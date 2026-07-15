WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | When Investors Stay Away, Why Should Ordinary Filipinos Care?

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 15 July 2026) — Most Filipinos will never meet a foreign investor. They will never attend an investment forum in Singapore or Tokyo. They will never read the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Foreign Direct Investment statistics.

Yet the decisions made in those boardrooms often determine whether someone in Cagayan de Oro gets hired, whether a factory opens in Batangas, whether a logistics hub rises in Davao, or whether a fresh graduate finds a well-paying job close to home.

That is why the latest investment figures deserve more attention than they are getting.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, net foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by about 26 percent during the first four months of 2026. Much of the decline came from lower intercompany lending, while equity investments remained relatively more resilient, with Japan, the United States, and Singapore continuing to provide significant capital. The headline is disappointing, but the details matter.

So what now?

First, understand what foreign direct investment really is.

FDI is not money flowing into the Philippine Stock Exchange hoping to make a quick profit. It is long-term capital used to build factories, warehouses, data centers, hotels, renewable energy projects, business process outsourcing facilities, and manufacturing plants. It usually comes with new technology, management expertise, access to export markets, and thousands of jobs.

In many ways, FDI plants the seeds of tomorrow’s economy.

When those investments slow, the consequences are rarely immediate. We do not wake up the next morning in a recession. Instead, the effects appear gradually. A factory expansion is postponed. A supplier hires fewer workers. A new industrial park develops more slowly. Opportunities that could have existed simply never materialize.

This is why economists watch FDI so closely. It tells us less about today’s economy than about the economy we are likely to have three to five years from now.

It is also important not to overreact.

The Philippines is not alone. Around the world, companies remain cautious. Higher interest rates, geopolitical tensions, shifting supply chains, and slower global growth have made multinational firms more selective about where they invest. The competition for every investment dollar has become fiercer.

That, however, raises an uncomfortable question.

If global companies have fewer projects to approve, why should they choose the Philippines instead of Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, or India?

That is where the conversation becomes less about global economics and more about our own competitiveness.

Investors look beyond tax incentives. They ask practical questions. Can goods move efficiently from factory to port? Is electricity reliable and affordable? Can permits be secured without unnecessary delays? Is there a skilled workforce? Are policies stable enough to justify investing for the next twenty years instead of the next two?

These are questions that national government cannot answer alone. Local governments, educational institutions, utilities, and business communities all shape the investment climate.

For ordinary Filipino families, the lesson is equally practical.

Economic growth is not measured only by how fast GDP expands. It is measured by whether parents can find stable employment, whether young people can build careers without leaving the country, whether entrepreneurs have customers with money to spend, and whether communities attract businesses that create lasting opportunities.

Foreign investment is not an end in itself. It is a means to better jobs, higher productivity, stronger exports, and rising household incomes.

The encouraging news is that the Philippines still has many strengths. Our young workforce, growing domestic market, English proficiency, expanding digital economy, and strategic location continue to attract investors. But these advantages cannot be taken for granted. They must be reinforced by better infrastructure, more competitive energy costs, efficient regulation, and sustained investment in education and skills.

The latest FDI numbers are not a verdict on the Philippine economy. They are an early warning.

The countries that prosper over the next decade will not necessarily be those with the lowest wages or the biggest incentives. They will be the ones that consistently make it easy to build, hire, innovate, and grow.

That is the challenge before us.

What now?

Not panic. Not complacency.

Compete better.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of busines, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)