Questions for your INC friend/ family after the rally

Naka-uli na ba imong kaila o kabanay gikan sa rally sa Iglesia ni Cristo?

Or in this part here in Mindanao, they have most likely just monitored how their Metro Manila counterparts, some 15,000 of them, caused traffic to EDSA on Monday and Tuesday, then dwindled to 8,000 in Liwasang Bonifacio on Wednesday.

Still, we need to ask your INC friend/ family these questions:

Para asa diay tong rally?

Some of your members told media “magkape” lang sila sa madaling araw. We know that coffee in the mornings gets everyone working. This kapehan got everyone in QC late for school and work because of the humungous traffic they caused.

Jesus was able to perform the miracle of feeding five thousand with just five loaves of bread and two fishes. The INC rally tried to stage a miracle that their favored senator who received seventy-five million is innocent from any wrongdoing.

If the rally was in support of Senator Rodante Marcoleta, what part in the Bible says it is okay for officials to accept money for political favors? Bonus points if you memorize the verse.

If you decide to explain the answers using the law rather than the Bible, you now have to choose between being a devout religious or a political analyst. No one can serve two masters at the same time.

Does a Muslim senator in the person of Robin Padilla speaking in the rally make you a Muslim, a Christian or a confused citizen?

If your church has always instruct you to vote for their chosen candidates, ngano permi man ipit sa korapsyon? Again, no one should serve two masters.

If the INC thinks they could have sparked EDSA 4 with their surprise rallies, it was written in the Old Testament that the Israel army led by Joshua marched six days and seven nights and knocked down the walls of Jericho. Kulang pa diay mo og four days. Your rally was INC – incomplete.

Nobody likes surprise rallies especially with a vice president and her senator allies surprising us every day with outrageous statements, questioning our sanity.

Besides, galit kayo sa rally, di ba? Bawal sa Iglesia mag-rally, mag-union. Pero ngayon, anyare?

You have many issues to stand up for in the past years. Flood control scams, Marcos burial at the Libingan, the war on drugs killing thousands that include children. Where ba you? Ba’t hindi kayo galit?

And you launched that three day rally just to save one person? May share ba kayo niyan sa langit?

I invoke the INC here. I Need Conviction.

(Mind da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)