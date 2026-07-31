MIND DA NOISE | Unusual, suspicious, pax ganern

MindaNews / 31 July 2026 – We went from SONA on Monday to learning new words the rest of the week, from “unusual and suspicious” to Pax Silica. Isn’t that unusual?

It was unusual for a SONA to make us feel good. PBBM painted a government that has sent crooked officials to jail, helped thousands of citizens hit by floods and quakes, and then promised to cut systems loss charges in our electric bill and send thousands of students to school.

It was all feeling fine until oil prices shot up on Tuesday. Very suspicious timing. Full-tank na!

After PBBM’s SONA, Senate Minority Leader Senator Alan Peter Cayetano delivered the traditional Kontra-SONA on Tuesday.

His speech called out what the nation lacks: a national vision, clear programs to help poor farmers, struggling students, and workers with low wages. He called for the government to stop fighting, unite and act, in which his detractors said: Ikaw mag-una, undangi na ang kuda sa Facebook Live!

Cayetano said he was impressed by PBBM saying that he is not just the president of his family, and reminded him that he is also the president of the opposition. Para na rin ito ang matinong version sa sinabi ni Senator Robin na h’wag maging one-sided.

Speaking of which, sabi ni PBBM hindi daw siya pangulo ng pamilya niya, kumusta pala yung graft sentence sa nanay niya?

Senator Cayetano said: “Despite the toxic politics, despite our disagreements, let us all seek God and have faith that when we seek Him, we will find Him. And when we find Him, He will show us His plans, plans to prosper us and not to harm us, plans to give us hope in the future.”

We don’t know if he plans to become a pastor or savior, of whom our country has enough and they are now facing jail time.

The impeachment this week brought the words “unusual and suspicious” into the mainstream.

The bank managers described the huge withdrawals made by the OVP for confidential funds as “unusual” for its huge amounts, and was made in cash stuffed into gym bags.

(So to the DDS, eto yung may ebidensya at testigo, kumusta yung maleta conspiracy niyo, drowing pa rin?)

Now we can say that things are unusual in politics.

It is unusual that despite evidence showing the wrongdoings of VP Sara, it is suspicious why she leads in surveys.

It is unusual to assume Senator Robin would master the law in this impeachment trial, but it would be suspicious if he would remain this low in comprehending the law at the end of it all.

It is unusual for VP Sara to not know about Pax Silica, but it is highly suspicious how she knows the talent fee of hitmen and where to find them.

So, Pak, ganern. Local issues wa gyud siya kabalo, pero kasamaan at kadiliman, suwito kaayo.

Mao siguro gusto niya mahimong defense secretary. Wa gyud sya angay atong education secretary. Tan-awa ron unsang daot, violins este, violence kaayo mga bata karon, puro bukbokay ug pinusilay ang naa sa utok.

Unusual gyud atong nasud. Pax!

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)