Everybody Is Suddenly Playing Pickleball

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews/19 August 2026)— There comes a time in every generation when we must confront a difficult question:

What exactly happened to badminton?

For several years, we were perfectly happy whacking shuttlecocks inside warehouses. Before that, basketball had already occupied every available covered court in the Philippines, including several that appeared to have been designed originally as parking areas, evacuation centers and, occasionally, barangay halls.

Then came running.

Cycling.

Zumba.

CrossFit.

Hyrox.

And now, seemingly without consulting the rest of us, the country has discovered pickleball. Mindanao included.

Suddenly, perfectly respectable adults are discussing things called dinks, volleys, drop shots, the kitchen, and DUPR ratings.

None of which, I should point out, sounds particularly athletic.

“Where are you going?”

“To the kitchen.”

“Why are you carrying a paddle?”

“Pickleball.”

“Are you cooking?”

“No.”

This is how civilizations begin to unravel.

Tok. Tok. Tok.

If you have recently heard a strange hollow sound coming from a covered court somewhere in Davao, Cagayan de Oro or General Santos, do not worry. It is probably not infrastructure failure. It is pickleball.

Tok. Tok. Tok.



The sound is distinctive. Somewhere between table tennis and somebody gently tapping a Tupperware

container.



And once four people begin playing, another twelve mysteriously appear. This is one of the laws of Filipino recreation. One person buys a paddle. Three friends try it. Someone creates a Messenger group.

Within forty-eight hours there is a logo. Within seventy-two hours there is a jersey. By Friday, someone has appointed himself tournament director.

And by the following week somebody is asking: “May sponsor ba tayo?”

This is how pickleball fever spreads. Not through epidemiology. Through group chats.

The perfect Filipino sport

Actually, the mystery is why pickleball did not become popular here sooner. It contains practically everything Filipinos enjoy. There is competition. There is conversation. There is teasing. There is waiting for your turn. There is an opportunity to buy equipment you did not know you needed.

And most importantly, you can stop halfway through and discuss where everyone will eat afterward.

This is essential. Any sport hoping to survive in the Philippines must ultimately answer one

question: “Saan tayo kakain?”

Running understood this long ago. Cycling understood it even better. Nobody rides 100 kilometers purely for cardiovascular fitness. There is usually a bulalo somewhere at kilometer 63.

Pickleball has now joined this proud tradition. Play for ninety minutes. Burn 400 calories. Celebrate by consuming 1,200. Balance restored.

A sport for the knees that have seen things

There is another reason pickleball appeals to people of a certain age. Many of us still possess competitive instincts housed inside bodies that have begun negotiating terms and conditions.

The brain says: “Chase that ball!”



The knee replies: “Please submit request three working days in advance.”

Tennis courts suddenly look enormous. Basketball becomes increasingly theoretical. Running is still possible, of course, but the body occasionally sends memoranda.

Pickleball offers a compromise. You still get to compete. You still get to smash something. You still get to say “Nice shot!” through clenched teeth.

But the court is smaller. Doubles is popular. And you can remain socially active while pretending that standing near the net is tactical genius rather than strategic energy conservation. This is progress.

Then somebody mentions the kitchen Every sport needs vocabulary designed to intimidate beginners. Golf has birdies, bogeys and handicaps. Tennis has love, deuce and lets. Cricket has terminology apparently created specifically to prevent Americans from understanding it.



Pickleball has the kitchen. The kitchen is the non-volley zone near the net. You cannot simply stand there smashing everything in sight. There are rules.



Naturally, Filipinos will learn them quickly. We have spent decades navigating considerably more complicated things such as government forms, airline baggage allowances and subdivision parking.



Still, telling a Filipino he cannot enter the kitchen is culturally dangerous. Our entire social structure depends upon people entering kitchens uninvited and asking: “Ano’ng niluluto?”

Equipment inflation begins



At first pickleball seems wonderfully simple. You need a paddle. A ball. A net.



Then capitalism arrives. There are beginner paddles. Intermediate paddles. Control paddles. Power paddles. Carbon-fiber paddles. Thermoformed paddles. Paddles with advanced polymer cores developed using technologies apparently borrowed from aerospace engineering.



Eventually someone will tell you: “This paddle has better spin.”

You will ask: “How much?”



They will answer.



You will suddenly rediscover your old badminton racket. This progression is inevitable. Every hobby begins with: “You don’t need much equipment.”

Six months later, one cabinet in your house looks like Decathlon opened a branch inside it.

Cyclists understand this.



Runners understand this.



Triathletes should not even be allowed to comment.

The Philippine tournament instinct



Once Filipinos enjoy something, we immediately organize a competition. Nobody simply gardens anymore. There must eventually be Best Urban Garden.



Nobody just sings. There is always a grand finals.



Nobody can merely play pickleball recreationally. Sooner or later someone announces: FIRST MAYOR’S CUP INTER-BARANGAY INVITATIONAL OPEN PICKLEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Categories:

Beginner.

Advanced beginner.

Intermediate.

Advanced intermediate.

Executive.

Senior.

Super senior.

Mixed doubles.

Men’s doubles.

Women’s doubles.

Father-and-son.

Mother-and-daughter.

People who learned pickleball last Thursday.



Registration closes Friday. Tournament Saturday. Awarding Sunday. By Monday there is already a dispute about rankings. This is nation-building.

Mindanao enters the chat

And Mindanao, naturally, is catching the fever. Davao has tournaments. Cagayan de Oro has active players and clubs. General Santos has joined the circuit.

Communities are emerging elsewhere across the island. Which means the next phase is predictable. Somebody will propose a Mindanao Pickleball Circuit.



Davao leg. GenSan leg. CDO leg. Butuan leg. Zamboanga leg.

Soon there will be regional rankings. Then team uniforms. Then rivalries.

Then one player from Davao will claim the conditions in CDO affected the bounce.



A player from CDO will reply: “Excuses.”

At this point pickleball will have achieved full Filipino sporting legitimacy.

There may actually be something important here

Behind all the jokes is a serious point. Pickleball may be succeeding because it solves a problem many communities have not paid enough attention to: How do we keep adults moving after they stop thinking of themselves as athletes?

Not everyone wants a gym. Not everyone can run. Not everyone enjoys solitary exercise. But many people will happily move for an hour if movement comes disguised as a game.

Especially when friends are involved. That matters for older adults. It matters for retirees. It matters for office workers who have spent thirty years sitting behind desks.

And it matters in cities looking for affordable ways to encourage physical activity. A covered barangay court already exists. Add markings. Bring portable nets. Teach the rules.

Suddenly Tuesday morning can belong not only to basketball but also to fifty-and sixty-year-olds discovering they can still play something competitively.



That is not trivial. That is public health with scoring.

But please, keep some perspective. Every boom produces evangelists. Running had them. Cycling had them.

Keto definitely had them.



Soon there will be pickleball evangelists explaining that pickleball improves cardiovascular health, balance, friendships, executive function, marriage stability and possibly GDP growth.

Calm down.

It is a game. A very enjoyable one. It gets people moving. It brings people together. That may already be enough.

We do not have to turn every recreational activity into a lifestyle philosophy. Although, knowing us, there will probably soon be a motivational Facebook post: “Life is like pickleball. Stay out of the kitchen, soften your hands and always prepare for the third shot.”



Please resist.

What now?

So what should Mindanao do with this curious new fever? Play. Build sensible community programs. Open some courts to seniors and beginners.



Encourage schools and barangays to experiment. Let entrepreneurs build facilities. Host tournaments. Maybe even develop a Mindanao circuit.



But above all, preserve the thing that made the sport attractive in the first place. The laughter.

Because somewhere tonight in Mindanao, four adults will walk onto a court. One will have played before. One will have watched YouTube tutorials. One will have purchased a suspiciously expensive paddle.



And one will ask: “Unsa diay nang kitchen?”

Twenty minutes later, they will all be arguing about the score. An hour later, somebody will suggest dinner. And tomorrow morning there will be a new group chat.

Pickleball Mindanao — Official. Followed three days later, inevitably, by: Pickleball Mindanao — Official Official.

And that may be when we know the sport has finally arrived. Because in the Philippines, nothing is truly established until there are at least two competing Messenger groups claiming to be the official one.



What now? Pick up a paddle. Apparently, everybody else already has.



(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing — reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews — “South of the 8th Parallel” — every Sunday.)