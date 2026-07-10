EMERGENCE | The Squeaky Wheel Healthcare System: Why PhilHealth’s “Rights-Based” Rhetoric Falls Short

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 July 2026) — As the expression goes… “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

The language coming out of our state agencies is shifting, and on paper, it sounds beautiful. Recently, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) launched a landmark partnership. Their goal? To institutionalize a “rights-based framework” for domestic healthcare, framing medical access not as a transactional commodity or an act of charity, but as a fundamental state obligation and an extension of human dignity.

It is exactly the paradigm shift health advocates have spent decades begging for. But as any Filipino who has ever stood in a hospital billing line knows, a shift in vocabulary does not equal a shift in reality.

If we look beneath the glossy surface of press releases and high-level learning forums, a troubling pattern emerges. Our healthcare system does not currently operate on the principle of universal human rights. It operates on the principle of the squeaky wheel.

Consider the recent case of Marvin, which caught public attention and prompted a swift, corrective response from PhilHealth. It was a victory for his family, but it was an individualized, selective victory. Marvin’s wife happens to be highly articulate, resourceful, and capable of mainstreaming her grievances through the media and formal advocacy channels until the state had no choice but to react.

The Iceberg Effect

The Marvin case is merely the visible tip of a massive, submerged iceberg. For every articulate family with the internet access, literacy, and proximity to power required to make enough noise to trigger a bureaucratic rescue, there are thousands of voiceless Filipinos suffering in absolute silence.

What happens to the indigenous mother in a remote mountain village who cannot read the complex benefit sheets? What happens to the daily-wage earner who cannot afford to miss work to navigate the maze of administrative hurdles required to prove they deserve care? They are overlooked. Their voices are not heard, and under a system that reacts primarily to public pressure, they are systematically left behind.

A true human rights-based governance framework cannot be reactive. It cannot treat a systemic failure as a series of isolated customer service complaints to be quietly settled. When the state steps in to fix one high-profile case while leaving the underlying, broken machinery intact, it isn’t practicing rights-based governance—it is practicing public relations.

If PhilHealth and the CHR genuinely intend to translate their theme into structural action, they must stop looking at individual cases and start overhauling the system.

First, this means dismantling the punitive bureaucratic barriers that treat patients like potential fraudsters rather than citizens possessing an inherent right to care.

Second, it means shifting resources away from damage control and into proactive equity—taking initiatives like the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) directly to the most marginalized communities rather than waiting for them to find a way to a city center.

Finally, it requires an independent grievance mechanism within PhilHealth where a denial of care is treated not as an administrative error, but as a violation of law.

The PhilHealth-CHR collaboration has successfully given our health infrastructure the right vocabulary. But until the quietest, least articulate Filipino can walk into a hospital and receive full, dignified care without needing to shout for it, “healthcare as a human right” will remain nothing more than a luxury concept for a fortunate few. (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean A. Lindo is an anaesthesiologist. She chairs Gabriela Southern Mindanao and is Secretary General for Mindanao of the Gabriela Women’s Party. She teaches Community Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.)