PEACESCAPES | The Sanctity Of The Covenant And The Architecture Of Divine Accountability

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews /08 July 2026) — The current struggles of the Muslim Ummah, particularly in the Philippines, reveal a critical erosion of moral fortitude rooted in a fractured relationship with our oaths. Qur’an 5:89 invites us to behold the sanctity of our promises; when we compromise our word, we dismantle the very foundation of divine trust. True accountability is not merely social, but spiritual. By treating our covenants as sacred architecture, we cultivate internal discipline. When we honor our pledges, we restore integrity to our communities. Ultimately, enduring peace begins when we reclaim the weight of our witness, anchoring our collective future in unwavering divine accountability.

In the tapestry of human existence, few threads are as resilient, yet as delicate, as the oath. It is the invisible anchor that holds communities together, the moral bedrock upon which trust is constructed, and the metaphysical bridge connecting our temporal intentions to our eternal destiny. Within the rich tradition of Islamic jurisprudence and spiritual ethics, the Quranic injunction found in Surah Al- Ma’idah (5:89) stands as a profound reminder of the weight of our words. As we navigate the complexities of our time, turning our gaze toward the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the wisdom of Imam Al-Ghazali, we find a compelling call to reflect on our oaths—not merely as social contracts, but as binding covenants that shape our qadar (divine decree) and our standing in the Hereafter.

The Divine Mandate: Reflecting on Qur’an 5:89

Surah Al-Ma’idah, verse 89, states: “Allah will not impose blame upon you for what is unintentional in your oaths, but He will impose blame upon you for what you have intended of oaths…”

This verse serves as a crucial psychological and spiritual threshold. It teaches us that integrity is rooted in intention (niyyah). Allah, in His infinite mercy, acknowledges the frailties of human speech—the slip of the tongue or the unintentional lapse. However, the verse draws a sharp line at the intended oath. When a believer consciously invokes the name of the Creator to anchor a promise, they are stepping into a realm of heightened accountability.

In the context of the Mujahideen—those who strive for truth, justice, and the elevation of the Divine word—this verse is not merely a legal clause; it is a spiritual warning. To enter into a covenant with fellow brothers and sisters in the struggle is to invite Allah as the ever-present Witness over our mutual commitments. When an oath is made in the path of righteousness, it is not a finite arrangement; it is an act of worship. To break such a promise is not simply to betray a comrade; it is to breach a sacred trust with the Almighty.

The Mujahid’s Covenant: A Weight of Eternity

For those who dedicate their lives to a higher cause, the concept of the oath is the bedrock of unity. When individuals bind themselves to a common goal, they are effectively declaring that their collective future is intertwined with their fidelity to one another.

In the Hereafter, the most significant question we will face regarding our social interactions will be: “Did you keep your word?” The oath is the mechanism by which we prove our sincerity. Without the sanctity of the oath, the Ummah (the global community) fractures. When the spirit of the oath is lost, the struggle loses its moral compass and descends into individualism and chaos.

We must reflect: Does our commitment to our fellow brothers and sisters hold the same weight as our Salah (prayer)? If we treat our oaths as optional, we are essentially treating our relationship with Allah as conditional. The mujahid understands that qadar—the divine unfolding of events—is heavily influenced by the sincerity of our community bonds. If we are divided, our qadar reflects that discord; if we are unified by the unbreakable promise, our collective path becomes a reflection of divine favor.

The Prophetic Paradigm: Integrity as an Identity

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) did not teach integrity as a mere social courtesy; he taught it as the very definition of a believer. Known as Al-Sadiq (the Truthful) and Al-Amin (the Trustworthy) even before his prophethood, the Prophet’s life was a testament to the power of the pledge.

The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah is perhaps the most profound example of the Prophet’s commitment to the sanctity of an oath. Even when the terms seemed unfavorable and the pressure from his companions was immense, the Prophet (peace be upon him) honored the pact he had made. He taught us that a believer’s word is a manifestation of the Divine Presence. To break an oath to satisfy a temporary exigency is to sacrifice eternal credibility for fleeting gain.

In our contemporary lives, we are often tempted to “renegotiate” our commitments when the struggle becomes difficult. We use the excuse of “changing circumstances” to justify breaking our word. However, the Prophetic model invites us to look at the qadar differently. We are meant to honor our word regardless of the outcome, because the outcome belongs to Allah, but the integrity of our intent belongs to us.

The Wisdom of Imam Al-Ghazali: The Mirror of the Heart

Imam Al-Ghazali, the Hujjat al-Islam (Proof of Islam), provides a penetrating analysis of this in his seminal work, Ihya Ulum al-Din (The Revival of the Religious Sciences). Al-Ghazali emphasizes that the heart is the seat of the covenant. He argues that those who are quick to swear oaths, or even worse, those who are quick to break them, demonstrate a “sickness of the heart.”

For Al-Ghazali, the preservation of the oath is an exercise in spiritual discipline (mujahadah). He writes extensively on the danger of the tongue and the lack of concern for the gravity of one’s speech. He posits that a person who takes an oath lightly is like a person who walks through a garden and carelessly plucks flowers destined to be part of an offering to the King.

As we reflect on our oaths today, we should take Al-Ghazali’s advice to heart: “Guard your speech as you guard your treasures.” When the Mujahideen make an oath, they are not just engaging in political or movement-based synchronization; they are making a spiritual vow. Imam Al-Ghazali reminds us that the state of our intentions in this world will be the state of our hearts when we are resurrected. If we have been “oath-breakers” in the struggle, we have effectively hollowed out our own spiritual core.

Future, Qadar, and the Covenant

Many people view qadar as a fixed script, an external force that happens to us. However, Islamic theology teaches that our actions are the ink with which we participate in the writing of our destiny. When we bind ourselves to others through an oath, we are weaving our individual qadars together.

The future of our community is not an accident. It is a harvest. If we plant the seeds of broken promises, the future will grow the weeds of distrust and division. If we plant the seeds of the fulfilled oath—even at the cost of our own comfort—the future will yield the fruit of divine support (nusrah). The struggle for truth and righteousness requires a foundation that cannot be

shaken by the winds of trial. That foundation is the oath. When a mujahid looks at their brother or sister, they must see someone to whom they are tethered before Allah. If we fail to acknowledge this, we are merely playing at being mujahideen, unaware that we are eroding the very ground upon which we stand.

A Call to Reflection: Keeping the Oath

In these PeaceScapes, we seek to return to the essence of our faith. To keep an oath is to honor the Creator who willed that we should meet, struggle, and grow together.

1. Purify the Intent: Before you make a commitment, ask yourself if you are truly prepared to stand before Allah and account for it.

2. Value the Word: Recognize that in the digital age, words are cheapened by constant, casual usage. Reclaim the weight of your speech.

3. Internalize the Witness: Remember that when you make an oath, you are not just talking to a peer; you are invoking the Master of the Universe as your Witness.

4. Forgive and Reciprocate: If a brother or sister fails, handle it with the mercy of the Prophet, but do not allow the standard of the oath to be lowered.

The struggle is long, and the path is narrow. We will be tested by fatigue, by disagreement, and by external pressures. But our oath is our sanctuary. It is the peace within PeaceScapes. It is the realization that if we hold fast to our commitments to one another, we are holding fast to our covenant with Allah.

Let us be a generation that is known not by the volume of our rhetoric, but by the ironclad nature of our vows. Let us reflect on the words of the Quran, the example of the Prophet, and the wisdom of the masters of the heart. For in the end, when the struggle concludes and the dust settles, the only thing that remains of our earthly work—besides our sincerity—will be whether we kept the promises we made in His name.

May Allah enable us to be wafa—those who fulfill their covenants—and may He grant us the strength to align our qadar with the path of the righteous. The oath is the testimony of our faith; let us keep it, protect it, and honor it until we meet our Sustainer.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maudi Maadil (a.k.a Algazelus) is a dedicated advocate for human rights and a humanitarian with over 14 years of experience working on diverse projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability in Mindanao. He established ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., and is an alumnus of the 2024 Western Union Foundation Fellowship, supported by the Watson Institute, as well as the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Email address: algazelusthesis@gmail.com)