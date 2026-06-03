WHAT NOW WEDNESDAY

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 03 June 2026) — Every economy has numbers.

Growth rate. Inflation rate. Exchange rate. Interest rate. Unemployment rate. Debt ratio. Budget deficit.

These numbers matter. They tell us whether the machinery is running hot, slowing down, overheating, or sputtering.

But there is one thing that does not appear neatly in the tables.

Confidence.

And right now, that may be the real Philippine crisis.

Not because the country is collapsing. It is not.

Not because there are no strengths left. There are many.

The Philippines still has a large domestic market, hardworking people, steady remittances, a strong services sector, young workers, expanding cities, and islands of enterprise that continue to move despite the noise around them.

But economies do not run on strengths alone.

They also run on belief.

The belief that tomorrow will be better than today.

The belief that rules will not suddenly change.

The belief that contracts will be honored.

The belief that institutions will function.

The belief that public money will be spent well.

The belief that hard work, investment, and risk-taking will be rewarded.

When that belief weakens, the economy does not always crash loudly.

Sometimes it simply hesitates.

A family delays a major purchase.

A business postpones expansion.

A bank becomes more cautious.

An investor waits.

A developer slows down.

A young professional looks abroad.

A farmer plants less.

A manufacturer holds back.

A foreign company chooses Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, or Thailand instead.

Nothing dramatic happens in one day.

But millions of small acts of hesitation eventually become a national slowdown.

That is why confidence matters.

It is the invisible infrastructure of growth.

We often speak of infrastructure as roads, bridges, airports, ports, power plants, and railways. All are necessary. But there is another kind of infrastructure: trust.

Trust that government can plan.

Trust that agencies can execute.

Trust that corruption will be punished.

Trust that energy will be reliable.

Trust that food will remain affordable.

Trust that politics will not consume the entire national agenda.

Trust that the future is worth investing in.

Without that trust, capital becomes shy.

And when capital becomes shy, jobs become fewer, wages become weaker, and opportunity becomes more distant.

This is what makes the present moment dangerous.

The country is not facing one problem. It is facing several problems that feed each other.

Growth has slowed.

Prices remain painful.

Energy costs threaten households and businesses.

The peso remains vulnerable.

Public finances are under pressure.

Infrastructure spending has been shaken by questions of credibility.

Investors are cautious.

Consumers are tired.

And politics, instead of calming the country, often adds to the noise.

The result is not just economic weakness.

It is psychological fatigue.

People can endure hardship when they believe there is a plan.

They can accept sacrifice when they see fairness.

They can wait when they trust the destination.

But when people see high prices, weak growth, political conflict, and questionable public spending all at once, they begin to ask a more basic question:

Where is this going?

That question is dangerous when it spreads.

Because economies are not only mathematical systems. They are human systems.

They depend on expectation.

A sari-sari store owner orders more goods when she expects customers to buy.

A small contractor hires more workers when he expects projects to continue.

A family buys a home when it expects income to be stable.

A company builds a factory when it expects power, roads, labor, rules, and demand to hold.

An investor brings in capital when he believes the country is governed seriously.

Confidence turns plans into action.

Without confidence, even good opportunities remain on paper.

This is why the Philippine challenge today cannot be answered by slogans.

We cannot simply say the economy is resilient.

Resilience is not a strategy.

We cannot simply say fundamentals are sound.

Fundamentals must be protected.

We cannot simply say growth will return.

Growth must be rebuilt.

The deeper question is not whether the Philippines can still grow.

Of course it can.

The deeper question is whether the country can restore enough trust to make people invest, build, hire, produce, and stay.

That requires more than optimism.

It requires competence.

It requires discipline.

It requires visible seriousness from government.

It requires public spending that people can believe in.

It requires energy policy that gives businesses predictability.

It requires food policy that does not leave families hostage to every supply

shock.

It requires tax and regulatory policy that rewards enterprise instead of punishing patience.

It requires institutions that work even when politics becomes noisy.

Most of all, it requires leaders who understand that confidence is earned.

Not announced.

Not marketed.

Not performed.

Earned.

Confidence returns when people see problems being solved.

When corrupt projects are investigated and not buried.

When infrastructure is built where it is needed, not where it is politically convenient.

When agencies deliver without drama.

When investors hear consistent policy.

When ordinary citizens see that public sacrifice is matched by public accountability.

When the country stops confusing political theater with governance.

This is where the Philippines must be careful.

A nation can survive bad news.

What it cannot survive for long is the belief that nobody serious is in charge.

Markets can adjust to shocks.

Families can tighten belts.

Businesses can endure difficult quarters.

But when uncertainty becomes the normal atmosphere, everyone begins to make smaller plans.

And a country of smaller plans becomes a country of smaller futures.

That is the real cost of lost confidence.

Not just lower investment.



Not just weaker growth.



But a shrinking of imagination.



People stop asking what can be built.

They ask what can be protected.

They stop dreaming of expansion.

They think of escape.

They stop trusting systems.

They rely only on family, remittances, side income, and survival skills.

The Filipino is excellent at surviving.

But survival should not be the national development model.

A country cannot build prosperity on coping mechanisms.

It needs confidence.

The confidence of farmers to modernize.

The confidence of small businesses to formalize.

The confidence of manufacturers to expand.

The confidence of young people to stay.

The confidence of overseas Filipinos to invest back home.

The confidence of citizens to pay taxes because they believe taxes are not being stolen.

The confidence of the private sector to take risks because public institutions are not making risk more expensive.

This is the work ahead.

The Philippines does not need blind optimism.

It needs credible hope.

There is a difference.

Blind optimism says everything will be fine.

Credible hope says things can improve if we do the hard work.

Blind optimism asks people to believe.

Credible hope gives people reasons to believe.

That is what government, business, and civil society must now restore: reasons to believe.

Because the real crisis is not merely that growth has slowed.

It is that too many people are beginning to wonder whether the country knows how to grow better.

Not just faster.

Better.

Growth that creates jobs.

Growth that lowers the cost of living.

Growth that rewards productivity.

Growth that builds farms, factories, and skills.

Growth that reaches Mindanao, the Visayas, and neglected provinces.

Growth that is not captured only by real estate values, political families, protected sectors, and headline billionaires.

Growth that ordinary Filipinos can feel.

That is the confidence test.

People do not regain confidence because they are told the economy is doing well.

They regain confidence when their lives begin to make sense again.

When work pays.

When prices are manageable.

When transport functions.

When electricity is reliable.

When schools prepare children for real opportunity.

When hospitals do not bankrupt families.

When government projects are not monuments to leakage.

When the future feels larger than the past.

So what now?

First, restore credibility in public spending.

Every peso wasted is not only a fiscal loss. It is a confidence loss. Corruption does not merely steal money. It steals belief.

Second, treat energy security as economic security.

High and unreliable energy costs are taxes on every household and every enterprise. No country can industrialize on uncertainty.

Third, move from consumption-led comfort to productivity-led growth.

Remittances and malls cannot carry the country forever. We need farms that produce more, factories that compete, services that move up the value chain, and workers trained for the next economy.

Fourth, reduce political noise around economic management.

Democracy will always have conflict. But conflict without seriousness becomes a tax on national confidence.

Fifth, speak honestly to the people.

Filipinos do not need fairy tales. They need clarity. Tell them what is hard. Tell them what must be fixed. Tell them who is accountable. Then show progress.

Confidence is not restored in one speech.

It is rebuilt one competent act at a time.

One honest budget.

One finished project.

One punished thief.

One reliable power supply.

One simplified permit.

One farmer helped.

One worker trained.

One investor convinced.

One family able to breathe again.

That is how a country begins to believe in itself again.

The Philippines has survived much worse than this.

But survival is not enough.

The task now is not simply to avoid crisis.

The task is to rebuild confidence before hesitation becomes habit, before caution becomes pessimism, before pessimism becomes decline.

The numbers matter.

But beneath the numbers is the national mood.

And beneath the national mood is the question every Filipino is quietly asking:

Can we still trust the future?

That is the question leaders must answer.

Not with slogans.

Not with drama.

Not with excuses.

But with performance.

Because in the end, confidence is not a statistic.

It is a judgment.

And right now, the country is waiting to see whether those who govern, invest, lead, and speak in its name are worthy of it.

What now?

Restore confidence.

Everything else depends on it.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)