait, whether the grocery basket had quietly become lighter again.

We watched Alex Eala instead.

We watched a 21-year-old Filipina stand across the court from America’s number one female tennis player Jessica Pegula, lose the first set, fight through the second and then take the final set, 6–0.

Not merely win it.

Claim it.

Eala became the first Filipino to capture a WTA Tour-level singles title. Her Washington run included victories over Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, the highest-ranked Ukranian tennister Elina Svitolina, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, and finally Pegula—the kind of draw designed to send a player home early, not deliver her into history.

And yet there she was, holding the trophy.

For one morning, Filipinos who had spent the previous days discussing inflation, wages, weak growth, government debt and the cost of practically everything were discussing forehands and backhands instead.

Someone had won.

And because she carried our flag beside her name, it felt as though we had won, too.

The country outside the tennis court

The timing of Eala’s victory mattered.

It arrived during a week when the economic news seemed determined to remind us that national progress and daily life do not always move at the same speed.

The Philippines has formally entered the upper-middle-income category, an achievement built on years of growth, investment, infrastructure and job creation. But the phrase itself can feel strange to a household still standing in the supermarket aisle comparing two brands of cooking oil.

Upper-middle-income country.

Lower-middle-space in the grocery cart.

The World Bank’s assessment is that the development model that brought us this far will not, by itself, carry us into high-income status. Over the past 15 years, more than 90 percent of Philippine growth came from accumulating capital—building roads, structures, equipment and other productive assets. The country created 11.7 million jobs, but productivity and human-capital improvements contributed much less than they should have.

In simpler terms, we have been growing largely by adding more things and more workers.

The next stage requires us to make those things work better and those workers become more capable, productive and better paid.

We must move from merely building to learning.

From learning to innovating.

From counting jobs to asking whether those jobs provide a decent life.

That transition would be challenging even in calm conditions. But calm has not been the word for 2026.

The World Bank reportedly reduced its Philippine growth forecast to 3.7 percent, citing weaker investment, softer household consumption, higher energy costs and uncertainty affecting foreign capital. Investment was projected to contract, while private consumption—the great engine of our economy—had slowed as inflation weakened purchasing power.

Economists describe this in percentages.

Families experience it in substitutions.

Beef becomes chicken.

Chicken becomes eggs.

The weekend meal outside becomes coffee at home.

The planned appliance is postponed.

The child is told, gently, that perhaps the new shoes can wait another month.

This is what “weaker household consumption” looks like when it removes its necktie and enters the kitchen.

What Filipinos actually worry about

A July survey found that the most urgent national concerns among Filipinos were controlling the rising prices of basic goods and services, improving wages, fighting corruption and ensuring access to affordable food.

Thirty-seven percent named inflation as an urgent concern. Thirty-four percent cited wages. Thirty-two percent chose corruption. At the personal level, health came first, followed by having enough food, building savings and securing a reliable source of income.

These are not abstract anxieties.

They are the operating system of the Filipino household.

Can we stay healthy?

Can we eat properly?

Can we pay for school?

Can we survive an emergency without borrowing?

Can one illness erase ten years of savings?

A country may cross an income classification threshold while millions of its people remain one hospitalization, one job loss or one typhoon away from financial distress.

Both statements can be true.

The Philippines can be progressing.

Filipinos can still be struggling.

The honest national conversation must be spacious enough to hold both realities.

The growing national tab

Government debt also continued to hover at record levels. By the end of May, outstanding national-government debt had reached about ₱18.55 trillion as the state borrowed to finance its budget requirements and respond to economic pressures.

Debt, by itself, is not automatically bad.

Governments borrow to build roads, schools, hospitals, ports, irrigation systems and power infrastructure. Borrowing can expand an economy when the money is invested wisely and the benefits exceed the financing cost.

The real question is not simply: How much do we owe?

It is: What did the borrowing create?

Did it reduce the cost of transporting food?

Did it make electricity more reliable?

Did it improve classrooms and public hospitals?

Did it help small businesses become productive?

Did it create industries capable of paying higher wages?

Or did it merely finance recurring expenses, delayed projects and systems that remain expensive, inefficient and vulnerable to corruption?

A growing national debt can be carried by a growing and increasingly productive economy.

It becomes dangerous when the debt grows faster than the country’s capacity to generate value, collect revenue and deliver results.

This is why the World Bank’s emphasis on productivity should not be dismissed as another consultant’s word.

Productivity is what allows a farmer to produce more without exhausting the land.

It is what enables a factory worker to earn more because better machinery and training increase output.

It is what helps a small business spend less time securing permits and more time serving customers.

It is what allows a teacher, nurse or government employee to perform meaningful work without being defeated by broken systems.

Productivity is not asking Filipinos to work even harder.

Filipinos already work hard.

It is making sure their hard work is not wasted.

What Eala showed us

Perhaps this is why Alex Eala’s victory felt larger than tennis.

Her achievement did not come from effort alone.

Effort was necessary, but effort had to be combined with years of training, good coaching, international exposure, discipline, competition and a support system that allowed talent to mature.

That, in miniature, is also what national development requires.

Talent is everywhere in the Philippines.

Opportunity is not.

Discipline is everywhere.

Good systems are not.

Filipinos are praised around the world for resilience, but resilience should not become an excuse for poor governance.

A tennis player cannot be told to rely on resilience while being denied a proper court, capable coaches, nutrition, tournament exposure and medical support.

Neither should an ordinary Filipino be told merely to persevere while wages fall behind prices, transport consumes hours of the day, classrooms are overcrowded and healthcare threatens to bankrupt the family.

Eala did not become a champion because she was asked to endure dysfunction.

She became a champion because talent was given structure.

That may be the most useful lesson from Washington D.C. Open.

Our road to high-income status will not be completed by announcing the destination.

It will be completed by building the structure that allows millions of Filipinos to become better at what they already work so hard to do.

Better schools.

Healthier children.

Faster and cleaner government transactions.

Cheaper logistics.

Reliable energy.

Competitive industries.

Research and innovation.

Access to capital for promising small businesses.

Firms that create better products, enter global markets and pay workers according to the value they produce.

The World Bank estimates that a coherent package of reforms focused on infrastructure, human capital, competition and private investment could raise long-term growth, generate millions of additional jobs and increase real wages.

But reforms must eventually leave the conference room.

They must appear in the payslip.

In the price of food.

In the travel time to work.

In the quality of the classroom.

In the hospital bill.

In whether a young person believes there is a future here.

The scoreboard that matters

Alex Eala’s win did not lower inflation.

It did not increase wages or reduce the national debt.

It did something else, something a country occasionally needs when the headlines become too heavy.

It kept us whole.

It reminded us that a Filipino can face the world’s best without apology.

That falling behind in the first set is not the same as losing the match.

That progress is not always dramatic. Sometimes it is built point by point, tournament by tournament, disappointment by disappointment, until the day preparation and possibility finally meet.

But inspiration must not become anaesthesia.

After the cheering, we return to the economic match still being played.

Growth has slowed.

Families are stretched.

The government is borrowing heavily.

Prices and wages remain the people’s most immediate concerns.

And reaching upper-middle-income status has only moved us into a more difficult division.

The next opponent is not another country.

It is our own low productivity.

Our weak institutions.

Our uneven education.

Our expensive logistics.

Our habit of announcing reforms more quickly than we implement them.

Alex Eala showed us what happens when Filipino ability is matched by serious preparation and sustained support.

Now the country must do the same for its people.

Because the final measure of a high-income nation will not be the category printed beside its name.

It will be the ordinary Filipino who no longer has to choose between medicine and groceries.

The worker whose wage rises with productivity.

The farmer whose income survives the weather and the middleman.

The young graduate who does not need to leave home simply to build a future.

The family that can save, rest and occasionally celebrate without borrowing money to do it.

This week, Alex Eala lifted a trophy and gave us a glimpse of ourselves at our best.

She kept us whole.

The task of economic policy is to make sure that, one day, the daily lives of Filipinos will no longer need a sporting miracle to feel that way.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of busines, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing — reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews — “South of the 8th Parallel” — every Sunday.)