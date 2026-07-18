MOPPIYON KAHI DIID PATOY: Readings in Kidapawan History: The Tuwaang

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 18 July 2026) — The Tuwaang, I had confirmed recently, is a Kidapawan Epic.

For the uninitiated, the Tuwaang is the epic of the Monuvu people, who live around the western to northwestern foothills of Mt. Apo (an area that today straddles two regions — SOCCSKSARGEN and Davao — and seven or eight towns). It is one of Mindanao’s great epics, and its eponymous hero a near-divine figure in the collective consciousness of the Monuvu.

Clockwise from Top: Tuwaang Midsakop Tobpoopawoy (published in 1975 by E. Arsenio Manuel as Tuwaang Attends a Wedding); A spread in Macario Tiu’s 2005 book Davao History: Reconstructing History through Text and Memory showing two Tulalang stories from the Talaingod and the Tuwaang episode from Obo Monuvu Datu Manuel Arayam; and the first page of the Ilianen Manobo Tulalang Slays the Dragon, as recorded by Hazel Wrigglesworth in 1977 and as it appears in Damiana Eugenio’s 2001 book Philippine Folk Literature: The Epics. All three are on a near century old Monuvu Inavoo woven by the late Felina Padaya Egaan of Tico.

The Tuwaang is part of a broader cycle of epic traditions that include at least one other epic, the Tulalang of the Ilianen Manobo, the culture neighboring the Monuvu of Kidapawan (with an ancestral area beginning in Antipas and extending westward to Pigcawayan and northward to Maramag). The same name for the hero is used by the Ata of Talaingod and San Fernando and by some of the Matigsalog. In their 1996 book Arakan: Where Rivers Speak of the Manobo’s Living Dreams, the Kaliwat Theatre Collective also document “Tulalang” as the name used by people in Arakan: this is understandable, because some of their informants were Manobo Kuamanon, a culture that is closely related to the Ilianen.

Although its story is similar, the epic that Kenette Jean Millondaga, Andrea Ragragio, and Myfel Paluga recorded from Jenita Egaan of Tico, Magpet in 2024 (and which was published in 2025 by UP Mindanao) has been given the title Tuwalang by its translators, and they characterize it as another epic.

What is certain is that these epic traditions are connected, its stories most likely transmitted across cultures by intermarriage and subsequently diverging as new versions emerged and as they were localized. The peoples themselves who have transmitted these epic traditions down the generations, of course, do not agonize over distinctions.

The tradition we will focus on, the Tuwaang, is the one of that title documented and published by the influential late anthropologist Espiridion Arsenio Manuel. Manuel did his fieldwork with a people he simply called “Manuvu,” but in locales which are today home to at least two very similar cultures who assert a distinct identity from one another, the Obo Monuvu of Kidapawan, Magpet, Makilala, and certain portions of Davao City, and the Tinanen Manuvu of Arakan and parts of President Roxas.

So why is this epic “a Kidapawan epic”? It should be obvious, given much of that above-mentioned area (with the exception of Davao City) were part of Kidapawan for much of history.

But only recently did I confirm that Manuel’s major source, an educated Monuvu man named Saddani Pagayaw, was a Kidapawan resident throughout his life.

In his last days, Saddani’s part of Kidapawan had been organized into a new municipality, Magpet, and he ran to be that nascent town’s first elected mayor. He was unsuccessful, and the shame (at least as Manuel recounted it) led him to commit suicide in 1964. He is clearly the worthy subject of his own article, but I am still gathering data.

I only recently discovered this because in Kidapawan, nothing is recorded of Saddani Pagayaw. This bit of information is only passingly noted in Manuel’s 1991 book Harvest of Songs: Constituting the Manuvu Tuwaang Epic Cycle, a very difficult book to obtain (I was only alerted of its contents with the help of a friend, award-winning Manilenyo writer Rhandee Garlitos). All of Manuel’s books, like much of Mindanawon ethnography — are grossly inaccessible to the Mindanawon reader, even for those with the money and interest.

Making the information in that published but inaccessible body of material available to a general readership is one reason why I am trying to maintain this column despite the very busy schedule.

Ideally, all these texts themselves should be available online for the public to read — but not only is this column a limited space for that, we would have to deal with the legal tedium of copyright and FPIC. Discussions like this, however, may still be useful.

The versions of the Tuwaang that Saddani Pagayaw transmitted to Manuel were sourced from a prodigious chanter named Inuk. Although this chanter was born and lived much of his life in the village of Tambuvung (in Davao City’s Baguio District), his roots — and consequently his epic tradition — go back to Basak (today a barangay of Magpet but historically also part of Kidapawan). Inuk had gained such a reputation as a singer within Monuvu country that sometime in 1939, his mysterious death was attributed to poisoning by those who envied him.

According to the numerous chanters Manuel interviewed, the chanting of the epic goes all the way back to a figure named Udsuyan, whom Manuel estimates to have lived five or six generations before his informants (seven or eight generations today — one of his informants, Datu Tunggay Suhat, was the father of the late Bae Magdalena Suhat Herbilla, who passed away a few years ago and who already has grandchildren of her own). That would put him around the late 1700s to early 1800s. Udsuyan is often invoked himself within the epic as Saddani and Manuel recorded, and in that sense he has occupied the same function within the epic tradition as the likes of Homer or Valmiki.

Manuel and his informants speculate that Udsuyan lived in Kuaman, which is also the setting not only of the Tuwaang epic, but of the related Tulalang and Tuwalang epics as well. Recurring mythological mention of Kuaman — both the name of a river that flows down from Bukidnon down to Arakan and the area in Arakan surrounding it — leads Manuel and subsequent anthropologists and historians to hypothesize that this area is the historic seat of Monuvu civilization. Until Magpet (and its daughter town of Arakan) would be formed a municipality in 1963, Kuaman was part of Kidapawan.

The epic itself revolves around the hero Tuwaang, to whom is attributed superhuman abilities: immense strength and valour, supernatural powers, talent in crafts, and good looks.

In the Monuvu epic tradition, Tuwaang is the only character who is named, with all other characters referred to by their places of origin (“Young Man from Sakadna,” or “Maiden of the Buhong Sky”). This is a profound honor, and as such one of Tuwaang’s epithets is “Duwon Ngaran” (literally “He With a Name”). Another of his epithets is “Nod Ollowon,” literally “He Who is Like the Sun,” in reference to his good looks. Other epithets — which are also in the Tulalang of the Ilianen — compare him to the heron, in reference to the etymology of his name (the Tawong is a kind of white heron).

In all of the episodes available to us, he is depicted being able to travel between vast distances very quickly, and is always facing opponents from other worlds. His romantic liaisons with goddesses — particularly the spirits of the water Gamowhamow and Olimugkat — are frequently mentioned, and in the first song of the epic Manuel published the hero is depicted winning the titular Maiden of the Buhong Sky. In other songs he is depicted being able to travel between worlds (in one case, having been forced down during a fight into the underworld, he chats with the god of death Moivuyan to ask about his opponent’s weakness), and he can even bring the dead back to life by spitting betel chew.

The plot of the known episodes, in fact, are all primarily demonstrations of Tuwaang’s greatness, each situation often concluding with Tuwaang demonstrating his remarkable ability. In one song, a mysterious woman who is described as being “shrouded in darkness” suddenly appears in a place as if distraught, but while nobody is able to bring her out of her veil of darkness, all Tuwaang had to do was lie down beside her, and his snoring was described as so music-like the woman lifted her veil to flirt with him. In another song, the groom in a wedding Tuwaang attends is unable to pay part of the Sablag (bride price) so Tuwaang ends up paying it for him, but the bride ends up falling in love with Tuwaang instead.

The level of exaggeration in Tuwaang’s abilities is, quite literally, to an epic proportion — and it remains very entertaining even after all these generations.

Which is not to say the epic is merely for entertainment — it is clear from the known songs that the epic is also a powerful way by which the vast knowledge system of the Monuvu is transmitted. There is abundant reference to wildlife and fashion, demonstrations of formal speech and courtesy, and more importantly, allegories that articulate the values of the people from whom the epic comes.

The scene, for instance, in which a bride ends up falling for Tuwaang, clearly demonstrates the importance of the bride price in Monuvu marriages — not that Tuwaang “stole” the bride (as many contemporary readers are bound to read) but that he, who paid the Sablag, was in fact the rightful groom.

These specific scenes mentioned are from two of the only songs of the epic to ever see print to date, Mongovay’t Buhong no Langit (published in 1958 by the University of the Philippines Press as “Maiden of the Buhong Sky”) and Tuwaang Midsakop Tobpoopawoy (published in 1975 by the Ateneo de Manila University Press as “Tuwaang Attends a Wedding”).

Both songs are sourced from Saddani Pagayaw, who got it from Inuk of Tambuvung and who subsequently transcribed and translated it with E. Arsenio Manuel.

These two are “songs” — Uwahing in Monuvu. The word “chant” may also be an acceptable translation, but chanting may be done without music, whereas uwahing is always performed with melody. “Uwahing” is a very specific kind of singing, as it refers to songs of a narrative nature.

The Uwahing that Saddani and Manuel were able to document were transmitted more or less verbatim, give or take a few innovations by succeeding generations of singers. From these recordings we can see that the Uwahing of Tuwaang usually follow a formula and conventions, many of which Manuel himself remarked on.

Both published songs are broken down into four distinct parts: the Tabbayanon, the Bantangon, the Pamara, and the Uwahing proper. The first three are collectively also called the Tabbayanon, while the latter half the Uwahing.

The Tabbayanon (root word “tabbay,” sibling) begins the performance. It is a dramatic monologue in song, often implying a simple narrative situation. This narrative is completely unconnected to the story of the epic itself, but serves as a thematic prologue to establish the present chanting’s desired message. The section is so named because it usually begins with reference to two sisters (who are metaphorically described as a pair of birds called Simallun).

In the Tabbayanon that came with the recording of Tuwaang Midsakop Tobpoopawoy, for instance, there is a dialogue between two sisters, the elder planning to commit suicide because word has gotten out of her indiscretion (which Manuel implies is of a sexual nature):

Ay tabbay lohinat, lohinat kad

Ay, a-andap pa ru kaddiay

Kaddonogdog no kaamag

Ay tabbay od ikahi ron

kos tambang urin simallun:

Manga kakoy, kahi rin

Kaay kod adkarinog

Kaddonogdog no kaamag

To lamig dini tidtallak

No dini od dunggut keta

Nod ikahi rok tambang kaken simallun:

Ay manga uri, antap ku

Na siyak mohod kewasad ta bonuwa

Nadtinlunusad to ingod

Su mandobbo

Id ubpa a

Naseebbo rok gontangan ni amanggay

Nakehe rok pooviyan ni ama

Pomot karupangngan ku Ay, sister arise, arise

Ay we have to listen

To the roaring wind

Ay, the sister, she now speaks

the younger simallun bird:

my older sister, she says,

I can hear it now from here

The roaring wind

From that side where the sun rises

Now coming towards us.

Now she speaks, the elder simallun bird:

Ay, younger sister, I think

I shall soon leave this village

Leave this earth

For what else could be the reason for living here

[When] father’s measuring cup has been shaken

His weights have been disturbed

by my own indiscretion

This situation has nothing to do with the succeeding story of Tuwaang Midsakop Tobpoopawoy — but the importance of customary law (in Monuvu called Pooviyan woy Gontangan, literally two kinds of measuring cups, images that appear in the Tabbayanon above) is the reason why Tuwaang gets the bride.

The Bantangon, a very short section, transitions from the Tabbayanon, and merely announces that the Tabbayanon is over. Then the singing proceeds to the Pamara, which declares the start of the Tuwaang and, in most cases, serves as invocation to previous chanters (this is where Udsuyan is often invoked). The Pamara is a shared feature in other epic traditions, in which it serves as invocation to spirits to bless the act of chanting.

Both halves of the Uwahing are in verse but do not follow any rigid rhyme or meter. What makes the language poetic, however, is the repeated use of well-established tropes and structures. Monuvu poetry has elevated the simile to a sophisticated level of refinement. Succeeding lines are often synonymous, but vary because they use synonymous or related words, and are often written in parallel. In these lines for instance which praise the sweetness of Tuwaang’s voice, the parallelism defines the poetry:

Na gurali nakaonna

na iyan duman kadsuman

ka pandoy nagpomoondag

na tagyam nagpamanguving And when his voice had fallen

he sounded similar to

an artist playing the poondag flute

an expert playing the kubing

Because only two uwahing songs have been published, we do not know if Saddani’s and Manuel’s other recordings follow these conventions.

What we know is that the Pamara is also in Tulalang Slays the Dragon, the song from the Ilianen Tulalang that the linguist Hazel Wrigglesworth recorded in 1977 from chanter Betawan Minlimpang (the song begins with an invocation to the spirit named Datu Teteremen). Both Tulalang and Tuwalang (the epic that Millondaga, Ragragio, and Paluga recorded from Jenita Egaan of Tico in 2024) demonstrate the same poetic devices that Saddani and Manuel recorded. The latter also began with an invocation to the spirit of creativity Tohovikaa, but this was not formally identified as a Pamara.

Cover of the Tuwalang, which was published by the University of the Philippines Mindanao in 2025

The Tuwaang tradition, however, is not exclusively Uwahing, as there also many cases when the epic’s story is transmitted non-verbatim. This form in Monuvu is called Pongumanon, stories told in prose.

Manuel himself recorded several such prose episodes of the epic from various chanters, and published two of them as synopses in Harvest of Songs: Asawan Tuwaang nid Ahaw to Anak Tagkasayug no Lavuta (The Wife of Tuwaang Kidnapped by the Man from the Swaying Land), which was recited to him by Ambuat Omad; and Si Tuwaang Ibpaasawa ni Moivuyan to Anak Din (Tuwaang is Desired by Moivuyan to be Married to her Daughter), sourced from Datu Akyaw Suhat.

Later, the Kaliwat Theatre Collective would also document Pongumanon about the hero from Arakan in Arakan: Where Rivers Speak of the Manobo’s Living Dreams. In 2005 Macario Tiu published an episode entitled Tuwaang and the Son of God, sourced from the late Datu Manuel Arayam, who had written it down by hand in Bisaya in 2002. Although having roots in Monubisa, Magpet, Datu Arayam was strongly associated for much of his life with Kidapawan.

This latter version would bring up the total episodes of the epic published to five (four, if we were to count the Tuwalang from Tico as the same epic tradition). Manuel had planned to publish another song, Tuwaang’s Wife Commits Suicide, but this did not materialize.

The vast majority of the recorded episodes of the Tuwaang, then, remain untranscribed and unpublished. That collection comes in the form of Manuel’s tape recordings, which Manuel “deposited to Dr Jose Maceda of the UP Department of Music Research.” Whether those tapes made their way into what is now the Jose Maceda Collection, I have yet to find out.

This of course speaks nothing of the songs that have yet to be recorded — the exact number whereof is also a mystery. Epic chanting has in recent decades become worryingly rare, and it is certainly not included in extant formal IP education mechanisms.

For the reference of literary, cultural, and historical researchers, we compile here the known episodes of the Tuwaang along with the chanters from whom they are sourced. Most of them are from E. Arsenio Manuel’s own catalogue of his recordings, and all but six remain untranscribed and unpublished, and it is not known either if the recordings still exist, or if these episodes are still being chanted. In almost all cases, the names of the chanters appear online for the first time.