TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 05 July 2026) — Upper-Middle Income Is Not the Finish Line. It Is the Hard Part.

On July 2, 2026, the World Bank reclassified the Philippines as an upper-middle-income economy.

It is a milestone worth acknowledging. It reflects decades of economic expansion, demographic strength, improved education, resilient entrepreneurship, billions of dollars in overseas remittances, the rise of the business process outsourcing industry, and investments in infrastructure that have accumulated across many administrations.

It did not happen overnight.

Nor was it the accomplishment of any single President, political party, or economic team.

The Philippines has crossed an important threshold because generations of Filipinos—farmers and factory workers, teachers and entrepreneurs, engineers and nurses, OFWs and taxpayers—slowly built the foundations beneath it.

That deserves recognition.

But recognition should never become complacency.

For Mindanao, the more important question is not whether the Philippines has become an upper-middle-income country.

It is whether Mindanao can rise faster—and better—than the national average.

Because national averages have a way of concealing local realities.

A new office tower in Bonifacio Global City counts as much in national statistics as a struggling coconut farmer in Misamis Occidental. A booming technology park in Metro Manila says little about the daily challenges faced by fishermen in Tawi-Tawi or corn growers in Bukidnon.

Economic classifications measure averages.

People experience realities.

That distinction matters.

Beyond the Label

Upper-middle-income status is not a declaration that poverty has disappeared.

It does not mean every Filipino family is now earning a comfortable income.

It does not erase inequality, regional disparities, weak institutions, corruption, expensive electricity, congested ports, or classrooms that still lack teachers.

Nor does it guarantee that the Philippines will eventually become a high-income economy.

History offers many examples of countries that remained trapped in the so-called middle-income trap—growing fast enough to escape poverty but not fast enough to sustain innovation, productivity, and higher wages.

The World Bank classification tells us where we are today.

It does not tell us where we will be ten years from now.

That future depends entirely on the choices we make.

The Paradox of Arrival

Economist Annette Pelkmans-Balaoing, in her recent paper The Paradox of Arrival, offers an important caution.

She argues that while the Philippines has genuinely become richer, it arrived here through a different path from many of its ASEAN neighbors.

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and especially Vietnam expanded their manufacturing base, built export industries, and steadily moved workers from lower-productivity jobs into higher-productivity ones.

The Philippines followed another route.

Growth was driven largely by domestic consumption, services, business process outsourcing, and the extraordinary sacrifices of millions of Overseas Filipino Workers.

That model delivered undeniable benefits.

Remittances financed homes, educated children, started businesses, stabilized communities, and helped the country weather global crises.

Millions of Filipino families owe their progress to parents, spouses, siblings, and children who chose to build lives thousands of kilometers away.

Their contribution cannot be overstated.

Yet every development strategy has trade-offs.

As Dr. Pelkmans-Balaoing argues, decades of labor export also reduced the pressure to build enough high-value industries at home. Our economy became remarkably successful at producing globally competitive workers, but less successful at creating enough globally competitive enterprises to employ them here.

The income is real.

The productive foundation remains unfinished.

Manufacturing contributes a relatively modest share of both GDP and employment compared with several ASEAN neighbors. Research and development spending remains low. Much of our export sector still assembles products whose highest value is created elsewhere.

Those are not failures.

They are unfinished work.

The Vietnam Lesson

One graph tells an extraordinary story.

The Philippines and Vietnam entered the World Bank’s upper-middle-income category at almost the same time.

But the journeys could hardly have been more different.

The Philippines remained a lower-middle-income economy for nearly four decades.

Vietnam, meanwhile, was still classified as a low-income country in the 1990s. It entered the lower-middle-income group only around 2008 and, in less than two decades, caught up with the Philippines.

Its ascent has been one of Asia’s most remarkable economic transformations.

Vietnam welcomed export-oriented foreign investment, developed industrial parks, modernized ports and highways, expanded technical education, and integrated itself into global manufacturing supply chains.

Each new factory created suppliers.

Each supplier created skilled jobs.

Each skilled job strengthened the domestic economy.

The lesson is not that the Philippines should copy Vietnam wholesale.

Every country has its own history, institutions, geography, politics, and social realities.

But successful economies leave clues.

They invest consistently in infrastructure.

They strengthen human capital.

They encourage innovation.

They provide stable policies that give investors confidence to build for decades rather than election cycles.

Perhaps the lesson is not to reinvent the wheel, but to understand why the wheel worked elsewhere—and adapt it to Philippine conditions.

What This Means for Mindanao

For Mindanao, these national conversations become intensely local.

Mindanao has long supplied the country—and the world—with food, minerals, timber, fisheries, and increasingly, renewable energy.

Yet too much of the value continues to be created elsewhere.

Bananas leave our ports with limited processing.

Coconuts become premium consumer products somewhere else.

Nickel is exported before becoming batteries.

Renewable energy generated in Mindanao often powers industries located far from where it is produced.

Even our brightest graduates frequently leave—for Metro Manila, Cebu, Singapore, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, or North America.

Mindanao exports abundance.

Too often, others capture the value.

That should concern us more than any international income classification.

Can Mindanao Rise Faster?

I believe it can.

Not by trying to become another Metro Manila.

Not by competing to be another Vietnam.

But by becoming the best version of itself.

Mindanao already possesses extraordinary assets.

Some of the country’s richest agricultural land.

Abundant renewable energy resources.

Strategic access to the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area).

World-class biodiversity.

Globally competitive universities.

A young population.

And perhaps most importantly, improving peace and political stability across much of the island after decades of conflict.

The challenge is connecting these strengths.

Agriculture must become food innovation.

Mining must become advanced mineral processing.

Renewable energy must attract energy-intensive industries.

Universities must become research and entrepreneurship hubs rather than merely graduation ceremonies.

Infrastructure must connect farmers to processors, processors to ports, and ports to global markets.

The recently enacted Tatak Pinoy Act offers an encouraging framework for building globally competitive Filipino industries.

But legislation alone will not transform an economy.

Success will depend on consistent implementation, adequate investment, institutional continuity beyond political transitions, and close collaboration among government, business, universities, farmers, workers, indigenous communities, and local governments.

Development is never built by government alone.

Nor by markets alone.

It is built by societies that learn to work together over decades.

The Hard Part Starts Now

The World Bank has changed the label attached to the Philippine economy.

History has not yet written its verdict.

The next decade will determine whether upper-middle-income status becomes a stepping stone toward a truly innovative, inclusive, high-income Philippines—or another plateau where reforms slowed because we mistook arrival for success.

For Mindanao, the measure of progress will never be a statistic alone.

It will be the day when a graduate in Cagayan de Oro chooses to stay because meaningful work is available at home.

When a cacao farmer in Davao Occidental earns more because chocolate—not beans—is exported.

When nickel mined in Surigao becomes batteries manufactured in Northern Mindanao.

When renewable energy generated in Bukidnon powers industries that employ Bukidnon’s own young people.

When opportunities no longer require a plane ticket.

Upper-middle-income status tells us where we stand today.

The choices we make over the next decade will determine where we go.

For Mindanao, the goal is not merely to share in the country’s progress.

It is to help lead the Philippines into its next chapter—one built not simply on higher incomes, but on higher productivity, stronger institutions, greater innovation, and opportunities that reach every province south of the Eighth Parallel.

Because the true measure of development is not the label the world gives us.

It is whether ordinary families can see, feel, and build a better future where they already call home.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)