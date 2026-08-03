MARGINALIA: Who is Holding the Chalk?

MAKATI CITY (MindaNews / August 3) – And in all my years inside classrooms, I am aware that the blackboard is almost never as innocent-looking as it appears.

A teacher cites a date, a name, maybe a definition. Students copy. Someone at the back whispers. Another student stares outside the window. Then the lesson begins. Or so we think.

Much later, we realize that the lesson had begun even before the chalk touched the board. It began with the choice of subject. With the language used. With the stories included, and those left out.

I thought about this while reading of the Australian government seeking deeper scrutiny into foreign state-backed academic and cultural programs, especially those related to China.

Authorities talk about transparency, sovereignty, and national security. Others caution that not all educational exchanges need to operate as a political subtext. Both concerns deserve attention.

Those of us in the academe know what international partnerships can mean in actual, ordinary terms. A scholarship for a student who could not otherwise afford graduate school. A visiting professor who introduces a new field. Access to books, laboratories, archives, conferences, and research funds that many Philippine universities cannot easily provide.

These are not small things. But neither are they free from power. Knowledge has always travelled with patrons, institutions, governments, empires, movements, and interests. Sometimes these interests are openly stated. Sometimes they arrive quietly, attached to a grant, a program, a memorandum, or a gracious invitation. The proper response is not panic. Neither is it innocence.

The Muslim scholarly tradition developed a useful habit in dealing with knowledge. Scholars did not reject a report merely because it came from far away. They travelled in search of learning. They studied across regions and schools of thought. They translated works from civilizations outside Islam.

But they asked questions. Who said this? From whom did he hear it? Was the transmitter reliable? Did the account agree with stronger evidence?

They were open to knowledge, but they did not confuse openness with carelessness. Perhaps our universities need the same discipline today.

A partnership should not be judged only by the country from which it comes. China is not the only state with interests. The United States has interests. European governments have interests. Persian Gulf states have interests. Iran has interests. So does the Philippine government.

The better questions are more specific. Who funds the program? What does the agreement require? Who owns the data? Can the researcher publish findings that embarrass the sponsor? Can faculty members criticize the partner institution? Does the exchange widen the space for inquiry, or make some questions inconvenient?

These are academic questions. They are also questions of sovereignty.

While thinking about this, I came across another set of reports: police operations against loose firearms ahead of the first regular Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, and the plan of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to establish legal help desks for voters.

Guns on one side. Lawyers on the other. And somewhere between them, the voter.

At first, this may seem far from the debate on universities and foreign influence. But the connection is not difficult to see. All of them concern the formation of judgment. A gun can force obedience. A law can protect a right. Education can help a person understand when either one is being abused.

The coming Bangsamoro election will test more than security arrangements. It will test whether people have learned to trust political institutions enough to use them, and whether those institutions have earned that trust.

That last part is important. We often speak as though citizens fail democracy when they vote badly, accept money, follow clans, or surrender to intimidation. Sometimes they do.

But institutions also fail citizens. They fail when law distances itself too far, when public office resembles a family estate, when services are contingent upon political patronage, and promises vanish once the campaign posters are gone.

Even if an election does not lead direct violence, it can render people voiceless. Long way the Bangsamoro has come from armed struggle to parliamentary politics.

The transition from bullet to ballot, however, cannot be achieved by merely printing ballots. People must believe that participation matters. They must feel that the law can hear them. They must see that leadership is not merely another arrangement among powerful families.

This is where education returns to the story. For many years, Moro children entered classrooms where their own history was written by others. They appeared in the national narrative as rebels, tribes, problems, or occasional footnotes. Their resistance was often separated from the injustices that produced it. Their faith was described from the outside. Their homeland was presented as a distant part of the country, even to children who lived there.

The blackboard was already a border. On one side stood the official story. On the other stood memory. Many of us grew up learning to live between the two. This is why curriculum is never a minor matter. Neither is language. Neither is who gets to write the textbook.

Education is not merely the transferring of knowledge. It tells us what questions can be dignified, what memories can be sourced, who might talk authoritatively.

The same applies to corruption. The President has again placed anti-corruption near the center of the national agenda. We have heard such declarations before, under different administrations, in different tones.

The real test is much quieter. Does the road survive the rainy season? Does the school building remain standing after an earthquake? Does the evacuation center exist outside the project documents? Does the flood-control structure control floods? Does the money reach the barangay it was meant to serve?

In Mindanao, these questions are not theoretical. A defective bridge can isolate a community. A damaged classroom can keep children at home. A badly built public structure can turn a natural disaster into a human-made tragedy.

The earth may shake by the decree of Allah. But poor concrete is mixed by human hands. Inspection papers are signed by human hands. Public money is diverted by human hands. We should be careful not to blame nature for failures that belong to governance.

In Islam, authority is an amānah. We do translate the word as trust, but frankly this sounds a bit milksoppish in English. Amānah carries weight. Which means that something is placed on your hand, but it does not belong to you.

A public office does not belong to the official. A budget does not belong to the minister. A university does not belong to its president. A classroom does not belong to the teacher. All are held for a time. All will be accounted for.

Perhaps this is also the problem we now face with artificial intelligence. Recent Philippine research suggests that students who depend heavily on AI tend to show weaker academic skills. That finding will not surprise many teachers. We have seen papers with polished sentences but no clear thought behind them. References that do not exist. Confident arguments until the student is asked a straightforward follow-up question.

Even so, a ban on AI won’t resolve the issue. Students will use it. Teachers use it. Researchers use it. Offices use it. The more useful question is whether we remain responsible for what the machine helps us produce. AI can suggest a sentence. It cannot make the sentence honest. It can summarize a book. It cannot struggle with the book. It can generate an argument. It cannot carry the moral burden of that argument. That burden remains ours.

And so, last week’s stories begin to gather around the same concern. Foreign partnerships ask whether universities know who is shaping the conditions of knowledge. The Bangsamoro election asks whether citizens can choose without fear and whether institutions deserve their confidence. Corruption asks whether those entrusted with public resources remember that the resources are not theirs. Artificial intelligence asks whether we still own the words we submit under our names.

Different headlines. The same uneasy question: Who is holding the chalk?

I return to the blackboard. The teacher writes. Students copy. The lesson continues. But somewhere in the room, one student raises a hand.

That may be the moment education truly begins.

#Mindanao #BARMMPolls2026 #AcademicFreedom #ArtificialIntelligence

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mansoor L. Limba, PhD in International Relations and Shari‘ah Counselor-at-Law (SCL), is a publisher-writer, university professor, vlogger, chess trainer, and translator (from Persian into English and Filipino) with tens of written and translation works to his credit on such subjects as international politics, history, political philosophy, intra-faith and interfaith relations, cultural heritage, Islamic finance, jurisprudence (fiqh), theology (‘ilm al-kalam), Qur’anic sciences and exegesis (tafsir), hadith, ethics, and mysticism. He can be reached at mlimba@diplomats.com and www.youtube.com/@WayfaringWithMansoor, and his books can be purchased at www.elzistyle.com and www.amazon.com/author/mansoorlimba.]