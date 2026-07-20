When Garbage Becomes Governance

TAGUIG CITY(MindaNews/20 July 2026)– The World Bank’s warning is blunt: waste is no longer just a sanitation problem. It is now a climate problem, a public finance problem, a flooding problem, a plastics problem, and a test of whether cities can govern the daily things that pile up quietly until they become crisis.

For the Philippines, this is not theory. It is visible after every market day, every fiesta, every flood, every clogged canal, every truckload headed to a landfill that was supposed to last longer than it did.

For Mindanao, the question is sharper: can growing cities like Davao, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Zamboanga, Butuan, Tagum, Koronadal, and Iligan still build waste systems before growth outruns governance?

The answer is: yes, but only if we stop treating garbage as an afterthought.

The country already has the legal backbone. Republic Act 9003 requires local governments to prepare 10-year solid waste management plans, establish materials recovery facilities, promote recycling and composting, and use sanitary landfills instead of open dumps. DENR reported in 2025 that solid waste compliance had improved, with LGUs expected to maintain MRFs, sanitary landfills, information drives, and recycling partnerships.

But the gap between law and street remains wide. Collection is still the first line of failure. A city may have a plan, but if barangays do not have reliable segregated collection, everything downstream collapses.

Composting fails because organics are mixed with plastics. Recycling fails because materials are dirty. Landfills fill faster because too much recoverable waste is buried.

Composting should be Mindanao’s natural advantage. Our markets, farms, ports, fruit stands, fish landings, and wet markets produce enormous volumes of biodegradable waste. The old national framework already recognized the high potential for composting because biodegradable waste forms a larg share of the waste stream.

Yet composting remains too small, too barangay-dependent, and too often treated as a poster activity rather than a citywide system.

Recycling is moving, but unevenly. The Extended Producer Responsibility law has pushed companies to recover plastic packaging, and DENR has begun linking informal waste workers to the formal recycling chain. In 2025, DENR emphasized the role of waste workers in helping producers meet recycling targets. This matters because the people who have long done the dirty work of recovery—waste pickers, junkshop networks, itinerant buyers—must not be erased when recycling becomes formal and corporate.

Landfill control is the hardest part. Mindanao cities are now confronting the limits of old disposal sites. Davao City’s 10-year solid waste management plan underwent national validation in 2025, an important step because the city’s growth has placed heavy pressure on disposal capacity.

Davao del Norte also has a proposed provincial integrated waste disposal facility, including an engineered sanitary landfill with a special cell. These are not glamorous projects, but they are basic urban civilization.

Methane capture is the next frontier. Landfills are not just dumping grounds; they are climate machines. Decomposing organic waste produces methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

In Mindanao, the clearest signal is Davao Region’s emerging interest in landfill gas and biogas projects. A 2025 EMB-XI project document for Monkayo, Davao de Oro describes a resource recovery, carbon capture, waste-to-energy facility aimed at capturing methane from the local sanitary landfill and converting it into renewable energy. In January 2026, Korean investors also presented a proposal for a feasibility study on a biogas facility at the Davao City sanitary landfill.

This is where Mindanao should be careful. Methane capture is sensible. Biogas from properly managed organic waste is sensible. But “waste-to-energy” must not become an excuse to abandon segregation, composting, and recycling. The waste hierarchy still matters: reduce first, recover next, dispose last.

The most hopeful development is informal-worker integration. In February 2025, DILG issued guidance on integrating the informal waste sector into LGU solid waste management systems. The National Solid Waste Management Commission also required LGUs to include programs for informal waste workers in their 10-year plans, including access to essential services. This is not charity. It is system design. A city that ignores waste pickers ignores its most experienced recyclers.

For Mindanao, the practical agenda is clear. First, fix collection. No city can recycle or compost its way out of chaos if garbage trucks collect everything mixed. Second, make composting industrial enough for markets and agricultural belts, not just symbolic enough for barangay photo opportunities. Third, build real MRFs that sort, aggregate, and sell materials at scale. Fourth, control landfills before they become mountains of future liability.

Fifth, capture methane where technically and financially viable. Sixth, integrate informal waste workers with IDs, protective gear, contracts, cooperatives, social protection, and access to recyclable-value chains.

The deeper lesson is this: garbage is governance in its most physical form. It reveals whether ordinances are enforced, whether barangays coordinate, whether citizens segregate, whether cities budget properly, whether

contractors are monitored, whether workers are protected, and whether climate commitments reach the street.

Mindanao does not lack space, people, or practical intelligence. What it lacks is time. The waste is already arriving daily. The question is whether we will keep burying value, methane, plastic, and human labor in the same hole—or finally build the system that a growing island economy deserves.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)