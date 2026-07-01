WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | When the Referees Start Agreeing

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 1 July 2026) — Imagine watching a basketball game.

One referee blows the whistle.

The crowd boos. Fans argue. Coaches protest. Maybe the referee simply made a bad call.

Then a second referee whistles for the same violation.

People begin paying attention.

Then the third referee confirms it after video review.

At that point, the argument is no longer about the referee.

It is about what happened on the court.

That is where the Philippine economy finds itself today.

Over the past several weeks, warnings have come not from one institution, nor from political critics, but from a growing chorus of independent economic referees.

S&P Global Ratings sharply downgraded its Philippine growth outlook—the biggest reduction among major Asian economies.

Moody’s Ratings changed the outlook for Philippine banks from Stable to Negative, citing weaker economic growth and increasing risks to bank profitability.

Fitch Ratings lowered its banking sector outlook to Deteriorating, warning that slower growth could translate into more bad loans.

Capital Economics, one of the world’s leading independent research firms, believes Philippine economic growth could slow to just 3 percent, below even the government’s revised target.

Finally, former Bangko Sentral Governor and Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno—the man who helped steer the Philippines toward investment-grade status—issued perhaps the strongest warning of all.

Investment-grade status, he said, should never be taken for granted.

Different institutions.

Different methodologies.

Different mandates.

Yet they are increasingly pointing in the same direction.

That deserves our attention.

Why should ordinary Filipinos care?

Because none of these reports is really about banks.

Or ratings.

Or economists.

They are about your household.

And your business.

Credit ratings sound technical.

Until they affect your monthly budget.

Suppose the government is seen as riskier.

It must pay higher interest whenever it borrows money.

Banks then face higher funding costs.

Businesses pay more for loans.

Families pay more for housing loans, car loans, business loans, even credit cards.

The effect spreads quietly.

Not with a dramatic crisis.

But like water slowly rising around your feet.

A sari-sari store owner postpones buying another freezer because financing has become more expensive.

A restaurant delays opening another branch.

A farmer finds agricultural credit harder to obtain.

A young couple discovers their monthly housing payments have become less affordable.

A manufacturer hires fewer workers because expansion now costs more.

None of them reads Moody’s reports.

Yet every one of them eventually feels the consequences.

Confidence is the economy’s invisible currency

One of the biggest misunderstandings about economics is believing that economies run only on money.

They also run on confidence.

Businesses invest because they believe customers will keep buying.

Banks lend because they believe borrowers can repay.

Consumers spend because they believe tomorrow will be better than today.

Governments borrow because investors believe public finances remain sustainable.

When confidence weakens, everyone becomes more cautious.

Businesses postpone expansion.

Consumers postpone purchases.

Banks tighten lending standards.

Foreign investors wait.

Growth slows.

Slower growth then creates even less confidence.

Economists call this a negative feedback loop.

Ordinary Filipinos simply call it “mahirap ang negosyo.”

This is no longer about one economic statistic

A few months ago, these warnings could have been dismissed as isolated events.

Not anymore.

Today they are reinforcing one another.

Slower GDP growth.

Persistent fiscal deficits.

Rising public debt.

A weaker peso.

Cautious foreign investors.

Downgraded banking outlooks.

Lower growth forecasts.

Each report measures a different part of the economy.

But they are beginning to tell the same story.

Think of visiting different doctors.

One notices your blood pressure.

Another sees elevated blood sugar.

A third observes rising cholesterol.

Individually, each finding may not alarm you.

Together, they reveal a pattern.

That is precisely what is happening today.

Benjamin Diokno’s warning matters

Perhaps the most significant voice is not a foreign institution.

It is Benjamin Diokno himself.

Few Filipinos have done more to build the country’s economic credibility.

As Budget Secretary, Finance Secretary, and Bangko Sentral Governor, he witnessed firsthand how difficult it was to earn investment-grade status.

It took years of disciplined budgeting.

Responsible monetary policy.

Institutional reforms.

Policy consistency.

Those achievements reduced borrowing costs, encouraged investment, and helped fuel years of economic expansion.

His message is not that the Philippines is about to lose that hard-earned reputation.

His message is that we should not become complacent.

Investment-grade status is earned every day.

Not just once.

What should happen now?

This is not the moment for panic.

Nor is it the moment for denial.

Forecasts are not destiny.

Ratings are not verdicts.

They are warning lights on the dashboard.

The appropriate response is neither political finger-pointing nor wishful thinking.

It is better economic management.

That means restoring fiscal discipline without abandoning investments that raise productivity.

It means accelerating infrastructure that improves logistics instead of merely increasing spending.

It means helping farmers produce more, manufacturers export more, entrepreneurs invest more, and workers earn more.

Most of all, it means rebuilding confidence.

Because confidence cannot be legislated.

It must be earned.

The question every Filipino should ask

The most important economic question today is not whether one political administration is better than another.

It is whether the Philippines is becoming more competitive than it was five years ago.

Are we producing more?

Exporting more?

Investing more?

Creating better jobs?

Preparing our children for a more productive economy?

Those are the questions that determine whether growth will return—not temporarily, but sustainably.

The economy is not a basketball game where victory is declared after one quarter.

It is a marathon.

And today, the referees are blowing their whistles—not to end the game, but to warn that if we continue playing the same way, the final score may not be the one we hoped for.

The good news is that the game is still being played.

There is still time to change strategy.

The challenge before us is not merely surviving external shocks.

It is restoring confidence—in our institutions, in our policies, and in the country’s economic direction.

Because when the referees start agreeing, wise teams do not argue with the whistle.

They adjust their game.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)