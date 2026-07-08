WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | The Economy Is Improving. Why Doesn’t It Feel That Way Yet?

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews/8 July 2026)– On paper, the Philippine economy appears to be doing many things right.

Economic growth remains among the strongest in Southeast Asia. Inflation has eased considerably from its painful highs. Unemployment is relatively low. More tourists are arriving. More infrastructure is being built. Investors continue to express confidence in the country. Just last week, the World Bank officially reclassified the Philippines as an upper-middle-income economy—a milestone nearly four decades in the making.

If you only looked at the statistics, you might conclude that this is an economy gaining momentum. Yet ask an ordinary Filipino family over dinner, and you may hear a very different story.

“The grocery bill is still high.”

“Electricity is expensive.”

“Traffic is getting worse.”

“My salary still doesn’t seem enough.”

“Why doesn’t it feel like we’re becoming richer?”

That question deserves an honest answer. Because both realities can be true at the same time.

Economies Grow by Percentages. Families Live by Pesos.

One reason is that economists and households measure prosperity differently. Economists talk about GDP growth, inflation rates, productivity, exports, investment, and fiscal balances.

Families think about rice, tuition, rent, electricity, medicines, transportation, and whether there is enough left at the end of the month.

A country’s economy can improve while many families still struggle. That is not a contradiction. It is simply how economic change works.

Inflation Is Slowing. Prices Are Not Falling

Perhaps the biggest source of confusion is inflation. When news reports announce that inflation has declined, many people understandably expect prices to come down.

But inflation measures how quickly prices are rising—not whether prices are falling.

Imagine your grocery bill. Last year it increased by ₱800. This year it increases by only ₱200. Inflation has slowed. But your grocery bill is still higher than it was before.

The pace of pain has eased. The pain itself has not disappeared.

That is why many Filipinos say they do not yet “feel” the improvement. They’re right.

Salaries Rarely Catch Up Overnight

Prices usually move faster than wages. Businesses become cautious after periods of high inflation.

Government budgets also take time to adjust. Employers need stronger productivity before they can sustainably raise salaries.

In other words, inflation can arrive quickly. Recovery often arrives more slowly.

We Remember Pain Longer Than Progress

Behavioral economists have long observed that people tend to rememberlosses more vividly than gains. A family that struggled through expensive fuel, costly rice, and higher electricity bills during the past two years does not suddenly feel optimistic simply because the inflation rate has declined.

Financial recovery is emotional as much as mathematical. People need time to rebuild savings. To pay off debts. To regain confidence. That takes longer than a quarterly economic report.

Progress Does Not Reach Everyone at the Same Time

Economic growth is never evenly distributed. A software engineer may receive a promotion. A farmer may still struggle with weather. A tourism worker may enjoy a strong season. A factory worker may worry about automation. An exporter may celebrate a weaker peso. An importer may pay more for raw materials.

One economy. Many different experiences. This is why listening to people’s stories is just as important as reading statistical reports.

The Economy Is Like a Large Ship

Imagine steering a massive cargo ship. Turn the wheel today, and the ship does not instantly change direction. It gradually responds.

National economies behave much the same way. Interest-rate decisions take months to influence borrowing. Infrastructure projects require years before businesses benefit. Education reforms may take a generation before their full effects become visible.

Economic policy is rarely immediate. Its greatest successes are often quiet and delayed.

What Should Families Watch Instead?

Rather than reacting to every headline, families may find it more useful to watch a few practical indicators. Can you save a little more each month? Are wages beginning to rise faster than prices? Are grocery expenses becoming more predictable? Are electricity and fuel costs becoming less volatile? Is it becoming easier to find good jobs close to home? Are businesses investing in your city?

Those are the signs that economic growth is reaching kitchen tables rather than remaining inside spreadsheets.

Why This Matters

There are two mistakes we should avoid. The first is assuming that every positive economic statistic means ordinary families are already better off.

The second is believing that because daily life remains difficult, economic progress must therefore be an illusion.

Reality is more nuanced.

The Philippines has made genuine progress. Reaching upper-middle-income status reflects decades of hard work by millions of Filipinos—workers, entrepreneurs, overseas Filipinos, farmers, professionals, educators, and public servants across many administrations.

That achievement deserves recognition.

But recognition should never become complacency. The next chapter is not simply about becoming richer as a country.

It is about making prosperity more widely felt.

Growth should eventually mean shorter job searches, more affordable homes, better schools, more reliable electricity, safer communities, efficient transportation, and opportunities that no longer require leaving one’s hometown.

Those are the outcomes families remember. Not GDP. Not inflation charts. Not economic classifications.

What Now?

Perhaps the better question is not whether the economy is improving. The evidence suggests that, in many respects, it is.

The better question is this: How long before ordinary Filipino families begin to feel that improvement in their own lives?

That is the measure that matters most. Because an economy is ultimately not judged by how impressive its numbers look on a government report.

It is judged by whether parents worry a little less at the grocery checkout, whether young graduates can build meaningful careers without leaving home, whether small businesses can expand with confidence, and whether older Filipinos can retire with dignity instead of anxiety.

When those quiet victories become ordinary, the statistics will no longer need to persuade us.

We will already know the economy is improving—because we will be living it.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)