MIND DA NOISE | Convictus

CONVICTUS

(Reimagining Invictus, SWOH version)

Out of the machinery that shields me,

Black as lies peddled page to page,

I thank whatever political and economic interests align with

My family’s dynastic rage.

In scenes full of drama bordering on the comedic

I threatened, cursed, and crowed.

Continuing my father’s ways and rhetoric,

Would leave you bloodied and me unbowed.

Beyond the barrage of objections

We will delay, through confusion and shade.

For there looms my fear of a Senate conviction,

And even in hiding I will claim to be unafraid.

The charges against me neither matter nor rate

As long as you are oblivious to our true goals.

We, dynasts, seek to master all your fate,

We, dynasts, aim to capture your souls.

(Mind da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)