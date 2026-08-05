MARGINALIA: Six Ships Through Hormuz  

MAKATI CITY (MindaNews / 4 August 2026) — Six ships.

That was how many reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. In ordinary times, the number would have been more than a hundred. Six vessels crossing a narrow body of water may seem like an item for the business page, somewhere between oil futures and marine insurance. Yet listen closely, and you will hear more than engines moving cautiously through the sea.

You will hear governments telling stories.

Washington says Iran has come to the negotiating table. Tehran says there is no such table—at least not one shared with the Americans. President Donald Trump calls it Iran’s “last chance.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it is merely speaking with Oman about a temporary corridor for ships.

So, are they talking or not?

Perhaps they are talking in the way enemies often do: through another person, from separate rooms, while loudly denying that they can hear each other.

I remember conversations in Tehran where one sentence could carry several messages depending on who was listening. Words said for the room were not always meant for the person seated across the table. Sometimes the real message was intended for those waiting outside: the public, the clerics, the soldiers, and the families of the dead.

The same thing is happening now; only the room has become the Persian Gulf.

Trump must tell Americans that military pressure has worked. Iran must tell Iranians that resistance forced Washington to pause. Oman must persuade both sides that a narrow shipping lane can remain merely a shipping lane and not become a floating confession of defeat.

Social constructivism teaches us that states act not only according to weapons, oil, and geography. They act according to meanings. A missile is metal and fuel, yes, but it is also a message. A closed strait is a military act, but it is also a claim: You cannot punish us while the rest of the world continues as usual.

A reopened strait carries its own meaning. Washington wants it to say that freedom of navigation cannot be held hostage. Tehran wants any reopening to say that Iran remains the gatekeeper of waters along its coast. Even the number of lanes matters. The Americans speak of restoring normal passage. Iran speaks of a single two-way corridor. On a nautical chart, the difference may appear technical. In politics, it separates authority from submission.

Then a cargo ship was hit near Oman.

We do not yet know who fired the projectile. That absence of knowledge did not prevent the incident from becoming part of competing narratives. For one side, it will show Iranian recklessness. For another, it may show what happens when the United States militarizes the sea. Facts arrive slowly; meanings rush ahead.

Isn’t that often how war works?

By the time investigators identify a weapon, social media has already appointed the guilty. By the time diplomats clarify what was said, markets have risen or fallen. By the time the dead are counted, each side has already placed them inside a national story: martyrs here, casualties there, and collateral damage somewhere else.

The Qur’an cautions believers to verify news brought by an unreliable source, lest people be harmed out of ignorance and regret follow. The verse is often quoted in discussions about rumor. In war, it becomes a discipline. Verification is not timidity. It is a refusal to lend one’s conscience to somebody else’s propaganda.

This does not require pretending that all claims are equally credible. They are not. Nor does balance mean standing without judgment between an aggressor and the aggrieved. It means being careful about what we know, what officials claim, and what our prior loyalties tempt us to believe.

Iran calls the American campaign aggression. Washington describes its strikes as retaliation and protection of navigation. Both speak the language of defense. This is more than hypocrisy, though hypocrisy is certainly present. States rarely imagine themselves as villains. They construct identities in which their violence becomes necessary, and the other side’s violence becomes proof of evil.

Once that identity settles, compromise becomes dangerous. A leader can surrender a few kilometers or postpone an attack. It is harder to surrender the story that keeps his people fighting.

This may explain the strange choreography of recent days. Trump threatens destruction, postpones it, then calls the delay a final chance. Iran warns of retaliation, speaks with Oman, then denies speaking with Washington. Each side wants the practical benefits of negotiation without the symbolic burden of admitting need.

Meanwhile, only six ships cross.

Those ships remind us that stories have material consequences. The debate over dignity and deterrence reaches a driver paying more for fuel in Cotabato City. It reaches the OFW whose remittance buys less because food and transport costs have risen. It reaches countries far from the Persian Gulf that did not launch the missiles but must live with the prices.

There is an Islamic moral question here that strategy reports seldom ask: Who is made to carry the cost of another person’s pride?

The powerful speak of credibility. Ordinary families speak of rice, electricity, and another fare increase. Generals count inventories. Mothers count the days until their children return.

Reuters now reports that the United States has used much of its stock of long-range precision missiles. Iranian media presents this as proof of victory. Perhaps. But depleted missiles do not by themselves bring peace. They may instead tempt leaders to use what remains before it becomes politically harder to do so. Scarcity can encourage restraint; it can also produce desperation.

Tonight, the Strait of Hormuz is not simply a waterway. It is a stage on which Iran and the United States are performing strength for several audiences at once. Yet beneath the performance lies a small and fragile possibility: a corridor, one lane in each direction, negotiated through Oman.

It is not peace. It may not even last.

But ships moving without being struck would be better than speeches about total victory. A corridor can begin as a technical arrangement and slowly acquire another meaning. It can become evidence that enemies may still establish rules. Rules may become habits. Habits, if protected from pride and provocation, can become the first grammar of peace.

For now, six ships have crossed.

May the next ones carry cargo rather than warnings.

#InternationalRelations #WestAsia #Iran #SocialConstructivism #Hormuz

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mansoor L. Limba, PhD in International Relations and Shari‘ah Counselor-at-Law (SCL), is a publisher-writer, university professor, vlogger, chess trainer, and translator (from Persian into English and Filipino) with tens of written and translation works to his credit on such subjects as international politics, history, political philosophy, intra-faith and interfaith relations, cultural heritage, Islamic finance, jurisprudence (fiqh), theology (‘ilm al-kalam), Qur’anic sciences and exegesis (tafsir), hadith, ethics, and mysticism. He can be reached at mlimba@diplomats.com and www.youtube.com/@WayfaringWithMansoor, and his books can be purchased at www.elzistyle.com and www.amazon.com/author/mansoorlimba.]