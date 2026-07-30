BEYOND THE FOUR WALLS: Reflecting on peace education, from the sidelines  

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 30 July 2026) — Since June 2023, I have been part of a group of educators seeking to make peace education more meaningful in our classrooms and institutions. We first came together during two capacity-building sessions, then in Cagayan de Oro City, organized by the Commission on Higher Education Regional Office X in partnership with the Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology.

I am talking about the Council of Peace Educators (CPEd) Region 10. The group organized the 1st Peace Education Learning Exchange and Capacity Enhancement Conference from April 6-7, 2026, at Xavier University. Thanks to CHED-10, the higher education institutions that sent us as participants, and our MSU-IIT partners led by Dr. Mark Anthony Torres.

We came from different disciplines and institutions, but we confronted the same question: How do we move peace education from policy into good practice?

The question is especially timely: Executive Order No. 570, a landmark issuance institutionalizing peace education, will turn 20 on September 26, 2026.

The Philippines does not lack policy support for peace education.

The 1987 Constitution enshrines peace, equality, justice, and freedom. Executive Order No. 3, issued in 2001, placed peace advocacy and education within the framework of the national peace process. Executive Order No. 570 institutionalized peace education in basic education and teacher education in 2006.

The mandate later expanded within higher education. CHED Memorandum Order No. 1, s. 2019, enjoined public and private higher education institutions to integrate peace studies into relevant courses or offer it as an elective.

Republic Act No. 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, meanwhile, requires the Bangsamoro Government to institutionalize peace education at all educational levels.

In 2021, CHED issued CMO No. 42 to provide guiding principles and practices for peace education in higher education. It did not prescribe a ready-made syllabus. Instead, it outlined what peace education should seek to transform, what it may cover, how it should be taught, what qualities educators should possess, and how the entire institution can cultivate peace.

What remains uneven is the translation into classroom practice and institutional culture. How?

At one of our recent gatherings, the call surfaced: Localize peace education.

To some of us, the proposition sounded straightforward, but it’s not totally new. What exactly does it require to localize?

Does it merely mean changing the language and examples in a module? Or does it require educators to examine existing theories alongside local histories, knowledge systems, conflicts, and peace practices?

I realized our work with CPEd showed us that localization is not a one-time adjustment but a continuing process of grounding peace education in local knowledge, histories, realities, and practices.

Across different parts of Mindanao, conflict has been shaped by historical grievances, inequality, exclusion, contested identities, disputes over land and resources, and uneven development. In Bukidnon and other provinces, localization must also engage indigenous knowledge, customary approaches to resolving conflict, cultural relationships, environmental pressures, and continuing questions of land, justice, and belonging.

This leads to a more fundamental question: Can peace education remain at the level of content when conflict exists at the level of experience?

Students may be taught the language of dialogue, but if peace education remains focused on content and disconnected from lived experience, their voices may still go unheard. They may study human dignity while continuing to experience humiliation or discrimination. They may learn about conflict resolution while disagreements within institutions are sometimes met with intimidation, exclusion, or silence.

A mismatch may arise between what peace education teaches and what members of the academic community experience.

Peace education becomes meaningful when its principles are experienced not only through syllabi and course materials but also in everyday institutional life (Kester et al., 2024; Purwanto et al., 2023; Saleh et al., 2025). It can be seen in how teachers exercise authority responsibly, how differing views are heard and examined, how respectful yet critical dialogue is encouraged, and how members of the academic community take part in matters that affect them (Matthews & Dollinger, 2023).

This does not mean avoiding disagreement or difficult questions. Rather, it means engaging with them openly, fairly, respectfully, and with attention to evidence. When handled constructively, conflict can deepen learning and strengthen critical thinking (Kester & Misiaszek, 2025; Kolikant & Wegerif, 2025).

Our work in the council initially and later on in the peace education ecosystem spans three interconnected areas: peace instruction, peace research, and peace in action. I project it requires strengthening teaching, ensuring responsible community-engaged research, and integrating peace, critical inquiry, inclusion, and constructive dialogue into institutional policies, relationships, partnerships, and approaches to conflict.

The same principle applies to research. When asked to share my experience with the BukSU Kalandang Taw Center for Peace Studies at the conference, I just reflected on our shortcomings when we engage with communities.

Most researchers decide exclusively what questions are asked, whose knowledge counts in the purposive selection of participants, and how communities are represented. Then researchers choose which findings become public. Communities, of course, are not merely sources of data; they are relationships that researchers enter. With respect, it should not be hard to afford consent, privacy, reciprocity, cultural protocols, and responsible storytelling in the research process. We are reminded that researchers should respect the dignity, agency, and knowledge ownership of the people whose lives become part of academic inquiry.

Our conversations in CPEd eventually moved beyond attending capacity-building programs convened by CHED. We began organizing a regional council to help sustain this work among educators and institutions. It’s tedious work for the long haul.

Moving peace education beyond policy requires more than adding another subject to an already crowded curriculum. It requires educators who are capable of facilitating difficult conversations, ensuring curricula are grounded in local realities, developing research practices that respect communities, institutionalizing policies that uphold dignity and participation, and leaders who are reflective on how power is exercised.

Twenty years after Executive Order No. 570, the question is no longer whether peace education has a legal mandate. The question is whether our classrooms and institutions are prepared to live that mandate.

Peace education will have moved from policy to good practice only when peace becomes visible not merely in what we teach, but in how we teach, conduct research, govern institutions, handle conflict, and engage the communities we serve.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Walter I. Balane is a faculty member of a state university’s development communication department. The views he presented here represent only his personal insights.)