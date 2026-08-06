PEACETALK | Putting the CAB back at the Center

(Opening statement of Mohagher Iqbal, chair of the Peace Implementing Panel of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front during the 38th meeting of the panels at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City on 4 August 2026. This was the first meeting since December 2025, and with the new GPH PIP chai Mel Senen Sarmiento)

Bismillahir Rahmaanir Rahiim

Assalamu alaykum wa rahmatullah wa barakatuh

Alhamdulillah, the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front implementing panels are meeting again not to reopen what we settled, but to resume the work we signed up for.

Twelve years ago, we signed the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. That was a binding agreement, meant to be implemented in full. Peace in the Bangsamoro does not come from documents, ceremonies or from elections held while the harder parts of the settlement are left undone. Peace comes from doing what we agreed: decommission arms, dismantle private armed groups, develop the camps, deliver transitional justice, and build institutions that outlast any administration.

We began on a single agenda, and it has not changed: how to solve the Bangsamoro problem. Not manage it.

Not declare it solved because one track moves while the other stops. Solve it through implementation.

We must be honest. The clock of normalization has stuck. Roughly 14,000 combatants remain undecommissioned. Transitional justice remains largely undelivered. Private armed groups still operate. Camp development and decommissioning are unfinished. We have a great deal left to do-not after the next milestone, but now, while the agreement still binds us and trust, though strained, still holds.

This meeting is a resumption of obligation. We welcome Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento as Government Panel Chair and take it as a sign of serious engagement. But the test is whether Filipino and Bangsamoro partners under the CAB, not adversaries across it – can agree on next steps and carry them out together. That is how wars end: both parties keeping their word, step by step, until the next generation inherits something better than the conflict we came from.

The BARMM parliamentary elections are little more than a month away. They matter – but they are not a substitute for normalization. Elections cannot close the account on decommissioning, justice, or security reform. We meet now, even as many of us would otherwise be absorbed in campaign work, because peace-building must not be reduced to electoral arithmetic. Our engagement is for the Bangsamoro people – including those who may oppose us and for the generations who will inherit what we finish or leave undone.

We remain committed to seeking a direct mandate from the Bangsamoro people, a first in our organization’s history, as fidelity to the CAB and the political process we pledged ourselves to.

We appeal to His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the entire government, including the security sector, to ensure that the elections on 14 September 2026 are fair, orderly, honest, credible, and peaceful. A vote the people can trust strengthens confidence in this process. But a credible election without credible implementation is not peace. It is delay dressed as progress.

To our counterparts: the CAB is back at the center of this room. The story of today is the work ahead.

We thank the Malaysian Facilitator, the members of the International Contact Group, the Third Party Monitoring Team, the international community, and the civil society organizations that have accompanied this process for your sustained support in keeping the parties engaged, even through the long intervals when formal meetings could not be held. We need you more in the coming days.

We have an agreement. We have unfinished business. Let us get on with solving the problem we set out to solve.

Thank you. May what follows be measured not by how often we meet, but by how much of the CAB we actually implement.

Wassalaam.