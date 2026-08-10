The Ballot Is Not the Peace Agreement

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / August 10) – September 14 is getting closer. You can feel it even without looking at the calendar. Posters have multiplied. Political colors have returned to roadsides. Names are being repeated in conversations where, a few months ago, people were talking about rice, rain, or another relative working abroad. Soon we will shade ballots.

And then? That little question—and then?—has been following me these past few days.

Mohagher Iqbal said something over the weekend that should have been obvious, but obvious things are sometimes the ones we forget fastest: the Bangsamoro peace process continues beyond the September 14 election. BARMM, he said, cannot be separated from the overall peace process.

I read the statement and found myself thinking of an old habit we have in public life. We like ceremonies of completion. A ribbon is cut, so the project is finished. A document is signed, so the conflict is resolved. A law is enacted, so the problem has been addressed. An election is held; therefore, democracy has arrived.

Life is less obedient than that.

I remember the years when the phrase “peace process” meant meetings in Kuala Lumpur, statements from negotiating panels, ceasefires that ordinary people prayed would hold, and negotiations whose acronyms we gradually learned as though studying another language.

Then came the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. Then the Bangsamoro Organic Law. Then BARMM. Then Parliament. Now the first regular parliamentary election.

If you arrange them neatly on paper, they look like stations along a straight road. Anyone who has actually travelled through Maguindanao knows that roads are rarely that straight.

Imagine, for a moment, a former combatant somewhere in central Mindanao. I do not have a particular man in mind. Perhaps you do.

He spent years being told that armed struggle would eventually give way to political struggle. Peace negotiators explained that normalization would accompany political transition. Weapons would be put beyond use. Communities would receive assistance. Camps would be transformed. Lives accustomed to war would slowly be reorganized around another future.

Then politicians arrive asking for his vote. He listens. He votes.

On September 15 he wakes up in the same house. What does peace mean to him that morning?

This is where our institutional language can become dangerous. We speak of “transition” as though history changes gears at noon on a specified date.

Republic Act 12317 says those elected in September will assume office at noon on October 30. A clock can determine when a term of office begins. It cannot determine when a peace process ends.

Something genuinely important is happening in the Bangsamoro. For generations, much of our electoral grammar was familiar: governor, mayor, congressman, barangay captain. Then came the parliamentary vocabulary—regional political parties, party representatives, district representatives, reserved seats, chief minister, opposition.

These are not merely new terms. They ask us to imagine political power differently. Ideally, we begin asking not only, “Who is your candidate?” but “What does the party stand for?” Not only, “Who is his family?” but “What program will they implement?” Not only, “Who helped us last election?” but “What kind of Bangsamoro do they want five years from now?”

That is not a small change. But neither should we romanticize it.

A parliamentary system does not automatically erase clan politics. A political party can become little more than several familiar families standing beneath one logo. A manifesto can be printed beautifully and disappear the morning after election day.

Institutions do not transform people simply because legislators created them. People give institutions their meaning. That is why this first election is not the conclusion of the transition. In another sense, it is where the most difficult transition begins.

There is an Islamic word I keep returning to: amānah. Trust. The Qur’an commands believers to render trusts to whom they are due and, when judging between people, to judge with justice.

We usually hear amānah in sermons about public officials. Correctly so.

But an election distributes trust in several directions. Candidates receive an amānah from voters. Parties receive one from members. The national government still carries obligations arising from agreements it signed. The MILF carries commitments to communities that followed it from armed struggle into political participation.

And voters carry an amānah, too. A ballot is small enough to fit between two fingers. Yet on September 14 it will contain years of negotiation, blood, argument, compromise, expectation and prayer.

We should not ask it to carry more than it can. A ballot can choose representatives. It cannot decommission a firearm. It cannot provide a livelihood to a former combatant. It cannot settle every rido. It cannot compensate every family displaced by war. It cannot by itself bring justice to communities that remember massacres, evacuation and dispossession.

Those tasks belong to the longer work of peace.

I sometimes wonder whether the real test of a political party begins when its tarpaulins disappear. Will its local structures remain? Will someone still answer when an ordinary resident has a complaint? Will members debate policy between elections? Will opposition parties oppose without treating every government action as evil? Will the governing coalition remember that winning an election does not make the Bangsamoro its property? These sound like political-science questions. They are also moral ones. Prophet Muhammad’s (ṣ) community in Madinah was not held together merely by authority.

Covenants mattered. Promises mattered. Relations among communities mattered. Justice mattered, especially when fulfilling it was inconvenient.

Peace agreements belong to that moral universe of promises. The CAB was not a ladder we climb and discard once we reach Parliament. It remains part of the ground beneath Parliament.

So, September 14? Vote. Certainly, vote.

Study the parties. Ask what their candidates actually propose. Listen carefully when someone promises everything. Find out what the source of the money will be. Pose questions as to what they are going to do about education, poverty, rido, halal industries, agriculture, and health care collectively; how is the youth being trained for future professions?

But on September 15, ask another question. What remains unfinished? Keep asking it after October 30. Keep asking it when the new Parliament organizes itself, when offices change occupants, when victors celebrate, and when losing candidates remove their posters, becausesomeday we may discover that the success of the Bangsamoro peace process was never measured by the day we finally held an election.

Perhaps it will be measured years later, in quieter places: a former combatant earning enough to send a child to college; two clans making peace because another funeral is one too many; a non-Moro Indigenous community finding that its representative really listens; a young Moro disagreeing with the government without believing that a gun is the only language power understands.

Those moments will not arrive together. They will not be announced by a commission. No television network will flash “100% peace process completed” across the screen.

Peace does not work that way. Neither, for that matter, does amānah. The ballot matters enormously. But the ballot is not the peace agreement.

#Bangsamoro #BARMMElections2026 #BangsamoroPeaceProcess #BARMM

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mansoor L. Limba, PhD in International Relations and Shari‘ah Counselor-at-Law (SCL), is a publisher-writer, university professor,vlogger, chess trainer, and translator (from Persian into English and Filipino) with tens of written and translation works to his credit on such subjects as international politics, history, political philosophy, intra-faith and interfaith relations, cultural heritage, Islamic finance, jurisprudence (fiqh), theology (‘ilm al-kalam), Qur’anic sciences and exegesis (tafsir), hadith, ethics, and mysticism. He can be reached at mlimba@diplomats.com and www.youtube.com/@WayfaringWithMansoor, and his books can be purchased at www.elzistyle.com and www.amazon.com/author/mansoorlimba.]