TAUSUG IN DOHA | Witnessing a Historic Farewell in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (MindaNews / 13 July 2026) — Yesterday, after my morning shift ended at 3 p.m., I went straight home. Upon arriving, I immediately freshened up and prepared myself before taking an Uber to the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Masjid in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar.

When I learned earlier yesterday through the announcement of the Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar on its official X account that the Janazah prayer for the late His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (May Allâh have mercy on him), the former Emir of the State of Qatar, would be held at that Masjid immediately after the Maghrib prayer, I told myself, “I will go there and attend the Janazah prayer.”

Knowing that the roads leading to that Masjid would likely become heavily congested due to this matter, I decided to leave home early. I wanted not only to avoid the traffic but also to arrive in time to perform the ʿAsr prayer at the Masjid before the Janazah prayer. The late His Highness passed away yesterday morning, 12 July 2026. Innā Lillāhi wa Innā Ilayhi Rāji’un. He was 74.

As I stepped inside the Masjid, I was welcomed by an atmosphere of profound silence and reverence. The worshippers sat quietly upon the Masjid’s red carpet. Many were immersed in reciting the Noble Qur’ān, while others were engaged in dhikr as they waited for the Maghrib prayer. Some were also still performing the ʿAsr prayer.

Amazingly, wherever I looked—in front of me, behind me, and on both sides—I saw countless men dressed in the traditional white Qatari thobe, a clear indication that many of those in attendance were Qatari citizens. The Masjid was filled with people, yet an air of dignity, solemnity, and serenity prevailed throughout.

Male citizens and residents of Qatar alike—children, adults, and the elderly, some even in wheelchairs—gathered at the Masjid to attend the Janazah prayer and to pay their final respects to the late His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (May Allâh have mercy on him).

As the sun set yesterday, the Maghrib call to prayer reverberated across the Masjid. Only then was the silence broken. Following the congregational Maghrib prayer, the Janazah prayer was solemnly performed by all the worshippers inside and outside the Masjid. After its conclusion, the body of the late Father Amir was respectfully carried out through the front entrance of the Masjid.

Like many others present, I tried my best even just to catch a brief glimpse as the bier was carried outside. Afterwards, the congregation quietly and calmly exited the Masjid. Some continued to the burial, while others returned to their respective responsibilities.

I didn’t witness his leadership as the Emir of Qatar because I arrived in Qatar after his reign. But as one of the many expatriates living and working in Qatar, I have personally witnessed and benefited from many of the lasting achievements realized during the leadership of the late His Highness.

His vision and generosity extended not only to his own beloved children, the citizens of Qatar, but also to the countless residents who now call this country their home away from home.

His legacy is reflected in the nation’s remarkable development and in the great opportunities it has provided to people from around the world, including us OFWs and our families back home.

I extend my deepest condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (May Allâh preserve him), the Amir of the State of Qatar, to the esteemed Al Thani family, and to the people of Qatar during this time of mourning.

May Allâh, the Most Merciful, forgive the late His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, overlook his shortcomings, envelop him in His infinite mercy, make his grave a garden from the gardens of Paradise, and admit him into the highest ranks of Jannatul Firdaus. Āmīn.

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar.)