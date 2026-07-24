RIVERMAN’S VISTA | A Mindanawon’s Impeachment Diary: Days Seven to Nine – The Financial Door Opens



QUEZON CITY (MindaNews / 24 July 2026) – The seventh day of the impeachment trial belonged to the money trail. The prosecution wanted Sara Duterte’s financial records. They asked for bank, BIR, and AMLC documents. These papers stretched all the way back to 2007. Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero weighed the request carefully.



He ruled the requests relevant and definite enough. So the subpoenas could be issued at last. Still, he warned that production does not mean admissibility. That fight would come later in the trial.



The defense pushed back through counsel Michael Poa. He argued the prosecution never met the standard.

Misapplying Stonehill vs Diokno



Senator Pia Cayetano raised the question of privacy. She cited Stonehill versus Diokno against sweeping searches.



Escudero drew some limits on the order too. He shielded the foreign-currency deposits from disclosure. He also denied requests touching two private companies.



Senator Joel Villanueva asked about admissibility, and both sides agreed.



Chel Diokno welcomed the ruling with quiet satisfaction. The defense claimed it had expected the outcome. For me, the day carried real weight. Her financial records would finally see daylight.



One argument nagged at me all evening. Cayetano leaned on Stonehill versus Diokno for privacy. That analogy struck me as plainly improper.



I teach Stonehill in my classroom every year. That case struck down general warrants for vagueness. It punished searches that named no specific offense. A subpoena for records is a different animal. It compels production and never authorizes a raid.



Escudero already found these subpoenas definite and relevant. That finding is the exact opposite of Stonehill’s flaw. Cayetano clearly does not understand the case. Citing it here confuses two separate legal worlds.



A lawyer sits behind that question, I know. So perhaps she meant Stonehill as pure shorthand. The case does stand for guarding private records.



Read that way, she warns against a fishing expedition. It is a fair instinct in the abstract. Yet the record defeats her even on that ground. Escudero already trimmed the order to fit. He dropped the foreign deposits and the private firms.



So the overbreadth she feared was already cured. A subpoena also invites a motion to quash. That remedy answers her worry without any Stonehill. Her best version of the argument still collapses.

Matibag’s testimony



The eighth day turned toward graver ground entirely. The prosecution called NBI Director Melvin Matibag. He stood as their final witness on Article Four.



That article covers grave threats and inciting to sedition. Matibag described a special task force he formed. It drew from cybercrime and forensic divisions alike. Their job was to study Duterte’s 2024 words. The prosecution then played the video clips aloud.



One showed Baste Duterte speaking this past April. His words named the head of Bongbong Marcos.



The panel set this beside Sara’s October 2024 remark. Her line about removing a head echoed uncomfortably.



Then came her November 2024 online press conference. She spoke of having someone kill Marcos if slain. The First Lady and Romualdez were targets too.

Matibag treated this as a genuine assassination plan.



The prosecution also showed older footage from 2011. It captured her assault on a court sheriff. They argued this proved a pattern of violence. The point landed heavily inside the Senate hall.



The last day of the trial this week opened with Matibag under cross-examination. The defense questioned how much he truly knew. He led the NBI only after the probe began. So his firsthand knowledge came into doubt.



Matibag answered from the rules of evidence calmly. Agency heads may testify using official government records. That reply steadied his place on the stand.

He affirmed the task force under Administrative Order Eleven. The bureau read her statements as a plan. Forensic tests found the videos authentic and unaltered. Investigators named several persons of interest already. They withheld those names while the probe continues.



Escudero reminded him to guard his words carefully. Nothing should sway the senator-judges either way. With that, the ninth day drew to a close. I set down my pen and looked outside.

The View from Mindanao

Regional pride often shields politicians from hard scrutiny. Many neighbors see Manila hunting a Mindanao figure. I understand that reflex, though I resist it.



Accountability should not stop at any region’s border.



The subpoena ruling matters most to me here. Financial records can speak where slogans cannot.

They may clear her name or confirm the doubts. Either way, the people deserve to see them.



Truth serves Mindanao as much as anywhere else. A powerful official must still answer questions. Asking hard questions is simply the work of citizens.



These nine days felt like a slow tide. The prosecution gained real ground this week. The financial door has finally swung open. The threats stand recorded, examined, and weighed. I close my notebook and wait for tomorrow.



(Dean Antonio Gabriel La Viña is from Cagayan de Oro and is a professor of law, philosophy, politics, governance in several universities, including in Mindanao. He has been a human rights lawyer for 36 years. He is currently the managing partner of La Viña Zarate and Associates, a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, and Chair of the Jurisprudence and Legal Philosophy Department of the Philippine Judicial Academy. He is founding president of the Movement Against Disinformation and the founding chair of the Mindanao Climate Justice Resource Facility and the Mindanao Center for Scholarships, Sports, and Spirituality.)