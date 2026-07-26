SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | When Garbage Becomes Governance (Part 2): Mindanao’s Waste Crisis Begins Long Before the Landfill

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 26 July 2026) – Every morning, a modern city performs a small act of magic.

We place our garbage outside. A truck arrives. The bags disappear.

By breakfast, the street is clean.

We rarely ask where everything went.

Davao City has long been particularly good at this disappearing act. Cleanliness, discipline and order became part of the city’s identity. But a recent MindaNews investigation by Audrey Alicaya reminds us of an uncomfortable truth: every clean street leads somewhere.

For Davao, much of that journey has ended in Barangay New Carmen.

On May 20, 2026, the illusion that garbage simply disappears collapsed with the garbage itself. A massive trash slide covered approximately 3.72 hectares of the city’s sanitary landfill, damaging houses and killing two people, while another person was reported missing during the subsequent search.

DENR suspended operations while engineers assessed the stability of the site. Garbage collection slowed. Waste accumulated in neighborhoods.

Suddenly, what normally vanished before sunrise remained on the streets.

Davao had not suddenly begun producing more garbage. The city had simply lost, temporarily, the place where it normally sent it.

That distinction matters.

According to figures cited by MindaNews, Davao City generates roughly 700 to 800 tons of solid waste every day, rising to as much as 1,000 tons during major celebrations. Its original New Carmen landfill, designed for roughly 700,000 to 800,000 metric tons, had reportedly received about 900,000 metric tons by 2023.

The landfill was not merely full.

The system feeding it was sending too much waste downstream.

And therein lies the real story of garbage in Davao—and perhaps in much of urban Mindanao.

The crisis is not fundamentally about where we should build the next landfill.

It is about why so much garbage reaches the landfill in the first place.

The landfill should be the last stop

Republic Act 9003 imagined a very different system.

Waste should first be reduced.

What remains should be segregated at source.

Biodegradable material should be composted.

Recyclables should be recovered and returned to productive use.

Barangay Materials Recovery Facilities, or MRFs, should intercept these materials.

Only the residual fraction—the things that genuinely cannot be composted, reused or recycled—should travel to the sanitary landfill.

In other words, the landfill is supposed to receive the leftovers of an ecological waste-management system.

Instead, in many Philippine communities, the landfill has become the system.

The MindaNews investigation exposes how serious that problem may be in Davao. Citing Commission on Audit findings, environmental lawyer Mark Peñalver said that while about 124 of Davao City’s 182 barangays had MRFs, only four were found operational. Residents also reported seeing separately segregated waste loaded into the same collection trucks.

Most striking is the estimate cited by the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability: roughly 80 percent of Davao City’s daily waste may be biodegradable.

If even a substantial portion of that estimate is correct, Davao’s landfill problem is partly an organic-waste problem.

Food scraps and other biodegradable materials that could potentially be composted or otherwise treated are instead transported kilometers across the city and buried.

There they consume scarce landfill capacity.

And when organic matter decomposes without sufficient oxygen, it produces methane—a potent greenhouse gas.

We are therefore paying trucks to transport potentially recoverable resources across the city so that we can bury them, generate methane from them, and then eventually spend billions finding somewhere else to bury the next generation of waste.

That is not a circular economy.

It is an expensive conveyor belt to a hole in the ground.

Davao is a warning to Mindanao

It would be comforting to think that New Carmen is simply a Davao problem.

It is not.

The World Bank’s latest global waste assessment warns that municipal solid waste generation could increase dramatically toward 2050 as populations grow, cities expand and consumption rises.

Mindanao is moving in precisely that direction.

Davao, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Zamboanga, Butuan, Iligan, Tagum and Koronadal are expanding urban economies. Around them are rapidly urbanizing municipalities that increasingly share the consumption patterns—and eventually the garbage volumes—of cities.

The pressures are already visible.

In Northern Mindanao, EMB-10 reported in early 2025 that LGUs across the region were collecting about 1,800 tons of garbage every day. Cagayan de Oro alone contracted for municipal waste collection, hauling and disposal in late 2025 at an expected average of about 315 tons daily.

Northern Mindanao has responded institutionally by establishing the Northern Mindanao Regional Ecology Center, bringing government, the private sector and academe together to strengthen implementation of RA 9003 and the Extended Producer Responsibility law. Its work continued in 2026 with regional coordination and technical capacity building.

That is encouraging.

But ecology centers and conferences will ultimately be judged by what happens in barangays: whether waste is segregated, whether MRFs actually operate, whether organics are composted, whether recyclables reach markets and whether only residuals reach landfills.

In Zamboanga City, the challenge is further downstream. A May 2026 joint inspection of the city’s sanitary landfill identified concerns requiring attention, including leachate management, application of soil cover, slope stabilization and improperly disposed waste, as well as risks associated with one of the landfill cells.

These are precisely the details that determine whether a sanitary landfill remains sanitary—and safe.

Davao’s experience should make the words “slope stabilization” particularly difficult for any Mindanao mayor to ignore.

Yet there are also smaller examples worth watching.

In Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte, the local government closed its open dumpsite in 2025, added personnel to its MRF, began producing soil conditioner from biodegradable waste, pursued partnerships with junk shops and reinforced a “No Segregation, No Collection” policy while working toward longer-term sanitary disposal arrangements.

That may sound less technologically exciting than a billion-peso waste-to-energy proposal.

But it addresses the problem where the waste journey begins.

If biodegradable material becomes soil conditioner, it does not occupy landfill space.

If recyclables reach junk shops, they do not occupy landfill space.

If households that refuse to segregate do not receive ordinary collection service, segregation becomes more than an environmental slogan.

It becomes part of the operating system of the community.

In SOCCSKSARGEN, General Santos and Koronadal have participated in initiatives demonstrating better practices to reduce open burning, while EMB-XII has been training local environmental officers and waste personnel from Sarangani and South Cotabato in operating solid-waste facilities and equipment to improve waste diversion.

Again, these are useful steps.

But the regional challenge remains to connect them into one measurable system: How much waste does each city generate? How much is collected? How much is composted? How much is recycled? How much is diverted? And how much finally enters the landfill?

Those numbers should be published regularly.

You cannot manage what the public cannot see.

The people inside the waste economy

The MindaNews report also reveals another side of New Carmen that deserves more attention.

The landfill was not simply a disposal facility.

It supported an informal economy.

Waste pickers recovered bottles, metal and other recyclables. Junk shops bought what they collected. Neighborhood stores extended credit to families who depended on selling recyclables for their next meal.

When the landfill closed to scavenging after the collapse, that economy stopped almost overnight.

The garbage remained.

The income disappeared.

This is why modernizing waste management cannot mean simply removing waste pickers from landfills and declaring the problem solved.

The safer solution is to move recovery upstream—and bring the workers with it.

Informal waste workers should be registered, organized into cooperatives or accredited enterprises where appropriate, equipped with protective equipment, connected to barangay and city MRFs, and incorporated into the expanding recycling economy created by the Extended Producer Responsibility law.

They already know how to identify value in what the rest of us throw away.

The task of government should be to make that work safer, more dignified and more productive—not to eliminate the workers while preserving the waste.

Mindanao needs a waste hierarchy, not another magic machine

There will inevitably be proposals for large technological solutions.

Waste-to-energy.

Incineration.

Gasification.

Anaerobic digestion.

Landfill-gas capture.

Some technologies may have legitimate roles.

Methane capture from existing landfills deserves serious consideration because methane emissions continue long after waste has been buried. Anaerobic digestion may make sense for concentrated streams of food and agricultural waste. Modern sanitary landfills remain necessary for genuine residual waste.

But technology must not reverse the waste hierarchy.

The cheapest ton of garbage to bury is the ton we never generated.

The next cheapest is the ton composted near where it was produced.

The next is the ton recovered and sold back into the economy.

Only after reduction, reuse, composting and recycling should we ask what to do with the residual fraction.

Otherwise, Mindanao risks spending billions building increasingly sophisticated machines to process a problem we failed to prevent upstream.

Build a Mindanao waste dashboard

There is one practical reform that could begin almost immediately.

Every major Mindanao city should publish a common solid-waste scorecard.

Not once a year in a report few citizens will read.

Every month.

It should show six numbers:

Waste generated. Waste collected. Waste composted. Waste recycled or otherwise recovered. Waste diverted from disposal. Waste sent to landfill.

Add landfill remaining capacity.

Add the number of barangay MRFs—and, crucially, how many are actually operational.

Add methane emissions and methane captured where monitoring exists.

Add the number of informal waste workers integrated into formal recovery systems.

Suddenly, garbage becomes measurable governance.

We could compare Davao with Cagayan de Oro.

General Santos with Zamboanga.

Butuan with Iligan.

Tagum with Koronadal.

Cities could learn from one another instead of discovering the weaknesses of their waste systems only when the garbage stops moving.

Cleanliness is not what we sweep away

There is a larger lesson here for Mindanao’s cities.

For decades, we have often measured cleanliness by what we can see.

Are the streets swept?

Are the sidewalks free of litter?

Did the garbage truck arrive?

But a truly clean city cannot merely move its waste from the places where prosperous people live to communities they rarely visit.

Cleanliness must extend through the entire chain.

From the kitchen.

To the barangay.

To the collection truck.

To the MRF.

To the composting facility.

To the recycling enterprise.

To the sanitary landfill.

And ultimately back into the economy.

The tragedy in New Carmen revealed what happens when too much of that chain depends on one destination.

Davao’s garbage did not suddenly become a problem on May 20.

The mountain had been accumulating for years.

The lesson for the rest of Mindanao is therefore not simply: build safer landfills.

It is bigger.

Build cities that need their landfills less.

Because garbage is governance in its most physical form.

It tells us whether households cooperate, whether barangays function, whether laws are enforced, whether public money is spent wisely, whether infrastructure is maintained, whether workers are protected and whether government can plan beyond the next collection schedule.

Every morning, the truck will still come.

Our garbage will still disappear from the curb.

But somewhere in Mindanao, it will arrive.

The measure of a clean city is not how quickly it can make garbage disappear.

It is how little waste it ultimately needs to bury—and how responsibly it manages everything in between.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)