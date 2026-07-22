WHAT NOW WEDNESDAY | Five Headlines. One Pineapple. One Big Question.

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 22 July 2026) — Every Wednesday, I ask the same question after reading the week’s business headlines:

So what now?

This week, five major stories appeared almost simultaneously.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is expected to remain weak for the rest of 2026.

Philippine electricity rates remained the highest in Southeast Asia in June.

Companies are budgeting modestly higher salary increases for 2027.

Fuel retailers are urging government to stagger another round of double-digit price hikes.

The peso weakened as tensions in the Middle East pushed global oil prices higher.

At first glance, these seem unrelated.

They are not.

In fact, all five can be explained by following one truckload of Mindanao pineapples.

Imagine dawn breaking over Bukidnon.

A truck heavy with freshly harvested pineapples rolls out of the Bukidnon highlands at first light, bound for the Del Monte Philippines processing complex in Bugo, Cagayan de Oro. By the time those pineapples become juice, canned fruit, or packaged products bound for supermarkets in Manila or overseas markets, they will have encountered every one of this week’s headlines.

That single journey tells us more about the Philippine economy than five separate news stories ever could.

Stop One: The Plantation

Everything begins in the field.

Workers harvest fruit.

Machines consume diesel.

Fertilizer has been transported over long distances.

Every increase in fuel prices immediately raises production costs.

Higher wages are equally important.

Farm workers deserve better incomes, especially after years of inflation. But the long-term answer cannot simply be higher wages. It must also be higher productivity — better farming methods, improved equipment, stronger logistics, and higher yields per hectare.

When productivity grows faster than costs, everyone benefits.

Stop Two: The Truck

The pineapples leave Bukidnon for the processing plant in Bugo.

Every kilometer burns fuel.

Every increase in diesel prices affects transport companies, farmers, processors, wholesalers, retailers — and ultimately consumers.

Fuel is not merely another expense.

It is the thread connecting every stage of the economy.

Stop Three: The Cannery

Now comes the most expensive transformation.

The fruit must be washed, sorted, sliced, cooked, sterilized, refrigerated, packaged, and stored.

Every one of those processes consumes electricity.

This is why the Department of Energy’s announcement that Philippine electricity prices remained the highest in Southeast Asia is not simply an energy story.

It is a manufacturing story.

An export story.

An investment story.

A jobs story.

To its credit, Del Monte Philippines has invested in renewable energy and waste-to-energy projects to reduce its exposure to expensive grid electricity — a reminder that many companies are innovating even as they face structurally high power costs. But not every Philippine manufacturer has the capital to do the same.

Stop Four: The Port

Finished products now leave Mindanao.

Some travel to supermarkets across the country.

Others head overseas.

Now another headline enters the picture.

The peso weakens.

For exporters, a weaker peso can increase the value of dollar earnings.

But many of the same exporters also import machinery, spare parts, packaging materials, technology, and industrial inputs.

The weaker peso therefore becomes both an opportunity and a cost.

Economics is rarely one-dimensional.

Stop Five: The Investor

Now imagine a boardroom in Tokyo.

Or Singapore.

Or California.

Executives are deciding where to build their next food-processing plant in Southeast Asia.

They compare several countries.

Not just wages.

Not just taxes.

Not just electricity.

They compare the entire operating environment.

They ask:

How expensive is electricity?

How much will logistics cost?

Are fuel prices stable?

Is the currency predictable?

Can we hire skilled workers?

Will government policies remain consistent?

Can we compete globally from this location?

Those questions explain why weak FDI should concern every Filipino.

Investors rarely reject a country because of one problem.

They choose another country because the total package is better.

Connecting the Headlines

That truckload of pineapples from Bukidnon has now become a simple lesson in economics.

High electricity prices make factories less competitive.

Higher fuel prices increase transport costs.

A weaker peso raises the cost of imported inputs while benefiting some exports.

Higher wages improve lives but must be matched by higher productivity.

When all these pressures combine, investors become more cautious.

Suddenly, five unrelated headlines become one story.

So What Now?

The Philippines cannot determine global oil prices.

We cannot prevent geopolitical conflicts thousands of kilometers away.

We cannot control the value of the US dollar.

But we can control the conditions under which businesses operate.

We can lower the cost of electricity by accelerating energy reforms and expanding renewable generation.

We can modernize ports, roads, railways, and logistics.

We can simplify regulations and shorten investment approvals.

We can strengthen technical education so workers become more productive, not merely more expensive.

We can encourage more companies to add value here instead of exporting raw products.

The Real Competition

Mindanao has never lacked fertile land.

It has never lacked hardworking people.

It has never lacked agricultural potential.

The question is whether we can create an environment where companies continue choosing to process those pineapples here, employ Filipino workers here, develop higher-value products here, and export them to the world from Mindanao.

That is what this week’s five headlines are really about.

Not just economics.

Competitiveness.

Not just today’s prices.

Tomorrow’s investments.

Not just one company.

But whether the next global manufacturer deciding where to build in Southeast Asia will look at a map — and choose the Philippines.

What now?

The answer is surprisingly simple.

Every peso we shave off unnecessary electricity costs, every day we save in moving goods through ports, every improvement in worker productivity, and every reform that makes investing easier increases the odds that the next truck leaving Bukidnon will not merely carry pineapples.

It will carry another vote of confidence in the Philippine economy.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of busines, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing — reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews — “South of the 8th Parallel” — every Sunday.)