PEACETALK | The integrity of (the Sept. 14) elections is inseparable from the integrity of the peace process itself

(Message of Mohagher M. Iqbal, chair of the Peace Implementing Panel of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front during the “Civil Society Summit for the Bangsamoro: Strengthening Constituencies for the Peace Process” on July 2, 2026 at the Ateneo de Davao University).



Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim. Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh.

… First and foremost to Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ, to our partners from the international community, to our partners rom civil society organizations, fellow Bangsamoro leaders, ladies and gentlemen, Good afternoon. And of course, my respects to Madame, former Secretary, Teresita Ging Deles, and of course I understand her best half is around.

Allow me first to commend the organizers of this Civil Society Summit for the Bangsamoro for bringing together diverse sectors committed to sustaining the gains of the Bangsamoro Peace Process. Your presence today reflects a shared understanding that peace is not solely the responsibility of governments or negotiating panels. It is sustained by the active participation of communities, civil society organizations, religious leaders, women, youth, the academe, Indigenous Peoples, and our development partners who have accompanied us throughout this historic journey.

More than a decade has passed since the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. Together, we transformed decades of armed conflict into a political process founded on dialogue, mutual respect, and partnership. The Bangsamoro Peace Process has become an internationally recognized model because it is anchored on one fundamental principle—that peace must be built jointly, implemented jointly, and sustained jointly.

Today, however, we must honestly acknowledge that the peace process is facing significant challenges.

At the outset, let me emphasize that the MILF highly welcomes the appointment of Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento as the new Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity and considers it as a gesture of confidence-building measure in the Bangsamoro Peace Process. We offer our full cooperation on every needed step forward to move the Bangsamoro peace process back on track. We remain fully committed to work with the National Government, particularly, Secretary Sarmiento and offer our full cooperation to work together with him to overcome current issues and challenges.

From the perspective of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the implementation of the peace agreement has lost much of its momentum. Formal engagement between the Government of the Philippines and the MILF Peace Implementing Panels has been temporarily halted due to the absence of a duly constituted Government Peace Implementing Panel.

Following the resignation of former Chair General Cesar Yano, and in the absence of a fully constituted counterpart, except for ceasefire mechanisms like the CCCH and AHJAG, the bilateral mechanisms that have guided the implementation of the peace agreement have not been functioning as they should.

As a result, many important issues requiring joint decision-making remain unresolved.

The fourth phase of decommissioning likewise remains suspended. Let me emphasize that this was not a decision to abandon the peace process. The MILF remains fully committed to the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. However, decommissioning was never intended to be a unilateral obligation of one party alone. The Agreement clearly provides that it shall proceed in a manner that is parallel and commensurate with the implementation of all other commitments under the Normalization Track.

At present, while more than 26,000 combatants have already been decommissioned, the implementation of other key commitments under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro has not progressed at the same time. Decommissioning was never intended to move ahead independently of the broader Normalization Track. The Agreement was designed to be implemented jointly by the Government of the Philippines and the MILF, with all commitments advancing in a parallel and commensurate manner. Until that intended balance is restored, the MILF believes it is necessary to maintain the suspension of the final phase of decommissioning while remaining fully committed to the peace process and to constructive engagement with all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, socio-economic interventions continue. The only direct engagements between the MILF and the Government of the Philippines have been those related to programs supporting decommissioned combatants, particularly those implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development under the government’s socio-economic commitments. Our international partners likewise continue to support various development initiatives that benefit decommissioned combatants and conflict-affected communities. However, these interventions, important as they are, cannot substitute for the full political implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. Peace cannot be sustained through socio-economic assistance alone. It requires the faithful, balanced, and parallel implementation of all commitments under the Agreement.

We are likewise concerned that there has been no regular meeting of the Peace Implementing Panels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for quite some time. These meetings have historically served as an important venue for resolving implementation issues and maintaining mutual confidence between the Parties. Similarly, despite repeated requests from the MILF, the International Monitoring Team has yet to be revitalized. This mechanism has long played a vital role in promoting confidence, transparency, and stability throughout the implementation process.

Another major commitment that remains pending is the establishment of the Transitional Justice and Reconciliation mechanism through legislation. And for the information of everyone, the first bill that was introduced in Parliament was during the time of the former Chief Minister of the BARMM and when it was introduced in Parliament, I was tasked to deliver a sponsorship speech and finally it was passed. Meaning we are ahead of the national government in passing the law addressing the past.

Addressing historical injustices is not simply about correcting the past. It is about building a just and durable peace for future generations. We therefore continue to urge Congress to act on this important commitment.

We also wish to note that despite repeated requests, the MILF leadership has not had the opportunity to meet with His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. since March 2025 despite repeated requests and I think at least three letters already sent to the Office of the President.

We continue to believe that direct engagement at the highest level remains essential. Throughout the history of this peace process, political dialogue between leaders has helped overcome difficult moments and renewed confidence whenever challenges emerged. We remain ready to engage in such dialogue at any time.

As we approach the first Parliamentary Elections in the BARMM we also appeal to all stakeholders to preserve the integrity of this historic democratic exercise.

The parliamentary election is not merely another political event. It represents the culmination of decades of struggle and the realization of the Bangsamoro people’s aspiration for meaningful self-governance through democratic means.

For this reason, we are concerned over reports of undue intervention by high government officials in the forthcoming elections. We are watching and observing the manipulation to favor one political party over another in exchange of multi-million projects or resort to blackmail and threats of audit or cases in the Ombudsman.

My fellow advocates, please help us address this issue. We can never have a peaceful parliamentary election if identified Malacanang officials force local government executives to deliver votes to favor a specific regional political party. The intervention is getting very blatant. This is a very brazen strategy to rig the forthcoming election.

Our appeal is simply to allow the Bangsamoro people to have a free and fair elections. Let the Moro electorate freely choose their own Members of Parliament.

We firmly believe that the Bangsamoro people alone should determine their political future through a fair, and free, peaceful, and credible electoral process. The integrity of these elections is inseparable from the integrity of the peace process itself.

Despite these challenges, allow me to make one point very clear.

The MILF remains fully committed to the peace. We remain fully committed to the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. We remain fully committed to democratic and peaceful means of resolving differences.

Our commitment has never wavered because we firmly believe that the Bangsamoro people deserve a future founded on justice, dignity, genuine autonomy, and sustainable development.

To our partners in civil society, I thank you for your unwavering commitment. Your advocacy, your vigilance, and your constructive engagement strengthen the peace process and remind all of us that peace agreements are ultimately owned not only by the Parties but by the people themselves.

Let us continue working together to safeguard the gains we have achieved, address the remaining commitments with sincerity and urgency, and ensure that the promise of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro is fully realized for this generation and for generations yet to come.

Maraming salamat.

Wassalamu Alaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh.