EMERGENCE | The Polish on the Illusion: Decoding Marcos Jr.’s SONA Through a Progressive Lens

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 August 2026) – Every State of the Nation Address (SONA) is part legislative report, part carefully choreographed theater. In his latest address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presented a sleek portrait of national progress—highlighting anti-corruption raids, high-tech foreign investment corridors, climate infrastructure, and target inflation control.

To assess the state of the nation accurately, we must look beyond the polished rhetoric at the podium and examine the reality on the ground through four critical lenses: human rights, environmental and women’s protection, anti-imperialism, and pro-people progressivism.

Human Rights: High-Profile Busts Mask Systemic Impunity

The administration made headline-grabbing claims about freezing billions in corrupt flood control assets and pursuing high-ranking political allies. Yet, this anti-corruption spectacle conspicuously sidesteps the underlying crisis of judicial and police impunity. While the state prosecutes select political figures when politically convenient, ordinary citizens, community organizers, and dissenters continue to face arbitrary arrest, illegal surveillance, and persistent red-tagging under bodies like the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). Selective anti-graft prosecutions do not equate to institutional justice when fundamental political rights remain under constant threat.

Land, Women, and Greenwashing: The Real Cost of “Development“

The speech heavily promoted “Green Lane” investments, solar-powered irrigation, and mega-dam construction as pillars of a modern, climate-resilient economy. However, this top-down version of environmentalism operates under a corporate logic that treats land and water as commodities rather than public life-support systems.

The Frontline Reality: Frontline land defenders—frequently Indigenous women and local rural leaders—are routinely displaced, harassed, or criminalized when resisting mega-dams, commercial mining, and expansive private energy grids.

Promoting nuclear research and private-sector-led energy transitions frames ecological stewardship as a corporate venture. Meanwhile, working-class women—who bear the primary burden of household survival amid rising food prices and energy costs—receive temporary feeding programs rather than structural safety nets or living wages.

Anti-Imperialist Critique: Economic Subservience and Geopolitical Risks

From an anti-imperialist perspective, the administration’s proudest economic milestones double as concessions of national sovereignty. Boasting about the US-backed Pax Silica Industrial Hub and a web of foreign free trade agreements reinforces an export-oriented, import-dependent economy. Instead of building self-reliant, domestic industries, the Philippines remains trapped as a source of cheap labor and raw materials for transnational capital.

In foreign policy, defending territorial integrity in the West Philippine Sea is necessary. However, tethering national security to US military basing agreements (EDCA) and Western security pacts does not grant true independence. It trades Chinese maritime aggression for American hegemony, placing the nation squarely in the crosshairs of inter-imperialist conflict.

Pro-People Reality Check: Band-Aids Over Structural Reform

A pro-people evaluation reveals the stark divergence between macroeconomic indicators and daily living realities. Subsidized rice programs (Benteng Bigas) and targeted tax relief offer temporary relief, but they avoid the core causes of economic distress.

Wage Stagnation: The explicit refusal to support a legislated, across-the-board national minimum wage leaves domestic workers vulnerable to inflation, relying instead on overseas labor export to drive remittances.

Agrarian Stagnation: Temporary agricultural relief cannot replace genuine agrarian reform that puts land into the hands of tilling farmers.

Privatized Utilities: Relying on private capital to address power and water crises guarantees high utility costs for everyday consumers.

The Verdict

The administration’s State of the Nation Address outlines a modern corporate state—efficient for investors, cooperative with foreign powers, and managed through targeted subsidies. But a genuine state of the nation cannot be measured by foreign direct investment or frozen bank accounts alone. Until policy shifts toward national industrialization, real land reform, sovereign defense, and human rights, the promise of a Bagong Pilipinas remains an illusion for the working majority.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean A. Lindo is an anaesthesiologist. She chairs Gabriela Southern Mindanao and is Secretary General for Mindanao of the Gabriela Women’s Party. She teaches Community Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.)